Look, up in the sky! It’s not a bird, a plane or Superman — but it is a super indication of how big tomorrow’s Syracuse football game is. The Goodyear Blimp was spotted flying over downtown Syracuse Friday morning, a day ahead of a scheduled appearance for Saturday’s sold-out college football game between Syracuse University and Notre Dame at the JMA Wireless Dome. According to the blimp’s official schedule, the Wingfoot Two aircraft (N2A) will be flying around the Dome during the nationally televised game at noon.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO