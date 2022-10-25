Lawsuit claims not enough is being done to protect lesser prairie chicken in New Mexico

*Editor’s Note: A quote from the Center for Biological Diversity has been updated to better reflect the organization’s position.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) — Lesser prairie chickens in New Mexico are the subject of an ongoing legal battle between conservationists and the federal government. In the latest move, conservationists have brought a lawsuit against the government, claiming that delays at the federal level are increasing the risk that these native birds may go extinct.

They aren’t quite the same as chickens, but lesser prairie chickens are in the same taxonomic family as the well-known domestic chicken. But while domestic chickens are abundant around the world, lesser prairie chickens are not.

Image of a male lesser prairie chicken. Source: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Lesser prairie chickens now only exist on about 10% of their historic range, according to the Audubon Society. Mapping from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) shows that they once occupied large swaths of eastern New Mexico, western Texas, the Oklahoma panhandle, southwest Oklahoma, and southeastern Colorado. Now, they’re found in patches throughout that territory.

The Center for Biological Diversity, the group bringing a lawsuit against the federal government, alleges that humans are to blame for some of the declines because of how they’ve changed the grasslands of the American Southwest.

The Center for Biological Diversity also claims that cattle grazing, oil and gas development, farming, and even climate-change-related drought have decimated the birds’ range. As a result, the Center for Biological Diversity (and its predecessor, the Biodiversity Legal Foundation) has been working for decades to try to protect the birds.

In 2016, the group petitioned to protect the lesser prairie chickens under the Endangered Species Act. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service published documents showing that it may be warranted to list the species as endangered. But the Fish and Wildlife Service’s secretary didn’t complete the necessary follow-up within 90 days, as required by federal law. So, the Center for Biological Diversity sued in 2019.

As a result of the 2019 lawsuit, the Center for Biological Diversity and Fish and Wildlife Service agreed to set a deadline of May 26, 2021, for the Fish and Wildlife Service to determine if the lesser prairie chicken should be protected as endangered.

Now, the Center for Biological Diversity claims the government again failed to meet a deadline. As a result, they’re asking a federal court to step in and force the Fish and Wildlife Service to finalize the rule that would list population s of the species in Texas and New Mexico as endangered.

The stalled proposal has hundreds of public comments online. Some oppose the rule: Hal Richards wrote , “This is just the Greens coming up with random exaggerations of realities to stop gas and oil drilling. I am opposed to this.”

Others say the birds need protection: Jessie Evans wrote, “I do believe that we need to save the land that the prairie chickens live on if they are lost, and the native grass gets destroyed, it would never be the same, and we will have lost something we could never get back, and the next generation will never get to see are enjoy. I am a hunter and business owner, so I understand both sides, but I believe the chicken should have the rights in this one…”

In addition to input from the public, some U.S. senators have weighed in on the issue. In 2021, Senators James Inhofe (R-Okla.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), and John Cornyn (R-Texas), sent a letter to Secretary Deb Haaland at the U.S. Department of the Interior asking not to make a “premature” decision on the birds’ status. They reason that doing so would harm existing public-private conservation efforts that they claim are working. Some local New Mexican politicians also spoke out against protections for the birds, saying that it would harm livestock grazing rights.

But Michael Robinson, the senior conservation advocate for the Center for Biological Diversity, says existing conservation partnerships aren’t enough and that the oil and gas industry has a hold on politicians. “The problem is that the lesser prairie chicken has continued to lose habitat,” he told KRQE News 13. “And the improvements that have been made have been so piecemeal and insignificant in terms of restoring habitat.”

He says there’s no telling exactly how long it will take for this new lawsuit to be resolved. But in the meantime, he recommends that if people care about the lesser prairie chickens or any other at-risk animals, they should take political action.

“Let your representatives and senators and elected officials at all levels of government know that you’re in favor of protecting endangered species,” he says. “These are all ways that people can make a difference.”

New Mexico, as a state, has made some progress in protecting the birds. In 2021, the state bought around 7,500 acres of land to add to the state’s existing prairie chicken wildfire management area .

