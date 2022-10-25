Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Man Convicted in 1983 Inglewood Killing Cleared After Decades in Prison
A man who served 38 years in prison for the 1983 abduction and killing of a woman in Inglewood is a free man Friday, with authorities saying newly tested DNA evidence exonerated him of the crime and identified a different person as the culprit in the slaying. “I’m not pointing...
Judge Denies Request for Diversion for Man Charged in Dave Chappelle Attack
A judge Thursday rejected the defense's request for a diversion program that could have eventually resulted in the dismissal of charges against the man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in May.
mynewsla.com
Fired Pregnant Worker Reaches Conditional Settlement in Discrimination Suit
A woman has reached a tentative settlement in her lawsuit against a Santa Monica hospital in which she maintained she was wrongfully fired in 2019 from her position in the cancer division for getting pregnant and falsely accused of abandoning her job while on leave. Lawyers for plaintiff Nousha Javanmardi...
mynewsla.com
Smoke Shop Employee Sentenced to 15-to-Life for Man’s Murder
A Koreatown smoke shop employee was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in state prison for fatally stabbing a Los Angeles man whom he accused of shoplifting from the business. Vardan Tokmajyan, now 28, pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to second-degree murder. A special-circumstance allegation of murder during the commission...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (October 28, 2021)…Jury Orders City to Pay $1.2 Million to LAPD Sergeant in Retaliation Suit
One Year Ago Today (October 28, 2021)…A jury awarded $1.2 million to a Los Angeles police sergeant who said he was denied promotions because he had filed a previous lawsuit against the city accusing a supervisor of sexual harassment. The Los Angeles Superior Court panel deliberated for about a...
Sheriff's Secretary Files Latest Internal Employee Suit Against Villanueva
Sheriff Alex Villanueva has been sued by yet another sheriff's department employee, this time by a secretary who alleges her civil rights were violated when the sheriff blocked a promotion for which she was entitled because she supported a rival candidate in the June primary.
mynewsla.com
Man Convicted of Murdering Mother of His Four Children
A man was convicted Friday of first-degree murder for dousing the mother of his four children with gasoline and setting her on fire during a domestic dispute in Pomona on Christmas Day in 2015. Jurors who heard the case against Clarence Durell Dear also found true a special-circumstance allegation of...
Allegations of corruption in LA County sheriff's race swirl as race heats up
As the race for Los Angeles County Sheriff between incumbent Alex Villanueva and challenger Robert Luna heats up, recent allegations claim Villanueva was giving preferential treatment to those who contributed to his campaign.
2urbangirls.com
Beverly Hills real estate developer dies by committing suicide
LOS ANGELES – A Beverly Hills real estate developer who pleaded guilty three years ago to federal charges stemming from a nationwide college- admissions cheating scandal died by suicide in his home, officials confirmed Thursday. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Robert Flaxman, 66, was found dead...
LA County Jail Accused Of Being ‘Far From Compliance’ On Provisions To Protect People With Mental Illness
Citing a court-appointed monitor’s latest report on conditions in L.A. County jail, the ACLU sent a letter to L.A. County Supervisors calling on them to make investments required to reduce the jail mental health population.
mynewsla.com
Man Gets 10 Years for OC Rampage
A 36-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for a rampage on a June morning three years ago, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer. Kenneth Alexander Heimlich was convicted Aug. 23 of two counts of robbery, one count of battery...
mynewsla.com
Hotel Company Faces Trial for Alleged Bribery of Ex-LA City Councilman
Jury selection is expected to begin Thursday in the federal criminal trial of a hotel company, owned by a fugitive real estate developer, charged with bribing former Los Angeles City Councilman JosÃ© Huizar in exchange for his official support of a downtown redevelopment project. Shen Zhen New World...
aidshealth.org
Supervisor Kathryn Barger ‘AWOL on STDs,’ says New AHF Ad
In an advocacy ad set to run Sunday, October 30 in the Pasadena Star-News, AHF faults L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger for doing very little on public health and sexually transmitted diseases since taking office; her 5th Supervisorial District now has some of the highest rates of syphilis, gonorrhea, Chlamydia and monkeypox.
mynewsla.com
LAPD Station to Be Renamed in Honor of First Female Deputy Chief
The Los Angeles Police Department Friday will announce the renaming of the Northeast Area Community Police Station in honor of Margaret “Peggy” York, the department’s first female deputy chief. LAPD Chief Michel Moore called the renaming of the station in Glassell Park “a true testament to her...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Starting Fire in Hemet Police Station, Resisting Officers
A 25-year-old man accused of igniting a fire inside the Hemet Police Department, causing damage and culminating in a fight between him and several officers, during which he tried to take a patrolman’s gun, was charged Friday with arson and other offenses. Bryan Alfaro of Fontana was arrested Wednesday...
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected of Providing Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to Wildomar Resident
A 27-year-old man suspected of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a Wildomar resident was being held Friday on $1 million bail. Alexander Dimitrios Magos of Murrieta was arrested Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder following an 18-month Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of 32-year-old Shane Carlin.
signalscv.com
Check forgery suspect arrested
A 28-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of felony check forgery that occurred earlier this month in Canyon Country, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. On Oct. 13, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call...
Talon Marks
It’s time to pass Anti-Camping laws
The city of LA has a homelessness crisis and anti-camping laws are the way to stop this problem from getting any worse. Los Angeles has approximately 69,144 homeless people living within the city, which is the second-highest homeless population for a city in the U.S. Most of the people that...
mynewsla.com
Irvine Man Charged with Killing Dog in Santa Ana
A 40-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on charges of beating a service dog to death in a parking lot in Santa Ana for defecating in his car. Randy Francois of Irvine was charged in September with two felony counts of cruelty to animals, but he failed to appear in court after bonding out of custody and an arrest warrant was issued for the defendant, according to court records.
South LA blast: Man gets prison for transporting fireworks that led to botched LAPD detonation
A man who stockpiled illegal fireworks in his South L.A. backyard, leading to a massive explosion due to a botched LAPD detonation, has been sentenced to five months in prison.
Comments / 0