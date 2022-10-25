Discounted pie! Frisch's Big Boy offering month-long specials on pumpkin pie

Frisch's Big Boy is giving customers pumpkin to talk about.

Wednesday, Oct. 26, is National Pumpkin Day, and the local chain is celebrating by offering its customers a month full of deals and specials on its scratch-made pumpkin pies. Until Nov. 25, participating locations will offer buy-one-get-one deals, discounted pies and free pie cutters. The promotion is also part of the company's 75th anniversary celebration.

“Our scratch-made pumpkin pie is famous at Frisch’s Big Boy, and we’re excited for our customers to enjoy these deals to celebrate the start of fall," said James Walker, CEO at Frisch’s Big Boy Restaurants, in a statement.

Here's a look at all the deals and specials.

Frisch's Big Boy:Keith gets a taste of Frisch's new glammed-up menu. (A Big Boy chicken sandwich is coming)

Dining:Chick-fil-A giving Cincinnati first taste of new retail salad dressings at select stores

Frisch's National Pumpkin Day and Thanksgiving specials

Buy-one-get-one pumpkin pie slices (available through the Frisch’s app).

Discounted pumpkin pies (available in-store only Nov. 1-20).

Pies starting at $12.99.

Two pies for $24.

Three pies for $33.

Four pies for $40.

$2 off a pumpkin pie during Friendsgiving weekends, Nov. 3-6, 10-13 and 17-20, (available through the Frisch’s app).

Buy two pumpkin pies and get a free pie cutter (available while supplies last).

For more information visit frischs.com.

More Frisch's Big Boy news