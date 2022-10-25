Although it was the second Ford Super Duty intro of the last couple of months, the automaker showed that its heavy-duty trucks are triple winners of the best-in-class. The all-new 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty offers best-in-class performance right where customers need it, with 1,200 pounds-feet of torque available, 40,000 pounds maximum towing, and 8,000 pounds of maximum payload. That high level of capability, coupled with ingenious new confidence-inspiring technology, helps customers haul more and tow more* than any other heavy-duty pickup truck. In contrast, a new suite of cloud-based services adds productivity both on and off the job site.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO