ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

200 Pittsburgh Public Schools students participate in town hall meeting on city budget

By Julia Felton
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TqIlC_0imFq2dB00

About 200 high school students from Pittsburgh Public Schools participated in a town hall meeting Tuesday where Mayor Ed Gainey discussed his recent budget proposal and sought their questions and recommendations.

“I want you to understand how your government spends money on you. It’s important that you know what’s going on,” Gainey said during the town hall at the University of Pittsburgh.

The high schoolers have been studying the city’s budgeting process in their classes. On Tuesday, they got to hear first-hand about it from Gainey and other administration officials.

“This is your city, too,” Deputy Chief of Staff Felicity Williams told the students. “It’s a city we want you to grow up in and we want you to stay here and help make (it) the most welcoming city possible. You are our future.”

Gainey released his preliminary budget last month. His administration is gathering public feedback on the budget before he presents it to City Council for approval next month.

In creating the budget, the Gainey administration prioritized “safe neighborhoods, welcoming communities and thriving people,” said Jake Pawlak, director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Pawlak highlighted proposed safety investments ranging from new swift-water rescue equipment, upgraded in-vehicle cameras for police and new initiatives to focus on bridge repairs. The city also would create a new position to investigate allegations of harassment and discrimination and add 15 drivers and 41 laborers to improve its snow response during the winter and maintain lots in the summer.

The budget also would enable the city to hire six new paramedics to improve emergency response times, Pawlak said.

Pawlak said the proposed budget also would include money to study ways the city could expand contracting with minority- and women-owned businesses and remove barriers for women looking to become city firefighters who can’t pass the required physical test.

The proposed budget also includes money to hire more environmental services workers, increased investments in affordable housing and additional funding for the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation to place greater emphasis on youth sports and provide raises for department staff, Pawlak said.

As for capital improvements, Pawlak said money would be available for new equipment for firefighters, expanded traffic-calming measures, renovations at ball fields and recreation centers, new park equipment and a new chilling unit to keep Schenley Park Ice Rink open.

Lawrence Lecote, a freshman at Pittsburgh Science & Technology Academy, said his class wanted to see more funding for affordable housing initiatives.

“In different communities, we see a lot of homeless people,” he said.

Other students called for affordable transportation, access to fresh foods, a cleaner Downtown, drug rehabilitation programs, improved water quality, safer sidewalks and infrastructure repairs.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser among 4 in Western Pennsylvania to sign Mayors' Monarch Pledge; volunteers sought to help

Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser is one of four public officials in Western Pennsylvania to sign the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge to work to save butterflies and other pollinators. Offered through the National Wildlife Federation, the program enlists municipal leaders to steward monarch butterflies, whose populations have declined by 90% in...
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Hopewell School Board Hires Familiar Beaver County Person As New Superintendent

(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Hopewell School Board met earlier this week and hired Dr. Jeffrey R. Beltz as the district’s new superintendent. The term is for 4 years and 7.5 months beginning November 15, 2022 through June 30, 2027. The employment agreement was approved dated October 25, 2022. Dr. Robert Kartychak, high school assistant principal, was named acting superintendent following the resignation of Dr. Michelle Miller last year. Dr. Kartychak welcomed Dr. Beltz and told him he’s looking forward to working with him.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Post-Gazette, Butler Eagle granted temporary injunction against striking union members

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Butler Eagle officials have been granted a preliminary injunction against five unions involved in the P-G strike, after accusing them of throwing projectiles at company vehicles, puncturing vehicle tires and threatening employees and vendors. Post-Gazette employees belonging to unions representing production, distribution and advertising workers went on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum hires new school police officer

Plum Borough School Board unanimously approved the appointment of Officer James Miller to the school district’s police department. Miller, whose was hired at the board’s Oct. 25 meeting, will be stationed at Holiday Park Intermediate School for the remainder of this school year. He has been a resident...
PLUM, PA
pghcitypaper.com

CP Jail Watch: Do vendor contracts incentivize poor food service?

According to a much-discussed University of Pittsburgh study of conditions at the Allegheny County Jail, the majority of individuals incarcerated in Fall 2021 said they were “very dissatisfied” with the meals provided. They complained the food was too bland, too small, and sometimes unsanitary. Eighty-eight percent of respondents...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Private juvenile detention? Allegheny County seeks new owner for closed Shuman Center

The union representing Shuman Center staff held a press conference in late 2021 to urge the county to keep the facility open. (Photo by Charlie Wolfson/PublicSource) The county is looking to sell the Shuman site to a developer, with preference for a detention center. Some council members are worried about privatizing the facility.
Tribune-Review

Early voting soars in Westmoreland County

Exceeding expectations, nearly 22,000 Westmoreland County voters already have cast ballots with less than two weeks to go before the Nov. 8 general election. County officials said the number of mail-in applications requested and returned by voters has continued to surpass estimates. As of Wednesday, more than 36,000 mail-in and absentee ballots were requested.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Colin McNickle: Right-size yourself, PRT, or see funding cut

Well past the deepest throes of the coronavirus pandemic, ridership on Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) buses and trolleys remains a shadow of its former self. And a new analysis of that paucity by the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy says Allegheny County’s mass-transit agency must right-size its many weak performing routes or face government funding cuts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy