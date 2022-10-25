Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Syracuse falls apart late with costly turnover, blocked punt, losing 41-24 to Notre Dame (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The No. 16 Syracuse football team takes on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 12 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will air on ABC. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Notre Dame to...
Syracuse drops first home game, giving up its most points all season in 41-24 loss to Notre Dame
Syracuse, N.Y. — After backup quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson gave Syracuse football a glimmer of hope in the third quarter, everything came crashing down in the fourth. Garrett Shrader was out of the game with an unknown injury. Del Rio-Wilson reignited the Orange, pulling it to within one score of the Irish. The SU defense had held Notre Dame to only one field goal, forcing three-and-outs on two-consecutive drives.
Class C football playoff roundup: Holland Patent edges Bishop Ludden, 18-14
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Jordan Koenig sparked Holland Patent on a rally from a halftime deficit to claim an 18-14 win over host Bishop-Ludden in a Section III Class C quarterfinal game on Friday. No. 5 Holland Patent (7-2) advances to meet top-seeded Adirondack in a semifinal contest Saturday at Cicero-North...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse football performance vs. Notre Dame
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the No. 16 Syracuse football team for its 41-24 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? Coaches?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your mobile...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball recruitment update: the Orange land U18 Australian forward
From one promising recruit to another, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team is off to a great start on the recruitment front. This month, Syracuse received its second commitment for the recruiting class of 2023. The team landed Sophie Burrows, a 6-1 forward/center out of Victoria, Australia. Burrows thrived...
Syracuse basketball’s 2022 schedule: Lighter non-conference fare, and a brutal stretch in ACC play
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse stumbled out of the college basketball gate last season. The Orange started 5-5, with losses to Colgate and Georgetown included in that spate of contests. Colgate went on to win the Patriot League and play in the NCAA Tournament, but the Hoyas could not win a single game in the Big East last year. They were 0-19.
What the experts are saying about Syracuse-Notre Dame: ‘This game feels like a toss-up
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse can’t lose ground in the conference standings this week, but it can add another feather to its cap in what has been a historic start to the 2022 football season. The Orange is trying to complete a 4-0 non-conference schedule for the first time...
Goodyear Blimp spotted in Syracuse ahead of SU-Notre Dame football game at JMA Dome
Look, up in the sky! It’s not a bird, a plane or Superman — but it is a super indication of how big tomorrow’s Syracuse football game is. The Goodyear Blimp was spotted flying over downtown Syracuse Friday morning, a day ahead of a scheduled appearance for Saturday’s sold-out college football game between Syracuse University and Notre Dame at the JMA Wireless Dome. According to the blimp’s official schedule, the Wingfoot Two aircraft (N2A) will be flying around the Dome during the nationally televised game at noon.
Syracuse basketball 2022-23 roster, bios: Get to know the new-look Orange
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here’s a look at the 2022-23 Syracuse basketball team:. 2021-22: IMG Academy (Florida) Strengths: Copeland is fun to watch. He’s a skilled, inventive passer who can get into the lane and either find open teammates or finish at the rim. And he is a legit big guard with the kind of positional size that Michael Carter-Williams had when he played for the Orange. Syracuse recruited him as a point guard, but his size enables him to play a couple different positions.
Jalil Bethea Will Officially Visit Syracuse This Weekend
Class of 2024 shooting guard, widely regarded as a top 100 prospects with several high major suitors to date, will take an official visit to Syracuse this coming weekend, a source confirms to AllSyracuse.com. The news was first reported by Rivals. The 6-4 guard has already taken an official ...
Class AA football playoff roundup: Cicero-North Syracuse, Baldwinsville advance
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Brandon Levin led a bruising Baldwinsville ground game with 202 yards and four touchdowns as the Bees pushed past Rome Free Academy 58-20 in a Section III Class AA quarterfinal game on Friday. Kaleb Young chipped in with 127 yards on the ground and two scores for...
How to watch Syracuse football vs. Notre Dame: Time, TV channel, free live stream
The Syracuse Orange football team hosts the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, October 29 (10/29/2022) at 12 p.m. ET. The game will air nationwide on ABC, and can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services. Syracuse is looking to...
Girls volleyball playoffs: West Genesee gets revenge on Cicero-North Syracuse in quarterfinals
West Genesee’s girls volleyball team defeated Cicero-North Syracuse 3-0 in the quarterfinal round of the Section III Class AA fall playoffs on Friday at West Genesee High School.
Central Valley Academy knocks off Syracuse ITC in Class B football quarterfinals (44 photos)
The Central Valley Academy varsity football team accomplished two feats Friday evening. Not only did the fifth-seeded Thunder beat fourth-seeded Institute of Technology Central in the Class B quarterfinals, they also picked up the program’s first-ever playoff win since the Ilion and Mohawk Central Schools merged in 2013 to become CVA, according to head coach Jon Cole.
Class A football roundup: Fayetteville-Manlius senior scores 6 TDs in quarterfinal win over ESM
Fayetteville-Manlius senior running back TJ Conley scored six touchdowns in his team’s Class A sectional quarterfinal victory over eighth-seeded East Syracuse Minoa on Friday night. “TJ’s just been a leader all year,” F-M coach Dan Sullivan said. “He’s battled through a couple of minor injuries here and there, but...
Toronto Marlies down Syracuse Crunch, 4-3, in overtime
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Alex Barre-Boulet scored back-to-back goals to help the Syracuse Crunch rally back and force overtime, but they eventually fell to the Toronto Marlies, 4-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch now sit at 1-2-1-2 on the season and 0-1-1-0 in the six-game season...
New Hartford remains perfect with Section III Class A girls soccer championship win (40 photos, video)
Cortland, N.Y. — The New Hartford girls soccer team extended its unbeaten streak to 56 games with a 2-1 win over top-seeded East Syracuse Minoa in the Section III Class A championship Friday night.
Westhill defense comes up big in Section III Class B championship win (45 photos, video)
Cortland, N.Y. — Defense was on full display in Westhill’s 2-0 Section III Class B championship win over Central Valley Academy on Friday night.
Class D, 8-man football playoffs: Beaver River cruises past Sherburne-Earlville in quarterfinals
Junior quarterback Derrick Zehr threw for 153 yards and three touchdowns in second-seeded Beaver River’s 49-6 victory over seventh-seeded Sherburne-Earlville (2-7) on Friday in the Section III Class D quarterfinal round. Beaver River jumped to a 35-0 lead at intermission and kept the Marauders in check in the second...
5 reasons Cicero-North Syracuse marching band is favorite heading into state championships
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Karen Seamans started sensing the rumblings as far back as 1988. That was the year she joined the Cicero-North Syracuse marching band. In 1987, C-NS earned its first state title, in the open division (now known as the national).
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0