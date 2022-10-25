ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Syracuse drops first home game, giving up its most points all season in 41-24 loss to Notre Dame

Syracuse, N.Y. — After backup quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson gave Syracuse football a glimmer of hope in the third quarter, everything came crashing down in the fourth. Garrett Shrader was out of the game with an unknown injury. Del Rio-Wilson reignited the Orange, pulling it to within one score of the Irish. The SU defense had held Notre Dame to only one field goal, forcing three-and-outs on two-consecutive drives.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Goodyear Blimp spotted in Syracuse ahead of SU-Notre Dame football game at JMA Dome

Look, up in the sky! It’s not a bird, a plane or Superman — but it is a super indication of how big tomorrow’s Syracuse football game is. The Goodyear Blimp was spotted flying over downtown Syracuse Friday morning, a day ahead of a scheduled appearance for Saturday’s sold-out college football game between Syracuse University and Notre Dame at the JMA Wireless Dome. According to the blimp’s official schedule, the Wingfoot Two aircraft (N2A) will be flying around the Dome during the nationally televised game at noon.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball 2022-23 roster, bios: Get to know the new-look Orange

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here’s a look at the 2022-23 Syracuse basketball team:. 2021-22: IMG Academy (Florida) Strengths: Copeland is fun to watch. He’s a skilled, inventive passer who can get into the lane and either find open teammates or finish at the rim. And he is a legit big guard with the kind of positional size that Michael Carter-Williams had when he played for the Orange. Syracuse recruited him as a point guard, but his size enables him to play a couple different positions.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Jalil Bethea Will Officially Visit Syracuse This Weekend

Class of 2024 shooting guard, widely regarded as a top 100 prospects with several high major suitors to date, will take an official visit to Syracuse this coming weekend, a source confirms to AllSyracuse.com. The news was first reported by Rivals.  The 6-4 guard has already taken an official ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Central Valley Academy knocks off Syracuse ITC in Class B football quarterfinals (44 photos)

The Central Valley Academy varsity football team accomplished two feats Friday evening. Not only did the fifth-seeded Thunder beat fourth-seeded Institute of Technology Central in the Class B quarterfinals, they also picked up the program’s first-ever playoff win since the Ilion and Mohawk Central Schools merged in 2013 to become CVA, according to head coach Jon Cole.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Toronto Marlies down Syracuse Crunch, 4-3, in overtime

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Alex Barre-Boulet scored back-to-back goals to help the Syracuse Crunch rally back and force overtime, but they eventually fell to the Toronto Marlies, 4-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch now sit at 1-2-1-2 on the season and 0-1-1-0 in the six-game season...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy