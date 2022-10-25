Read full article on original website
Northeast Wisconsin COVID-19 hospitalizations rising, 7-day average of 486 patients
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,667,610 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,656 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s Total10/21/2022’s Total. Total positive cases1,667,6101,661,401 (+6,209) Received one dose of vaccine3,824,811 (65.6%)3,822,975 (65.5%)
A stretch of 60s heading into November
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Clouds will build in throughout the night keeping temperatures a bit warmer compared to Thursday morning. Expect temperatures in the middle to upper 30s with a light south wind. Friday: Any clouds early in the day will give way...
‘Burn boss’ arrest inflames Western land use tensions
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — When U.S. Forest Service personnel carried out a planned burn in a national forest in Oregon on Oct. 13, it wound up burning fencing that a local family, the Hollidays, uses to corral cattle. The crew returned six days later to restart the burn, but...
Beautiful stretch of weather heading into the weekend
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Clear skies and light winds in the forecast tonight. Temperatures will cool into the upper 20s and low 30s for most areas. Thursday: Other than a few clouds, we’ll see abundant sunshine throughout the day. Highs will be seasonal...
NOAA releases Winter Weather Outlook; what can northeast Wisconsin expect?
(WFRV) – La Niña returns for a third consecutive winter, driving potentially cooler-than-average temperatures for the Great Lakes and Upper Midwest. Precipitation could end up at or above average near the Great Lakes and Pacific Northwest. Areas that really need the rain across the south are likely to...
