Cheboygan County, MI

Man arrested after domestic dispute, threatening law enforcement

By Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

WAVERLY TWP. — A 48-year-old man was arrested on Monday after officers responded to a domestic dispute and the suspect drove at law enforcement in a vehicle.

According to the Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to a residence in Waverly Township at 11:07 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 after receiving reports of a domestic dispute with a gun in progress. The suspect had also threatened to shoot responding law enforcement officers.

Deputies, along with the Presque Isle County Sheriff's Department and the Michigan State Police, arrived on the scene and were informed a man living at the residence was currently in possession of a handgun with possible other victims in the residence.

As officers set up a perimeter and attempted to contact the suspect, the man entered a vehicle in the driveway and drove toward law enforcement at a high rate of speed. Law enforcement pursued and the vehicle was stopped a short distance later. The suspect was arrested and a 9mm handgun was recovered in the vehicle. He was identified as Richard Eric Kenroy, age 48.

Further investigation revealed that Kenroy was intoxicated. According to the Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department, an argument ensued between Kenroy and his family and it is alleged that he became physical and also made threats with the handgun.

Kenroy is currently lodged at the Cheboygan County Jail. The prosecutor authorized the following charges:

  • two counts assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder by strangulation-felony
  • two counts assault with a dangerous weapon-felony
  • two counts felony firearm-felony
  • one count flee and elude-felony
  • one count operating while intoxicated-misdemeanor
  • one count carrying concealed while under the influence-misdemeanor

If convicted Kenroy could face 10 years in prison.

Kenroy was arraigned. His bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety. He is to appear in court at 11 a.m. on Nov. 4 for his preliminary exam.

