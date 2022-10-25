Read full article on original website
Musk: Twitter to create new council before "major content decisions"
Twitter will develop a “content moderation council” before making any “major content decisions or account reinstatements," Elon Musk tweeted Friday. Why it matters: Musk on Thursday completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, which already has a group that focuses on content moderation. All eyes are on...
What Twitter users want from Musk
Public figures are speaking out about Twitter's change in ownership, with sentiments ranging from enthusiastic support to despair. Why it matters: Like Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey, Elon Musk will likely be bombarded with a continuous flood of user feedback — particularly about what content is allowed and what's not — and his responses will likely reveal patterns and inconsistencies in decision making along the way.
Musk and Zuck show just how expensive power can be
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have both vaporized tens of billions of dollars in personal wealth in their idiosyncratic attempts to control the systems underpinning the quotidian lives led by the rest of us. Why it matters: These actions — Zuckerberg pivoting to the metaverse, Musk buying Twitter — are...
"Chief Twit" Elon Musk arrives at Twitter HQ carrying a sink
Elon Musk strolled into Twitter headquarters Wednesday afternoon –and he brought a bathroom sink with him. Driving the news: Musk visited Twitter's HQ in San Francisco ahead of an expected meeting with employees, as he nears closing a deal to buy the social media company for a reported $44 billion, putting an end to a dramatic saga that's been ongoing since March.
Elon Musk completes Twitter takeover and fires top executives
Elon Musk on Thursday completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, after months of dramatic attempts to renege. Why it matters: The deal gives Musk sole control of one of the most important global platforms for political speech and social discourse. CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and general counsel...
Greater demand for accessible communications
It's Disability Employment Awareness month, and as the workforce evolves, so must our communications. Why it matters: Remote work has increased opportunities for people with disabilities, and the participation rate is at its highest since 2008. Zoom in: Digital accessibility is key to creating a fully inclusive workplace, and it...
Everything you need to know about Twitter's first day under Elon Musk
The world shifted last night as Elon Musk completed his takeover of Twitter. Why it matters: One of the most influential communication platforms is now in the hands of an unpredictable leader. Catch up quick: The nearly eight-month saga ended Thursday night, a day before today’s court-ordered deadline. Musk...
Twitter employees in the dark as Elon Musk purges top execs
Twitter employees — including people in senior roles and those with lots of stock at stake — were left in the dark Thursday night as Elon Musk closed his deal to take over the company. They got the news on Twitter. Why it matters: Employees have been through...
Trump: Twitter "is now in sane hands" after Elon Musk takeover
Former President Trump said Friday that "Twitter is now in sane hands" following Elon Musk's completed takeover. Driving the news: Musk purged a number of Twitter execs Thursday night, including Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's longtime head of legal, policy and trust, who was in charge of significant account decisions, including suspending Trump.
Governments bought Chinese telecom gear despite warnings
Despite federal efforts to block Chinese telecom equipment from U.S. supply chains, state and local governments across the country continued to buy products designated a threat to national security, a new report finds. Why it matters: U.S. officials warn Chinese telecom equipment could make the U.S. vulnerable to economic espionage...
Q&A with The Chancery Daily editor
Now that Elon Musk has officially acquired Twitter, we'll never get the Delaware courtroom showdown we were once promised. But the case was indisputably one of the most closely watched merger and acquisition disputes, with huge precedent-setting potential. Why it matters: The lawsuit leading up to it was a unique...
Introducing Chamath 2.0
Chamath Palihapitiya is reinventing himself as a chastened elder statesman of the tech community. Why it matters: It’s an A+ illustration of how humbling these times are for Silicon Valley. Between the lines: Chamath made his name as a boastful meme lord, leading a crowd of retail investor apes...
Telegram is selling handles, creating demand for toncoin in the process
Telegram has just created a big source of demand for the cryptocurrency built to collaborate with the hugely popular messaging app. Driving the news: The company is going to start allowing people to buy and sell Telegram handles (user names on the app), but they have to use a cryptocurrency called toncoin (TON) to do it, as TechCrunch reported.
Dot-com bust 2.0 is becoming a reality
There's a distinctly dot-com-ish feel at the moment, as even tech companies that once seemed untouchable are taking massive tumbles in the stock market, Axios Markets author Matt Phillips reports. Why it matters: Stocks that led the market for much of the past decade have fallen on hard times after...
Ye's Twitter account closely watched after Elon Musk takeover
Elon Musk said Friday that Twitter restored the account of Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, before Musk's official takeover of the social media company. The latest: Twitter "did not consult with or inform me" before restoring Ye's page, said Musk, who announced Friday plans to form a new content moderation council before making any major profile reinstatements.
