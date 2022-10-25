ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Discounted pie! Frisch's Big Boy offering month-long specials on pumpkin pie

By Haadiza Ogwude, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n031j_0imFtyTl00

Frisch's Big Boy is giving customers pumpkin to talk about.

Wednesday, Oct. 26, is National Pumpkin Day, and the local chain is celebrating by offering its customers a month full of deals and specials on its scratch-made pumpkin pies. Until Nov. 25, participating locations will offer buy-one-get-one deals, discounted pies and free pie cutters. The promotion is also part of the company's 75th anniversary celebration.

“Our scratch-made pumpkin pie is famous at Frisch’s Big Boy, and we’re excited for our customers to enjoy these deals to celebrate the start of fall," said James Walker, CEO at Frisch’s Big Boy Restaurants, in a statement.

Here's a look at all the deals and specials.

Frisch's Big Boy:Keith gets a taste of Frisch's new glammed-up menu. (A Big Boy chicken sandwich is coming)

Dining:Chick-fil-A giving Cincinnati first taste of new retail salad dressings at select stores

Frisch's National Pumpkin Day and Thanksgiving specials

  • Buy-one-get-one pumpkin pie slices (available through the Frisch’s app).
  • Discounted pumpkin pies (available in-store only Nov. 1-20).
  • Pies starting at $12.99.
  • Two pies for $24.
  • Three pies for $33.
  • Four pies for $40.
  • $2 off a pumpkin pie during Friendsgiving weekends, Nov. 3-6, 10-13 and 17-20, (available through the Frisch’s app).
  • Buy two pumpkin pies and get a free pie cutter (available while supplies last).

For more information visit frischs.com.

More Frisch's Big Boy news

Comments / 3

He's alive
2d ago

They are trying to get people to come there because they've changed their menu and took away some of the favorites or changed them. I won't eat there anymore. They changed the Buddy Boy, I don't like the new version.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pethelpful.com

Video of Hippo Enjoying a Pumpkin at Cincinnati Zoo Is Too Cute

Fall is officially in session and you know what that means - pumpkin season! Everywhere you look it's pumpkin-flavored drinks and treats and pumpkin decorations. And you'd be surprised who is jumping in on the pumpkin lifestyle. The Cincinnati Zoo, known on TikTok as @cincinnatizoo, decided to treat their animals...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati restaurant decks out rooftop with heated igloos, greenhouses

As winter approaches, a popular downtown Cincinnati restaurant and bar is adding heated igloos and greenhouses to its rooftop. The View at Shires’ Garden decked out its rooftop with igloos and greenhouses just in time for cooler weather, so guests can still get a chance to take in the views of the city throughout the winter season.
CINCINNATI, OH
ohparent.com

Tradition Lives On! Holiday in Lights Moves to Armco Park

With the help of hundreds of signatures on a well-spread petition, Holiday in Light’s fate was solidified after a scare that the holiday tradition would be no more. Once the word started to circulate that the iconic drive thru light display was losing its venue, in true Cincinnati fashion, the people rallied! Weeks later, a resolution was announced that Holiday in Lights is here to stay at Armco Park!
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Pizza shop known for square-cut pizza is moving in Xenia

Cassano’s Pizza is moving its Xenia location from N. Allison Avenue to the former Rapid Fired Pizza location on Progress Drive. CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III told Dayton.com on Tuesday the reason for moving involves better visibility. Do you love local food news?. Our new Dayton Food...
XENIA, OH
linknky.com

Keepsake Christmas, NKY’s oldest craft show, to return in November

The Keepsake Christmas Craft Show is returning for its 38th year. From Nov. 4 through 6, guests can shop a wide variety of boutique style crafts, candies, soaps, quilts, wreaths, jewelry and more, all made in the NKY/Cincinnati area. There will also be a raffle basket full of crafter’s donations...
EDGEWOOD, KY
wvxu.org

The Human Library lets you check out people instead of books. It's coming to Cincinnati next month

The All Saints Episcopal Church in Pleasant Ridge will be the setting for Cincinnati's first-ever Human Library event on Nov. 12. The Human Library Organization is a non-profit that hosts events around the world with the goal of promoting diversity and equity through storytelling. November's event in Pleasant Ridge is a collaborative effort by The Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library, the Regional Coalition Against Hate and Community Happens Here.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Living like Maya at Donna Salyers' Fabulous-Furs

In partnership with The BMW Store, where "Passion Loves Company," we asked readers to tell us about their passion projects. We're selecting one person a month to receive an exclusive experience to give their passion some company. Click here to nominate yourself or a friend. Bonnie Collins and Donna Salyers...
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Zoo staff members surprise guests with flash mob

CINCINNATI — Guests got a fun surprise Thursday from the zoo's staff team. The zoo's gorilla keepers organized a flash mob, dancing to the song Thriller, surprising unsuspecting zoo visitors. Staff members from all over the zoo, including animal keepers, horticulturists, scientists, educators, administrators, all joined in. The zoo...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Northside Estate Once Belonging to Jergens Co-Owner is on the Market for $1.25 Million

Back in the day, the corner of Hamilton and Bruce avenues in Northside was known as Millionaires’ Corner. The homes on that corner belonged to the four wealthiest men in Cincinnati, three being Andrew Jergens, his brother, Herman, and Charles Geilfus, who were the owners of the Andrew Jergens Soap Company (you may just know it today simply as “Jergens”).
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

All aboard! The North Pole Express runs through Greater Cincinnati

Take a journey with Santa Claus and his elves aboard the North Pole Express via Lebanon LM&M Railroad. The train runs on select days through November and December, offering a family-friendly ride throughout scenic portions of Warren County. Riders sip on hot chocolate and enjoy Christmas cookies as Santa and...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

New Greater Cincinnati bar set to open before end of year

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A veteran of the Queen City's hospitality industry is opening a neighborhood bar in Camp Washington. Kiel Erdelac is opening Binski's Bar at 2872 Colerain Ave. in Camp Washington. His goal is to be open before the end of the year. "I feel that there...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Rare artifact from the Golden Age of Hollywood discovered in Covington food pantry

Before becoming the executive director of the Be Concerned food pantry in Covington, Andy Brunsman was a student at Mount St. Joseph University. In one of his film classes, he watched the 1934 film It Happened One Night starring Claudette Colbert and Clark Gable. The movie didn't make a noticeable impression on him at the time, but the film that swept the 7th Academy Awards and took home Best Picture in 1935 would re-enter his life in an unusual way.
COVINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

High prices and impacts on local grocery stores

PARK HILLS, Ky. — Loschiavo’s Produce and Deli has served the Park Hills community over 30 years. Like many businesses nationwide, this one has seen affects of inflation. “I’m seeing prices I’ve never seen before,” owner Ron Nolting said. The Consumer Price Index for all...
PARK HILLS, KY
dayton.com

17 pizza restaurants you should know in the Dayton region

Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area pizza restaurants that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Beavercreek...
DAYTON, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy