Carrie Underwood’s Boys Stayed Up Late to See Her Show — Sort Of [Watch]

When Carrie Underwood kicked off her Denim & Rhinestones Tour on Saturday night (Oct. 15) in Greenville, S.C., there were a few very special fans in the crowd: Her boys. The superstar's family came out to see the show, and she shared sweet video of her older son, 7-year-old Isaiah, watching attentively as he sat beside her husband, Mike Fisher. The clip was filmed during her performance of "Ghost Story," when Underwood typically puts her stunt skills to good use and flies over the crowd in an aerial hoop. She flew right over Isaiah's head during this performance, and he waved and blew kisses in excitement, cheering "Mommy!" as she sang.
GREENVILLE, SC
Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Has Lost 50 Pounds! [Pictures]

Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney shared a photo to social media this week with his son, Asher, and fans noticed that the singer is looking especially trim. After receiving compliments on his apparent weight loss from fans, Mooney revealed that he has lost close to 50 pounds. In his Instagram...
A Look Back at Leslie Jordan’s Best Country Music Moments [Pictures]

The country music community is mourning the loss of charismatic actor, singer, performer and pop culture personality Leslie Jordan, who died on Monday (Oct. 24) at the age of 67. According to TMZ, the larger-than-life talent was killed after a suspected medical emergency caused his career to veer off the...
Unseen Leslie Jordan Interview Teases a New Country Music Project [Watch]

Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan wasn't done with country music yet, and a new interview makes it clear country music hadn't had enough of him, either. Jordan — who died on Monday (Oct. 24) at age 67 — sat down CBS News' Anthony Mason two weeks ago in Nashville for a piece scheduled to air in November. However, the tragic news accelerated what might end up being his final television interview.
NASHVILLE, TN
Victoria, TX
