19-year-old stabbed overnight in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was stabbed early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 400 block of N Dunn Street around 12:30 a.m. and found the man, whose arm was bleeding heavily. Witnesses told police there was a large party at the house and...
Man stabbed at party near IU campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bloomington Police are searching for a man that stabbed a 19-year-old man near Indiana University’s campus early Saturday morning. Indiana University Police first reported the stabbing on social media just before 1:00 a.m. near 425 North Dunn Street. Bloomington police said at 12:35 a.m., officers to the home where a man was […]
Man dead, woman hurt after shooting at Subway restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died and a woman was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon at a Subway restaurant on the Indianapolis east side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. Around 3:20 p.m. Friday, police responded to a report of a person shot at 5151 E. 38th...
Chief: Lawrence police officer fatally shoots theft suspect after chase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Lawrence Police Department officer shot and killed a man suspected of stealing a vehicle after a chase into Indianapolis, Chief Gary Woodruff said Thursday. The identities of the suspect nor the officer were immediately released. Woodruff said an officer spotted a stolen vehicle at 3...
Two Bloomington residents found dead in apparent murder-suicide Oct. 23

A man and a woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a house in Monroe County on Oct. 23, according to the H-T. Margaret Houston, 75, and her boyfriend Jonathan Lore, 69, were found in a house on Woodyard Road northwest of Bloomington. Lore allegedly shot Houston, who died from the gunshot wound. Lore died by suicide from a gunshot wound, according to the H-T.
Boy shot at Eagle Creek Court apartments in Speedway

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — A boy was shot Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex in Speedway, according to the Speedway Police Department. The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 6000 block of Eagleview Court. That’s at the Eagle Creek Court apartments southeast of the interchange of I-465 and I-74.
Lawrence County deputy conducts traffic stop and makes drug arrest

BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy noticed him commit a traffic violation on State Road 27, south of Doc Hamilton Boulevard on Thursday. The driver of that vehicle was 39-year-old William Kriete Jr. While speaking with Kriete the officer detected...
Tip leads to active warrant arrest with new additional drug charges

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies received information that 26-year-old Cody Powell, who was warranted on two active warrants was at a home in the 6000 block of State Road 60 West. When police arrived at the home they were told...
Fatal crash takes the life of 1 man on US 40 in Hancock County

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A man died early Saturday morning from a crash that caused his vehicle to catch on fire, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department. At 2:00 a.m. the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and Greenfield Police Department officers were called to the area of Hancock County Road 400 East and US 40, just East of Greenfield.
IMPD: SWAT team clears out rental property after east side burglary

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A SWAT team was sent by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers to the city’s east side after a burglary took place at someone’s home. Police say the burglary happened just before 8 a.m. Friday at the 2200 block of Admiral Drive. They say this was a burglary in progress. Once they arrived, they say a person was inside the home when the home was suppose to be vacant. After further investigation, the homeowner arrived on the scene and confirmed that no one should be inside. When police looked inside, they saw a person who they believed to have a rifle, so they contacted their SWAT team. Police say the SWAT team entered just before 10 a.m. and deescalated the situation.
Fiery crash sends person to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was in the hospital after a fiery crash Friday morning. Police say it happened just before 2:30 a.m. Friday at Ninth and Pennsylvania streets. Police say they haven’t found the driver; however, they say the crash did knock part of a tree into an apartment building on Pennsylvania Street.
Mom plans to sue IndyGo after daughter stabbed while riding bus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A mother in Indianapolis says she is taking a stand against IndyGo bus service after her daughter was nearly killed by a woman while riding a bus. “There was blood everywhere, blood everywhere, all over the ground and the bus. There was blood everywhere, and so it’s just tough,” said Nikki Spralls, the mother of 17-year-old Daian Manns.
Headstone for 5-year-old found dead in suitcase finally engraved with his name

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salem, Indiana, headstone for a 5-year-old boy found dead in a suitcase in rural Washington County is finally getting a name. Before now, the grave marker memorialized, "A beloved little boy known but to God." But on Friday morning, that headstone was engraved with the boy's full name: Cairo Ammar Jordan.
Bloomington man arrested and charged with kidnapping wife

A Bloomington man faces charges of kidnapping, domestic battery, and intimidation after police say he allegedly kidnapped his wife who later jumped out of a moving vehicle. Wade Jackson, 61, is accused of taking his wife from an apartment and beating her after she told him she wanted a divorce.
