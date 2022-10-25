Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Why Chemed (CHE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chemed (CHE). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
NASDAQ
Fox (FOXA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Fox FOXA is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 1. For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.16 per share, down 3.3% in the past 30 days. The figure indicates 4.5% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues,...
NASDAQ
Service Corporation (SCI) to Report Q3 Earnings: Things to Note
Service Corporation International SCI is likely to register a top-and bottom-line decline when it reports third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $879.9 million, suggesting a decline of 14.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
NASDAQ
What's in Store for CenterPoint Energy (CNP) in Q3 Earnings?
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 2.08%. CenterPoint Energy has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.64%, on average. Factors to Note. The majority of CNP’s...
NASDAQ
What to Expect From American International's (AIG) Q3 Earnings?
American International Group, Inc. AIG is set to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the leading global insurance organization’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.19 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3% due to reduced alternative investment income. This was partially offset by higher net realized gains on the Fortitude Refunds withheld embedded derivative and solid underwriting results within the General Insurance segment.
NASDAQ
These 3 Top-Ranked Energy Stocks Pay Investors Nicely
The Zacks Oils and Energy Sector has been hot in 2022, up more than 35% and easily outperforming the S&P 500. For those looking to tap into the relative strength, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Valero Energy Corp. VLO, and Phillips 66 PSX could all be considerations. All three sport a...
NASDAQ
Arch Resources (ARCH) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Beat
Arch Resources Inc. ARCH reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $8.68, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.14 by 5%. Arch Resources' earnings improved a whopping 76.4% year over year. Revenues. Total revenues were $863.4 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $699 million by 23.5%....
NASDAQ
DaVita (DVA) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, 2022 EPS View Cut
DaVita Inc. DVA delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 in the third quarter of 2022, which declined 38.3% on a sequential basis. The figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.1%. Our projection of adjusted EPS was $1.64. GAAP EPS for the quarter was $1.13, reflecting a plunge...
NASDAQ
TransUnion's (TRU) Shares Barely Move Since Q3 Earnings Beat
TransUnion TRU reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. There has not been any major price change since the earnings release on Oct 25. TransUnion’s shares have declined 50% over the past year compared with the 18.9% decline of the industry it belongs to.
NASDAQ
DT Midstream (DTM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
DT Midstream (DTM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.86 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.78 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.65%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Q3 Earnings Miss, Margins Rise
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW delivered third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 61 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%. The figure, however, improved 12.9% year over year. Our model projected an adjusted EPS of 64 cents for Q3. GAAP EPS was 55 cents in the quarter, up...
NASDAQ
NextEra Energy (NEE) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 85 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents by 7.6%. The bottom line was also up 13.3% from the prior-year quarter. This year-over-year improvement was due to the solid performance of Florida Power & Light Company and NextEra Energy Resources.
NASDAQ
Monolithic Power (MPWR) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. MPWR reported solid third-quarter 2022 results with all-time high revenues driven by broad-based growth across most operating segments. Both the bottom line and top line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate with healthy year-over-year growth. Quarter Details. Net income in the quarter improved to $124.3 million...
NASDAQ
Moderna (MRNA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Moderna MRNA will report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 16.44%. Moderna’s shares have plunged 43.3% so far this year compared with the industry’s decline of 23.3%. The company’s surprise history has been...
NASDAQ
What's in Store for Extra Space Storage (EXR) in Q3 Earnings?
Extra Space Storage EXR is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1 after market close. Its quarterly revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share are likely to have witnessed year-over-year increases. In the last reported quarter, this Salt Lake City, Utah-based self-storage real estate investment trust (REIT)...
NASDAQ
Grainger (GWW) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q3, '22 View Raised
W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW reported earnings per share (EPS) of $8.27 in third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.19 by a margin of 15%. The bottom line improved 46% year over year, aided by margin improvement in both High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment segments and strong operating performance.
NASDAQ
Shopify (SHOP) Incurs Loss in Q3, Beats Revenue Estimates
Shopify SHOP reported a third-quarter 2022 adjusted loss of 2 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at earnings of 7 cents. The company reported earnings of 8 cents in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues increased 22% year over year to $1.4 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus...
NASDAQ
Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Q3 Earnings Top, Revenues Miss
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s AJG third-quarter 2022 adjusted net earnings of $1.72 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3% and our estimate of $1.70. The bottom line increased 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Arthur J. Gallagher’s performance was driven by lower expenses and higher revenues across the Brokerage...
NASDAQ
Will Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), which belongs to the Zacks Cable Television industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This tracking stock has seen a...
NASDAQ
Pinterest (PINS) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Pinterest Inc. PINS reported healthy third-quarter 2022 results with a year-over-year increase in revenues driven by strong demand from joint businesses. Both the bottom line and top line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarter Details. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $65.2 million or a loss of...
Comments / 0