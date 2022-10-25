Unfortunately, it’s a familiar theme at many fairgrounds across the state of Washington; rundown facilities that have seen better days. But the state Department of Agriculture is trying to help address some of those needs. The Washington State Department of Agriculture and the State Legislature recognize the importance of Washington’s fairgrounds, especially to the rural, more remote locations across the Evergreen state. Since 2003, state lawmakers have awarded roughly $2 million each biennium to health and safety improvement to fairground and facilities.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO