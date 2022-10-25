Vote for Argus Leader's South Dakota high school football Player of the Week

Defense and special teams dominated in this week's Player of the Week poll.

Throughout the season, the Argus Leader will be picking four finalists for its football player of the week. The winner will be chosen by you. Vote now for the player of the week in the poll below:

Hayden Groos, DB, O'Gorman

Groos was spectacular in a defense-led comeback win for the Knights over Harrisburg. Though junior defensive back Sullivan Schlimgen forced the fumble that senior linebacker Nate Ratzlaff (who also had an interception) returned for a touchdown, Groos was an every-down threat for the O'Gorman defense. In addition to two interceptions, Groos had three pass breakups all in huge moments.

Taylen Ashley, QB, Jefferson

The Jefferson star quarterback, even without senior wide receiver and South Dakota State commit Griffin Wilde on the field, put on a show again to keep the Cavaliers undefeated. The senior threw for five touchdown passes in a 51-26 — the seventh game season in which Jefferson has scored 40-plus points.

Tristan Bisbee, DB, Brandon Valley

Brandon Valley needed all the points they could get to stave off a comeback from Sioux Falls Washington in the final game of both teams' regular seasons at Howard Wood Field and Bisbee gave them some valuable points on the defensive side. Bisbee returned one of his two interceptions in the game back for a touchdown in the Lynx's 35-33 win.

Landon Puffer, WR/FS/PR, Hitchcock-Tulare

It seems like every week there's a new incredible special teams performance in South Dakota, but Puffer's performance in Hitchcock-Tulare's first-round game was at another level. The senior brought three punts back for a touchdown in addition to two rushes for 71 yards and a touchdown.

