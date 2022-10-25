ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

torquenews.com

Ford Mechanic Reminds Owners of Faulty Ford F-150 Transmission Problem

Here’s the latest on a reminder by a Ford vehicle expert mechanic about a known faulty Ford F-150 transmission problem that he is still seeing repeatedly in his garage. Plus, how to identify whether you have this problem and what you can do about it before a catastrophe happens.
The Wait For Your New Subaru Crosstrek And Forester Is Now A Lot Shorter

Subaru announced it has more than doubled its 2023 Crosstrek and 2023 Forester exports. See what it means for U.S. customers. Subaru's export of the new 2023 Crosstrek subcompact SUV and 2023 Forester compact SUV jumped 122.1 percent to 40,271 models, according to a new report from Subaru Corporation. That's good news for U.S. customers who ordered a new model and are waiting for their new Crosstrek and Forester to arrive from the factory.
Tenth Anniversary Of Tesla Supercharging Network

Tesla, the best-known electric car brand in the world is celebrating: its Supercharger network turns 10 years old, having more than 35 thousand charging locations spread over 46 countries as of today. Just a few days ago the Austin-based company celebrated the 10,000th installation of its Supercharger network in Europe....
New Ford Super Duty Series Takes Triple-Crown With Best-In-Class Towing, Payload, Power

Although it was the second Ford Super Duty intro of the last couple of months, the automaker showed that its heavy-duty trucks are triple winners of the best-in-class. The all-new 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty offers best-in-class performance right where customers need it, with 1,200 pounds-feet of torque available, 40,000 pounds maximum towing, and 8,000 pounds of maximum payload. That high level of capability, coupled with ingenious new confidence-inspiring technology, helps customers haul more and tow more* than any other heavy-duty pickup truck. In contrast, a new suite of cloud-based services adds productivity both on and off the job site.
New Vs. Used - The 3-Year-Old Used Subaru SUVs That Are No Longer Affordable

Should you buy a used Subaru Crosstrek, Forester, or Outback? A new report says you should avoid purchasing a 3-year-old-model. One used Subaru model will cost nearly $2,000 more than a new vehicle. Check out the latest information here. Is it cheaper to buy a new 2023 Subaru Crosstrek, 2023...

