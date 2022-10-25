ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Smoke Shop Employee Sentenced to 15-to-Life for Man’s Murder

A Koreatown smoke shop employee was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in state prison for fatally stabbing a Los Angeles man whom he accused of shoplifting from the business. Vardan Tokmajyan, now 28, pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to second-degree murder. A special-circumstance allegation of murder during the commission...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Convicted of Murdering Mother of His Four Children

A man was convicted Friday of first-degree murder for dousing the mother of his four children with gasoline and setting her on fire during a domestic dispute in Pomona on Christmas Day in 2015. Jurors who heard the case against Clarence Durell Dear also found true a special-circumstance allegation of...
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Beverly Hills real estate developer dies by committing suicide

LOS ANGELES – A Beverly Hills real estate developer who pleaded guilty three years ago to federal charges stemming from a nationwide college- admissions cheating scandal died by suicide in his home, officials confirmed Thursday. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Robert Flaxman, 66, was found dead...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Gets 10 Years for OC Rampage

A 36-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for a rampage on a June morning three years ago, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer. Kenneth Alexander Heimlich was convicted Aug. 23 of two counts of robbery, one count of battery...
FULLERTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Hotel Company Faces Trial for Alleged Bribery of Ex-LA City Councilman

Jury selection is expected to begin Thursday in the federal criminal trial of a hotel company, owned by a fugitive real estate developer, charged with bribing former Los Angeles City Councilman JosÃ© Huizar in exchange for his official support of a downtown redevelopment project. Shen Zhen New World...
LOS ANGELES, CA
aidshealth.org

Supervisor Kathryn Barger ‘AWOL on STDs,’ says New AHF Ad

In an advocacy ad set to run Sunday, October 30 in the Pasadena Star-News, AHF faults L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger for doing very little on public health and sexually transmitted diseases since taking office; her 5th Supervisorial District now has some of the highest rates of syphilis, gonorrhea, Chlamydia and monkeypox.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

LAPD Station to Be Renamed in Honor of First Female Deputy Chief

The Los Angeles Police Department Friday will announce the renaming of the Northeast Area Community Police Station in honor of Margaret “Peggy” York, the department’s first female deputy chief. LAPD Chief Michel Moore called the renaming of the station in Glassell Park “a true testament to her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Starting Fire in Hemet Police Station, Resisting Officers

A 25-year-old man accused of igniting a fire inside the Hemet Police Department, causing damage and culminating in a fight between him and several officers, during which he tried to take a patrolman’s gun, was charged Friday with arson and other offenses. Bryan Alfaro of Fontana was arrested Wednesday...
HEMET, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Suspected of Providing Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to Wildomar Resident

A 27-year-old man suspected of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a Wildomar resident was being held Friday on $1 million bail. Alexander Dimitrios Magos of Murrieta was arrested Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder following an 18-month Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of 32-year-old Shane Carlin.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Check forgery suspect arrested

A 28-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of felony check forgery that occurred earlier this month in Canyon Country, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. On Oct. 13, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Talon Marks

It’s time to pass Anti-Camping laws

The city of LA has a homelessness crisis and anti-camping laws are the way to stop this problem from getting any worse. Los Angeles has approximately 69,144 homeless people living within the city, which is the second-highest homeless population for a city in the U.S. Most of the people that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Irvine Man Charged with Killing Dog in Santa Ana

A 40-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on charges of beating a service dog to death in a parking lot in Santa Ana for defecating in his car. Randy Francois of Irvine was charged in September with two felony counts of cruelty to animals, but he failed to appear in court after bonding out of custody and an arrest warrant was issued for the defendant, according to court records.
SANTA ANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy