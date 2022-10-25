Bethlehem Academy goes 1-3 at Chaska Invite

Bethlehem Academy went 1-3 at the Chaska Invitational volleyball tournament, getting some tough matches in Saturday before starting post-season play Thursday.

Bethlehem Academy coach Christine Bothun said the Cardinals went 1-1 in pool play at the Chaska tourney. They beat Blaine 2-0 in their first match, with set scores of 25-23 and 26-24. They lost their second match to Mayer-Lutheran 2-0, with scores of 25-16 and 25-22.

“We finished second in our pool, which placed us in the Silver Bracket,” Bothun said. “We then went 0-2 in this bracket, taking eighth out of 12 in the tournament.”

The Cardinals lost to Stillwater 2-1, falling 25-21 in the first set, before taking the second set 25-22, then they lost the tiebreaker 15-5.

BA also lost to Belle Plaine 2-0, with set scores of 25-22 and 25-17.

“The weekend did not go as well as we would have liked, but we were able to get four good matches in over the weekend to help us prepare for sections when many teams had the weekend off,” coach Bothun said.

“We had moments of great defense — big at the net, running through the ball on defense and bettering the ball to help increase the pace of our offense,” she said. “There are also areas of our game that we need to improve upon and look forward to this week to give us the opportunity to do just that.”

Coach Bothun said she was preparing all-state nominations Monday night. The top-seeded Cardinals open 1A section tournament play at home Thursday, hosting the winner of Southland and Kingsland, who were scheduled to play Tuesday night.

In the Chaska Volleyball Invitational, against Blaine, Bethlehem Academy’s Jaden Lang went seven for seven serving with one ace. Anna Cohen went five for five. Lindsay Hanson went six for six with three aces. Reagan Kangas went 15 for 15 with one ace. Kate Trump was five for seven and Sydney Dienst was seven for seven.

In attacks against Blaine, Lang was 12 for 18 attacking with five kills. Anna DeMars went three for three with two kills. Hanson was 10 for 12 with six kills. Kangas was three for three with one kill. Trump was 22 for 24 with seven kills. Josie Rose went two for two with two kills. Dienst was six for seven with three kills.

Kangas was 67 for 70 setting against Blaine with 24 assists. Lang had one ace block and one dig, Cohen had three digs, Claire Wisdo had one dig, DeMars had one assist block and one dig, Anna Tobin had 10 digs, and Hanson had one solo block, two assist blocks and five digs. Kangas had five digs, Trump had one solo block and four digs and Dienst had two assist block and two digs.

Against Mayer Lutheran, Cohen led serving going nine for nine with one ace. Lang went seven for seven with two aces. Hanson was three for four, Kangas was four for four, Trump was five for six with one ace, and Dienst was four for four.

Dienst led attacks against Mayer Lutheran, going 18 for 23 with five kills. Lang went 15 for 16 with three kills. Hanson was 12 for 16 with three kills. Trump was 11 for 15 with four kills. Cohen was one for one with one kill. DeMars was four for four with three kills and Kangas was two for three.

Kangas led setting against Mayer Lutheran, going 77 for 79 with 19 assists. Wisdo was two for two and Hanson was one for one.

Trump had one assist block and 15 digs against ML. Kangas had 11 digs. Rose had one assist block and one dig. Dienst had one solo block, two assist blocks and nine digs. Lang had two solo blocks, four assist blocks and one dig. Cohen and Wisdo each had eight digs. DeMars had two assist blocks, one ace block and two digs. Hanson had two assist blocks, one ace block and two digs.

Against Stillwater, Kangas led serving, going 10 for 10 with one ace. Dienst was nine for nine and Trump was eight for 10 with one ace. Lang was six for six, Cohen was six for seven, and Hanson was four for six.

Trump led attacks against Stillwater, going 17 for 18 with seven kills. Lang was 16 for 18 with eight kills. Hanson was 16 for 17 with seven kills. Kangas was 10 for 10 with one kill. Dienst was nine for 13 with three kills. Rose was three for four and DeMars was two for two.

Kangas led setting versus Stillwater, going 79 for 81 with 24 assists. Lang went one for one and Cohen was one for one with one assist. Hanson was three for three with one assist.

Hanson also had three solo blocks and 10 digs against Stillwater. Trump had eight digs. Wisdo had six digs. Kangas had one solo block and five digs. Dienst had one ace block and three digs. Lang had one solo block, one ace block and three digs. Cohen and Tobin each had three digs and DeMars had one dig.

Against Belle Plaine, Trump led serving, going seven for eight with one ace, Hanson was six for eight. Kangas went six for six. Dienst was five for five. Lang was four for five. Cohen was four for four with one ace. Karlie DeGrood was two for two.

Against Bell Plaine, Dienst led attacks, going 18 for 18 with four kills. Hanson was 11 for 12 with five kills. Lang went 10 for 14 with three kills. Trump was nine for 10 with three kills. Rose was two for two. Kangas was one for one with one kill. Cohen and Tobin both went one for one.

Kangas led setting, going 55 for 57 with 15 assists against Bell Plaine. Hanson was four for four and Tobin was one for one with one assist. Lang had four solo blocks and two digs. DeGrood had two digs. Cohen and Wisdo each had three digs. DeMars had one ace block. Tobin had eight digs. Hanson had one solo block, two ace blocks and six digs. Kangas had eight digs. Trump had nine digs. Dienst had one ace block and one dig.

Top-seeded Bethlehem Academy kicks off the 1A Section tournament 7 p.m. Thursday at home, hosting a quarterfinal match, after a first-round bye.