Tigers look to 'reset' during open week

More than halfway through the season Memphis football finds itself exactly where it was a year ago.

The Tigers approached their open week with a 4-4 record just as they did last season. Memphis returned to win two of its final four games and finish 6-6 in 2021.

Veteran safety Quindell Johnson expects more from the team this time around.

“Just take our time to reset and come back with the mentality that we’re going to run this table with these four wins and win a bowl game,” Johnson said following a 38-28 loss at Tulane last Saturday. “And whatever happens happens after that. The biggest thing is just reset. We’ve just got to reset. Calm down now.

“We’re in some adversity right now but we don’t want to take that and feel like we’re out (for) the count because we’re never out (for) the count. Just reset and we’ll be fine.”

Memphis is trying to stop the bleeding that is currently a three-game losing streak after blowing double-digit leads in two of those games. What looked to be a promising season with a 4-1 record has turned into the Tigers needing to sort out some issues during the off week in hopes of turning a corner in the final four games.

This week will also allow some players to nurse whatever bumps and bruises they may have.

Johnson and running back Brandon Thomas returned from injury at Tulane after both were sidelined the week prior. Asa Martin scored two touchdowns at East Carolina before sitting out last week with an injury. Coach Ryan Silverfield didn’t give any details on Martin’s timeline for a return, but the off week should help.

The Tigers hope to be as healthy as possible when they play host to a UCF team that just lost 34-13 to ECU. The Knights could be trying to prevent a three-game losing streak of their own when they travel to Memphis on Nov. 5 after facing No. 20 Cincinnati this week.

“Just to be able to have this week to give our bodies some rest (and) get our mental right,” quarterback Seth Henigan said of what he hopes to get out of the break.

“Just make sure everyone is on the same page because that’s as big a thing as the physical in my opinion. Just to make sure everyone is in the right head space. ... It kind of feels like it’s just been snowballing on us. So we just need to take a step back. Take a breath, realize what we’re capable of and try to execute.”

The next three games against UCF, Tulsa and North Alabama are at home before the Tigers finish the regular season on the road at SMU in Dallas. The best odds for wins are likely against Tulsa and a North Alabama team that is 1-6 this season.

Memphis, however, isn’t looking for another 6-6 regular-season record.

The Tigers will need to win at least one of the two games against UCF and SMU. They beat SMU late last year and hope to repeat that again this season.

“There is no quit in this team and so guess what? We’re going to use this time leading up to our next game to get better and find a way,” Silverfield said. “That’s the deal. We’ve got to find a way and be cleaner with everything we’re doing.”