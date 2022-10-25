ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

New health and wellness center approved by Fort Smith School Board

By Fort Smith Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XlzLE_0imFq8vX00

While many schoolchildren in Arkansas may still lag behind in their learning following the pandemic, in Fort Smith, a way to return to better health, improve mental health and academic work while staying healthier has been approved in a future northside health center.

The Fort Smith Schools Board of Education Monday night reviewed a presentation from Kerri Tucker, the health center coordinator, who spoke on a plan for a new health and wellness center building before voting in favor of the plan for a new building.

The future health center is part of the district's Vision 2023. The new building would be between Tilles Elementary and Darby Middle School. It would look similar to other Mercy clinics around Fort Smith.

"I don't think any of us could single-handedly do this alone," Tucker said. "It is taking all of us working together to be able to provide the school-based, health care services."

She said a health care center cuts down on the number of absences and helps improve academic performances, as well as decreasing discipline problems with counseling offered. It is open to students, staff and their immediate family members.

At the board meeting Monday night, board member Dee Blackwell said, "I can't tell you how proud I am of our campus-based health care center. I think it is an asset to the community," Blackwell said. "And the students and the teachers and the staff and just the parents in that community it is just a tremendous service. So thank you."

The health center is open year-round during normal weekday hours.

Sports physicals, laboratory testing, crisis intervention, group and family therapy is offered at the center. State grant money has funded programs.

The district's health center has been in a building leased from the city. A permanent structure will be built as the Fort Smith Public Schools Health Center.

The current health center has served students in a portable building near Darby Middle School and Tilles Elementary that opened in 2021 on H Street between the two schools. The health center serves any district students. As of June 30, the health center had provided mental health service to 1,883 students and health service to 1,118 people including 514 students and 674 adults.

A partnership between Fort Smith Public Schools, Mercy Clinic-Fort Smith and the Western Arkansas Counseling will operate the center.

The estimated cost for construction of the new center is $1.2 million. The board approved the plan unanimously, 6-0. Also approved Monday night was the $2.2 million Peak Innovation Center Storm Shelter, a child nutrition freezer upgrade for the district, $1.5 million, Peak Innovation parking drainage, $1.1 million, and additional Peak parking $300,000.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fayettevilleflyer.com

School District investigating FHS basketball team’s work at political campaign event

FAYETTEVILLE — The School District has launched an investigation into the high school basketball team’s involvement at a local political campaign event. Officials said they began looking into the matter after questions over whether high school students had participated in team-organized neighborhood canvassing activities for Scott Berna, a candidate for City Council in Ward 3. Berna is challenging incumbent Sloan Scroggin, who is seeking a second term on the council.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Fayetteville developer starts multifamily project in Rogers

Fayetteville developer Specialized Real Estate Group has kicked off a $28 million redevelopment project that will add more than 100 apartment units in downtown Rogers. First Street Flats will have 121 units made up of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom options at 401 N. First St, most recently the site of the former Traders Market retail store. According to property records, SREG paid $1.72 million for the 2.6-acre site this past April.
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

Dispose of unused prescription drugs in NWA and the River Valley Saturday

Saturday, Oct. 29, Arkansans can safely dispose of their unused or expired prescription drugs at several locations across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Saturday is Drug Take Back Day in Arkansas. There are Take Back events in Bentonville, Springdale, Fayetteville and Prairie Grove in Northwest Arkansas and in Charleston,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

University of Arkansas Police Department investigating student's death

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating a student's death in Fayetteville. The department has declined to release additional information about the student's death and the circumstances surrounding it. Matt Durrett, the Washington County prosecutor, told 40/29 News he does not believe there are any...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas man convicted for murdering 55-year-old roommate in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Malvern man has been convicted on all counts in the 2018 murder of his 55-year-old roommate in Springdale. On Thursday, Oct. 27 the jury came back with a guilty verdict for Zachary Harlan, who was charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery and theft of property in connection to the stabbing death of Stephen March.
SPRINGDALE, AR
news9.com

Cherokee Nation To Break Ground On New Park Near Sallisaw

The Cherokee Nation is breaking ground on a new park on the Robert S. Kerr Reservoir near Sallisaw. Phase one of the new 100-acre development will add 74 RV sites and five guest cabins as well as essential infrastructure like water and power. Work on that phase is expected to...
SALLISAW, OK
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy