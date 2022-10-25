Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WISH-TV
19-year-old stabbed at home near Indiana University campus, search for suspect underway
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Bloomington are searching for a suspect they say stabbed a 19-year-old man near Indiana University’s campus early Saturday morning, according to Bloomington Police Department. At approximately 12:35 a.m. officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of N. Dunn Street in...
wrtv.com
19-year-old stabbed overnight in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was stabbed early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 400 block of N Dunn Street around 12:30 a.m. and found the man, whose arm was bleeding heavily. Witnesses told police there was a large party at the house and...
Mother of man killed by Lawrence Police officer after chase wants answers
LAWRENCE, Ind. — The mother of the man shot and killed by a Lawrence Police officer Thursday is looking for answers. The Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed the victim is 36-year-old Carlos Trotter. The coroner said his cause of death is a gunshot wound. A viewer sent us a video of the scene. It showed […]
Man stabbed at party near IU campus
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bloomington Police are searching for a man that stabbed a 19-year-old man near Indiana University’s campus early Saturday morning. Indiana University Police first reported the stabbing on social media just before 1:00 a.m. near 425 North Dunn Street. Bloomington police said at 12:35 a.m., officers to the home where a man was […]
WISH-TV
Man dead, woman hurt after shooting at Subway restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died and a woman was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon at a Subway restaurant on the Indianapolis east side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. Around 3:20 p.m. Friday, police responded to a report of a person shot at 5151 E. 38th...
WISH-TV
Chief: Lawrence police officer fatally shoots theft suspect after chase
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Lawrence Police Department officer shot and killed a man suspected of stealing a vehicle after a chase into Indianapolis, Chief Gary Woodruff said Thursday. The identities of the suspect nor the officer were immediately released. Woodruff said an officer spotted a stolen vehicle at 3...
Indiana Daily Student
Two Bloomington residents found dead in apparent murder-suicide Oct. 23
A man and a woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a house in Monroe County on Oct. 23, according to the H-T. Margaret Houston, 75, and her boyfriend Jonathan Lore, 69, were found in a house on Woodyard Road northwest of Bloomington. Lore allegedly shot Houston, who died from the gunshot wound. Lore died by suicide from a gunshot wound, according to the H-T.
WISH-TV
Boy shot at Eagle Creek Court apartments in Speedway
SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — A boy was shot Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex in Speedway, according to the Speedway Police Department. The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 6000 block of Eagleview Court. That’s at the Eagle Creek Court apartments southeast of the interchange of I-465 and I-74.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County deputy conducts traffic stop and makes drug arrest
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy noticed him commit a traffic violation on State Road 27, south of Doc Hamilton Boulevard on Thursday. The driver of that vehicle was 39-year-old William Kriete Jr. While speaking with Kriete the officer detected...
WISH-TV
Jury finds 21-year-old guilty of murder of man found shot downtown
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A jury has convicted a 21-year-old Indianapolis man for the murder of a man found under a bridge after being shot with his own weapon and beaten with a hammer during a robbery, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday. Meliton Salazar, 22, died a...
wbiw.com
Tip leads to active warrant arrest with new additional drug charges
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies received information that 26-year-old Cody Powell, who was warranted on two active warrants was at a home in the 6000 block of State Road 60 West. When police arrived at the home they were told...
WISH-TV
Fatal crash takes the life of 1 man on US 40 in Hancock County
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A man died early Saturday morning from a crash that caused his vehicle to catch on fire, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department. At 2:00 a.m. the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and Greenfield Police Department officers were called to the area of Hancock County Road 400 East and US 40, just East of Greenfield.
WISH-TV
IMPD: SWAT team clears out rental property after east side burglary
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A SWAT team was sent by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers to the city’s east side after a burglary took place at someone’s home. Police say the burglary happened just before 8 a.m. Friday at the 2200 block of Admiral Drive. They say this was a burglary in progress. Once they arrived, they say a person was inside the home when the home was suppose to be vacant. After further investigation, the homeowner arrived on the scene and confirmed that no one should be inside. When police looked inside, they saw a person who they believed to have a rifle, so they contacted their SWAT team. Police say the SWAT team entered just before 10 a.m. and deescalated the situation.
WISH-TV
Fiery crash sends person to hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was in the hospital after a fiery crash Friday morning. Police say it happened just before 2:30 a.m. Friday at Ninth and Pennsylvania streets. Police say they haven’t found the driver; however, they say the crash did knock part of a tree into an apartment building on Pennsylvania Street.
Charges filed in connection with October 12 homicide on Denny Street
An Indianapolis man has been arrested and charged with murder following the Oct. 12 shooting death of Anthony Myers Sr.
WISH-TV
Mom plans to sue IndyGo after daughter stabbed while riding bus
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A mother in Indianapolis says she is taking a stand against IndyGo bus service after her daughter was nearly killed by a woman while riding a bus. “There was blood everywhere, blood everywhere, all over the ground and the bus. There was blood everywhere, and so it’s just tough,” said Nikki Spralls, the mother of 17-year-old Daian Manns.
wdrb.com
Headstone for 5-year-old found dead in suitcase finally engraved with his name
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salem, Indiana, headstone for a 5-year-old boy found dead in a suitcase in rural Washington County is finally getting a name. Before now, the grave marker memorialized, "A beloved little boy known but to God." But on Friday morning, that headstone was engraved with the boy's full name: Cairo Ammar Jordan.
wdrb.com
Woman arrested in connection with boy's body found in suitcase claims to be a 'healer'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One day after police announced a major break in the case of a boy found dead in a suitcase in Washington County, Indiana, new information is being learned about the woman currently behind bars in connection with the case. Dawn Coleman is in jail in San...
iustv.com
Bloomington man arrested and charged with kidnapping wife
A Bloomington man faces charges of kidnapping, domestic battery, and intimidation after police say he allegedly kidnapped his wife who later jumped out of a moving vehicle. Wade Jackson, 61, is accused of taking his wife from an apartment and beating her after she told him she wanted a divorce.
WISH-TV
Timeline details whereabouts of mother accused in son’s death
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Dejuane Anderson is wanted in the death of her son 5-year-old Cairo Jordan whose body was found in a suitcase in rural Washington County, Indiana in April. According to a probable cause report, Anderson was arrested in South Carolina on March 12th after leading state...
Comments / 0