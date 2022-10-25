INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A SWAT team was sent by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers to the city’s east side after a burglary took place at someone’s home. Police say the burglary happened just before 8 a.m. Friday at the 2200 block of Admiral Drive. They say this was a burglary in progress. Once they arrived, they say a person was inside the home when the home was suppose to be vacant. After further investigation, the homeowner arrived on the scene and confirmed that no one should be inside. When police looked inside, they saw a person who they believed to have a rifle, so they contacted their SWAT team. Police say the SWAT team entered just before 10 a.m. and deescalated the situation.

