Prince Harry Will Acknowledge Grandmother Queen Elizabeth's Death in Upcoming Memoir
Prince Harry's book will touch on the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth. Although the Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir Spare was largely written before Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8, PEOPLE confirms that he will acknowledge her death in the memoir, which will be released on Jan. 10, 2023.
Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby Following Death of Son Zen with Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer Alyssa Scott is expanding her family. The model — who shares son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021, with Nick Cannon — is pregnant, expecting her third baby, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. Scott did not share any further details. Scott revealed her pregnancy with a photo showing her baby bump under a bodycon dress. In the picture, Scott holds 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship, as the two match in...
Katharine McPhee Says 'It Makes Sense' Her Son with David Foster Is Musically Inclined
Katharine McPhee says her 20-month-old son is taking after Mom and Dad. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Wednesday, the singer-actress and her husband, musician and record producer David Foster, raved about son Rennie David's musical abilities. "It makes sense that he'd be musical," the Smash star, 38, told...
Michael J. Fox's 34-Year Marriage to Tracy Pollan Has Evolved in a Key Way: 'We Assume the Best'
In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Fox and Pollan share a secret to their longevity Michael J. Fox's love story with his wife, actress Tracy Pollan, is one for the ages. Fox, 61, met Pollan, 62, after she was cast in 1985 as his girlfriend on his hit '80s sitcom Family Ties, though it was later that the two became a couple while making the 1988 film Bright Lights, Big City. Now married 34 years, they share four children: son Sam, 33, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 27, and youngest daughter Esmé,...
Drew Barrymore Recounts Daughter Meeting a Friend in the Park — Who Turned Out to Be Harper Beckham
Drew Barrymore is revealing a sweet connection she shares with Victoria Beckham through their daughters. In a sneak peek of Friday's episode of her eponymous talk show series, Barrymore, 47, chats with Beckham, 48, and reveals that their kids are friends. Explaining that she previously "went to London" to take...
Mandy Moore Reveals She Is Taking Placenta Pills After Birth of Baby Son Ozzie: 'Round 2'
Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith announced the birth of their second baby, son Ozzie, on Oct. 21 Mandy Moore is keeping her followers up to date on her postpartum journey. On Tuesday, the actress, 38, revealed on her Instagram Story that she is taking encapsulated pills of her placenta following the birth of her second baby, son Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett, last week. The This Is Us star shared a picture of the filled pill bottle with a label reading, "Made by you for you filled with...your placenta and...
Megan Fox Tells Machine Gun Kelly to 'Get Me Pregnant' as She Calls Him 'Devastatingly Handsome'
Megan Fox is already mom to three sons with ex Brian Austin Green Megan Fox may be open to expanding her family with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. On Wednesday, the model, 36, commented on a photo of the "Bloody Valentine" artist, 32, on his Instagram page telling him to "get me pregnant" as she fawned over his "devastatingly handsome" looks. "Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth😍Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options," Fox replied...
Former TLC Star Jessica Willis Fisher Recounts Reporting Her Father for Molestation in New Memoir
The singer-songwriter opens up about reporting her father Toby to the authorities, before he was sentenced to 40 years in prison for child rape, in her new memoir Unspeakable Editor's Note: This story includes graphic details of childhood sexual abuse. Jessica Willis Fisher is sharing her harrowing story. In her new memoir Unspeakable (out Nov. 1), the singer-songwriter, 30, looks back on life with her family, and the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of her father, Toby Willis, before they found fame on America's Got Talent and...
Macklemore Opens Up About Relapse on New Single 'Faithful' ft. NLE Choppa: 'A Personal Song for Me'
"As long as I can remember, I've wanted to be clean, and yet the disease I have is always present, it always follows me," the rapper shares of the track Macklemore is reflecting on his journey with addiction. The Grammy-winning MC, 39, released his latest single, "Faithful," on Friday, giving listeners a glimpse into his past struggles with addiction and remembering the friends he lost early on. The song, featuring NLE Choppa, was written after Macklemore says he was faced with a "familiar darkness I naïvely thought I had escaped" two...
Sam Williams Opens Up About His Gay Identity for the First Time: 'It Is Scary, but It Feels Good'
The country star and son of Hank Williams Jr. recently spoke to Apple Music's Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly about his new "Tilted Crown" music video and why it's important to discuss sexuality Sam Williams is opening up about his sexuality and hopes it helps other small-town exports to feel less alone. In an upcoming episode of Apple Music's Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, Williams detailed the inspiration behind his new "Tilted Crown" music video, which chronicles his upbringing as Hank Williams Jr.'s son and sees him kiss...
Alexia Umansky Admits She Was 'So Terrified' Making New Netflix Reality Show with Dad Mauricio
The real estate agent and daughter of Kyle Richards has previously appeared on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Alexia Umansky thinks the "vulnerability" shown on Buying Beverly Hills is what sets her new Netflix show apart. "I was really, really nervous about all the little mistakes I made," Umansky, 26, tells PEOPLE of making the real estate reality series. The daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and her real estate broker husband Mauricio Umansky is an up-and-coming agent at her father's firm, The...
Women Are Sharing How It Hit Them That Their Significant Other Truly Loves Them, And It's A Reminder Of What Real Romance Looks Like
"He wasn’t a 'grand gestures' guy — he showed his love through everyday actions that were smaller, and meaningful."
Sophia Grace Says She Had Her Mom Tell Her Dad She Is Pregnant: 'I Couldn't Face Doing It Myself'
Sophia Grace Brownlee is spilling the tea about her parents' reaction to her pregnancy. In an interview with E! News published on Saturday, the 19-year-old British influencer revealed she had her mother tell her father about her pregnancy news before announcing it to the world via her YouTube account on Oct. 22.
Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Glimpse of Daughter in Wednesday Addams Halloween Costume
Behati Prinsloo shares daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 6, with Adam Levine Behati Prinsloo is giving a sneak peek at her daughter's Halloween costume! The pregnant model, 34, shared a rare glimpse of one of her daughters on her Instagram Story Wednesday, showing the little girl dressed as Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family while walking down a staircase. Prinsloo and husband Adam Levine share daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 6. In the clip, Prinsloo and Levine's daughter comes down the stairs as she chases after a stray hand prop falling...
Tori Spelling's Daughter Stella Helps Brother Finn with School Project — See the Sweet Photos!
Tori Spelling's son gave an awesome presentation for his school's agricultural fair, with help from his mom and big sister Stella Tori Spelling is a proud mom helping out at her kids' school. On Thursday, the Love at First Lie host, 49, shared photos from her time volunteering at son Finn's school during their agricultural fair, where the 10-year-old gave a presentation about plums. He proudly held up a binder in a photo Spelling shared on her Instagram Story. In another photo, Spelling noted that plums are Finn's "favorite fruit"...
Dolly Parton Says She Has 'No Intention of Going on a Full-Blown Tour Anymore'
Dolly Parton is no longer interested in touring her music on a large scale. The country music icon, 76, expressed that she has "no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore" in an interview with concert trade publication Pollstar. "I've done that my whole life," Parton said of touring,...
Sister Wives' Kody Struggles with 'Emotional Attachment' as Christine Packs Up Their House Post-Split
Christine Brown announced she was leaving her plural marriage to Kody Brown in November 2021 Sister Wives' Christine Brown is looking for a clean break from her physical and financial connections to Kody Brown — but he doesn't think it should be that easy. In an exclusive preview for Sunday's episode, Christine, 50, proposes she keep her house, and Kody, 53, can keep all of the land that he owns with his other three wives after she decided to leave the plural marriage. However, Kody isn't thrilled about the concept since he could...
Khloé Kardashian Says Surrogacy Journey was 'Very Different' Than Kim's: 'I'm Such a Control Freak'
Khloé Kardashian admits to being a bit of a "control freak" when it came to her surrogacy experience. The Good American founder welcomed her second baby — a boy, whose name has yet to be shared — via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson in August. Speaking with Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show, Khloé opened up about the journey, explaining she was inspired by her sister Kim Kardashian, who welcomed the younger two of her four children with the help of a surrogate.
Jacques Pépin Explains the 'Biggest Change' to His Daily Life Since His Wife Gloria Died in 2020
Jacques Pépin is not a morning person. "I don't really go to bed before midnight," the celebrated French chef tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "I am used to working in restaurants all my life where I finished work at 10 p.m." His daily routine of drinking coffee and...
Jonathan Scott Reveals How He Sabotaged Twin Drew's Love Life in High School: 'What Brothers Do'
The Property Brothers stars got candid about their youthful pranks on The Jennifer Hudson Show Friday Jonathan Scott has always loved playing pranks on his brother Drew! During a visit to The Jennifer Hudson Show on Friday, the Property Brothers stars, both 44, reminisced about their high school days and how Jonathan would interfere with his brother's burgeoning love life. "When we were teenagers, if there was a girl that Drew had a crush on, I would put his clothes on and make an absolute fool out of myself,"...
