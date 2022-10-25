Read full article on original website
pnwag.net
WSDA Awards $8M To Improve Fairgrounds Statewide
Unfortunately, it’s a familiar theme at many fairgrounds across the state of Washington; rundown facilities that have seen better days. But the state Department of Agriculture is trying to help address some of those needs. The Washington State Department of Agriculture and the State Legislature recognize the importance of Washington’s fairgrounds, especially to the rural, more remote locations across the Evergreen state. Since 2003, state lawmakers have awarded roughly $2 million each biennium to health and safety improvement to fairground and facilities.
pnwag.net
While Dry To Start The New Water Year, Things Have Improved
The 2023 water year started October 1st, but unfortunately persistent drought remains for much of Oregon. Pacific Northwest forecaster Washington State University’s Joe Boomgard-Zagrodnik said it’ll be tough for some of the driest areas to recover. "The areas with a little bit higher drought categories, in southern Oregon...
