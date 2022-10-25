'American Pickers' looking for new treasures, heads to California in January

The stars of the television series "American Pickers" will be picking their way across California in January, and may even find treasures in the Coachella Valley.

The History Channel documentary series explores the world of antique “picking" and follows skilled pickers Mike Wolfe, Danielle Colby and Robbie Wolfe as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. The show first aired in 2010 with Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the pickers are on a mission to recycle, rescue forgotten relics and give them a new lease on life while teaching themselves and audiences about America's past.

The show is looking for large, rare collections and items that the pickers have never seen before — and have an interesting story behind them. They do not work with stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums or anything open to the public.

Interested participants should include their name, town and state; phone number; where their collection is located; and a description of their items. To be considered, contact "American Pickers" at americanpickers@cineflix.com or on Facebook at @GotAPick, or leave a voicemail at 646-493-2184.

Ema Sasic covers entertainment and health in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at ema.sasic@desertsun.com or on Twitter @ema_sasic.