Several recent NFL trades have opened up opportunities for running backs on struggling teams. Christian McCaffrey being sent from Carolina allowed D'Onta Foreman to produce 145 total yards last week, while James Robinson departing from Jacksonville puts Travis Etienne into a starting role. All of these moving parts could leave you with some difficult Week 8 Fantasy football start-sit decisions, especially in regards to Foreman and Etienne. Both undoubtedly received boosts in the Week 8 Fantasy football rankings, but with just two teams on byes this week, you likely have plenty of options at your disposal. Should either get the nod over fellow fringe backs like Darrell Henderson or Antonio Gibson in your Fantasy football picks? Before you lock in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 8 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

6 HOURS AGO