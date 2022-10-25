ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Californian

Pretty enough

In my most recent philosophy class discussion, we focused on plastic surgery. Although normalized in American society, we discussed the morality of changing your appearance to submit to the societal pressure of Eurocentric beauty standards, ultimately imposed by the colonization of the Americas. As I entered the classroom, I glanced...
Daily Californian

Empress Of talks pushing pop boundaries, being a Libra

On the road to Phoenix, Empress Of wanted to hear one lyric: “If I die tonight, I’ma make it look pretty.”. “I was like, this is the most Libra sh— ever,” the pop star, born Lorely Rodriguez, said in an interview with The Daily Californian. “That’s what I feel like Libras are like. If I’m gonna die, I have to look fabulous. If I’m gonna be, like, crazy on stage, I have to be fabulous.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Californian

Definitely not last

Editor’s note: The following is a storytelling by the all-female sports editor team at The Daily Californian. As a woman, I know my place. In fact, I know it extremely well. Perhaps because I have been told what it is so many times. Actually — let’s scratch that, cross it out, have it struck from the record.

