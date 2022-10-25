On the road to Phoenix, Empress Of wanted to hear one lyric: “If I die tonight, I’ma make it look pretty.”. “I was like, this is the most Libra sh— ever,” the pop star, born Lorely Rodriguez, said in an interview with The Daily Californian. “That’s what I feel like Libras are like. If I’m gonna die, I have to look fabulous. If I’m gonna be, like, crazy on stage, I have to be fabulous.”

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO