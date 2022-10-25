ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, SC

abccolumbia.com

Teen detained for shooting man, say Lexington deputies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County deputies have detained a teenager connected to a shooting Thursday. Deputies say the 17 year-old boy is accused of shooting a man near Lawson Road in Leesville. He’s charged with second-degree assault and battery, and pointing and presenting a firearm. The victim is expected...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Darlington County deputies take over murder investigation after authorities say body dumped near Timmonsville

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man whose body was found near Timmonsville likely was killed in Darlington County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, which has turned over the investigation to Darlington County authorities. The body of Trey Lee Montrose, 23, of Florence, was found on Oct. 8 near Victor White Road. His […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Suspected gunman arrested after shots fired at Sumter County Fair

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were responding to hearing shots fired in the parking lot across the street from Sumter County Fair on Saturday night, Oct. 22. According to officials, a fair employee described the suspect and where the suspect was last...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police searching for store break-in suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department are looking for a man linked to a convenience store break-in. The unidentified suspect is accused of stealing almost $2,000 worth of tobacco products on Oct. 24 from Gaz-Bah store, say deputies. The convenience store is located at 3400 Devine St. If...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Teen suspect arrested in deadly Ripplemeyer Avenue shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a 19-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at North Pointe Estates. Kevin Darnell Jowers, Jr., is charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. On Aug. 23, CPD responded to Ripplemeyer Avenue...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia man sentenced to more than twelve years on second federal gun charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Thomas Lashort Bullock, 33, of Columbia, was sentenced to more than twelve years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

West Columbia PD warns of ongoing phone scam

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The West Columbia Police Department is warning area residents of a scam they’ve received multiple reports about in an attempt to dupe you out of your hard earned money. Authorities say a caller(s) identifying themselves as Sergeant Myers with the West Columbia Police Department is contacting individuals and insisting you pay them money for either a fine or for a bond payment and that the money is to be paid using a gift card.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Hartsville High School student under arrest after bringing gun to school, district says

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — School administrators discovered a handgun in a student’s backpack Wednesday afternoon at Hartsville High School, according to the Darlington County School District. The handgun was noticed by others at the school and concerns about it were shared with administrators quickly, DCSD said. Law enforcement seized the weapon and placed the student […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

Traffic again on I-26 after large crash near Chapin

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A crash involving a tractor trailer in the westbound lane of I-26 has cleared up after slowing traffic for hours Friday. According to SCDOT, the incident occurred around 9:30 Friday morning near mile marker 91. What led up to the crash has not been released but one traffic camera showed a semi with heavy damage to the front of the vehicle. Other cameras showed backups and slowdowns of at least seven to eight miles.
CHAPIN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg police investigate fatal shooting

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– Officers with the Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety say a nightly patrol lead to the discovery of a shooting death. Investigators say around 8:20 Sunday night while on patrol officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the head in a car parked on Riverside Dr.
ORANGEBURG, SC

