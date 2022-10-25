Read full article on original website
Thomas Rhett’s 10-Year Anniversary Post for Wife Lauren Will Make You Weep [Watch]
Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, are celebrating 10 years of marriage on Wednesday (Oct. 12). The country singer took to social media to mark a decade of wedded bliss and celebrate his bride on a special date. The video he shared is a compilation of clips featuring Lauren....
Carrie Underwood Is Going for Fashionable, Not Comfortable, on ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour
Prepare to be dazzled by Carrie Underwood's Denim & Rhinestones Tour. The vibes surrounding the album have been sparkly, to say the least, and fans can expect to see that same glitz and glamor reflected in her tour outfits. In fact, the country singer is willing to sacrifice her own...
Kelsea Ballerini Thought They Were Cheering, But Her Fly Was Down [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini suffered a wardrobe malfunction during her Kansas City, Mo., Heartfirst Tour stop on Sunday night (Oct. 9), but the singer was already poking fun at the mishap in a reaction post on Instagram the next day. On Monday (Oct. 10), Ballerini revisited the "cringey" moment in a post...
Carrie Underwood’s Boys Stayed Up Late to See Her Show — Sort Of [Watch]
When Carrie Underwood kicked off her Denim & Rhinestones Tour on Saturday night (Oct. 15) in Greenville, S.C., there were a few very special fans in the crowd: Her boys. The superstar's family came out to see the show, and she shared sweet video of her older son, 7-year-old Isaiah, watching attentively as he sat beside her husband, Mike Fisher. The clip was filmed during her performance of "Ghost Story," when Underwood typically puts her stunt skills to good use and flies over the crowd in an aerial hoop. She flew right over Isaiah's head during this performance, and he waved and blew kisses in excitement, cheering "Mommy!" as she sang.
Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Has Lost 50 Pounds! [Pictures]
Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney shared a photo to social media this week with his son, Asher, and fans noticed that the singer is looking especially trim. After receiving compliments on his apparent weight loss from fans, Mooney revealed that he has lost close to 50 pounds. In his Instagram...
Cody Johnson’s ‘Human’ Video Features His Wife and Daughters [Watch]
Cody Johnson's "Human" is about as vulnerable as a song can get, and the music video follows suit. The Texas native was sure to include some special guest stars: His wife, Brandi, and their two daughters, Clara Mae, 7, and Cori, 5. The video is filled with clips showcasing some...
Alan Jackson Has Stars Singing Along to ‘Chattahoochee’ at CMT Artists of the Year Show [Watch]
Alan Jackson took the stage to perform at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year special that aired on Friday night (Oct. 14), wowing the assembled crowd with his performance of "Chattahoochee." The 63-year-old country music icon earned rousing cheers just by walking onto the stage at the event, which...
Randy Travis Plays Beer Pong Backstage at a Post Malone Show — With Post Malone! [Watch]
File this under "unlikely team-ups we never knew we needed": When rapper Post Malone came to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for a stop on his Twelve Carat Toothache Tour on Sunday (Oct. 16), a few country stars came out to be fans for the night, including none other than Randy Travis.
A Look Back at Leslie Jordan’s Best Country Music Moments [Pictures]
The country music community is mourning the loss of charismatic actor, singer, performer and pop culture personality Leslie Jordan, who died on Monday (Oct. 24) at the age of 67. According to TMZ, the larger-than-life talent was killed after a suspected medical emergency caused his career to veer off the...
Jason Aldean Goes Off Script, Brings Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert on Stage in Nashville
Guest appearances from Morgan Wallen and Miranda Lambert and a subtle reference to a recent country family feud separated Jason Aldean's Nashville stop on the Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour from the rest of the dates on his fall trek. The two country superstars added a memorable middle to a...
Garth Brooks Reveals the Tattoos — Yes, Multiple — He Got to Honor His Family
Garth Brooks has never been much for tattoos, but now he has some pretty extensive ink, thanks to a deal he made with his daughter. During a recent appearance on Country Countdown USA With Lon Helton, the country megastar shared that he recently got tattooed in honor of his family.
Unseen Leslie Jordan Interview Teases a New Country Music Project [Watch]
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan wasn't done with country music yet, and a new interview makes it clear country music hadn't had enough of him, either. Jordan — who died on Monday (Oct. 24) at age 67 — sat down CBS News' Anthony Mason two weeks ago in Nashville for a piece scheduled to air in November. However, the tragic news accelerated what might end up being his final television interview.
