ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremerton, WA

In fire safety lesson, Bremerton students get a chance to go with the flow

By Josh Farley, Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yIa6Y_0imFpl6i00

BREMERTON — The chance to shoot a fire hose? Third-graders at Crownhill Elementary School jumped at the opportunity Monday to open up the nozzles of Bremerton Fire Department's hoses as part of a safety class put on by firefighters.

"Ready for Water" was an idea by Kevin Bonsell, a 14-year firefighter/paramedic, to meet each student of the Bremerton School District and offer a few fire safety lessons in the process. Bonsell felt inspired after responding to an emergency at a Bremerton school in 2012.

"This was my way to help in the schools," he said.

He felt many schoolchildren lacked the opportunity to see emergency responders outside of the heat of the moment.

"We'll see a lot of these kids in an emergency," the father of three said. "It's not all the time we get to see them in a nice, relaxing setting."

The 2012 call affected him deeply, he said, and he wondered how he could help kids better understand what firefighters do while delivering some memorable safety messages. It forges a valuable connection, he said.

"I've been on calls that are tragedies, and a child will run up and say, 'Hey, you've been in my classroom,'" he said.

Bonsell and two other responders Monday gave a class lesson that included getting to see how quickly — one minute or less — firefighters don their safety gear.

"We have to basically go into a smoky oven inside a house," he told one of the classes, whose wide-eyed students hung on every word.

Wearing a bike helmet, calling 911 in an emergency and, of course, not playing with fire, were all included in his lesson.

But he caps each visit with a trek outside to the fire engine, where the kids get to spray a real-life firehose attached to a hydrant.

"That, of course, is the fun part," he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest

Last public emergency room in Bremerton closed for good

A year after the St. Michael Medical Center emergency department in Bremerton closed its doors, hospital management says the facility will remain that way for good. This change means that the Silverdale St. Michael Medical Center will be the only ER and hospital in Kitsap County, other than the military hospital located on Naval Station Bremerton.
BREMERTON, WA
The Suburban Times

Tacoma’s Infamous Graffiti Garages Coming Down

Submitted by Morgan Alexander. Several derelict downtown buildings, affectionately known as The Graffiti Garages, are now ready to be demolished. The buildings located in the Old City Hall Historic District near 7th on Broadway gained notoriety about 10 years ago when they were designated as a place to do legal graffiti.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Neighbors help rescue three people from Marysville house fire

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Maysville Fire District said three people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after they were injured in a house fire. Neighbors called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. to report that a house was on fire with people possibly inside. When firefighters arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from the home. All three people inside were able to escape and were being helped by their neighbors.
MARYSVILLE, WA
everettpost.com

Firefighters Transport Three People Injured in House Fire

Firefighters transported three people with smoke inhalation and burn injuries to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, following a Marysville house fire Thursday night. Marysville Fire District firefighters provided advanced life support to a critically injured woman in her 50s. Firefighters also treated a seriously injured man in his 50s...
MARYSVILLE, WA
MyNorthwest

3-alarm fire shuts down Sumner downtown

Early reports of a three-alarm fire in Sumner come from East Pierce Fire & Rescue (EPFR) after crews were called to a scene at 2:34 a.m. Friday morning. The city tweets the blaze is on Main Street and they have shut power off to the area as the East Pierce Fire Department is responding.
SUMNER, WA
communitytransit.org

Trick or treat on transit

Halloween activities and farmers markets you can visit on transit. It is late October and many families prepare for Halloween with decorations. Witches, spiders, skeletons and of course… pumpkins!. If you don’t have the time to go to the pumpkin patch, you can use the convenience of a nearby...
EDMONDS, WA
thejoltnews.com

Man killed in Yelm Highway collision

A Thurston man died after crossing the center line on Yelm Highway SE and colliding with another vehicle early this morning, the Sheriff’s Office said. In a now-updated Facebook post, the Sheriff said that the 30-year-old man was driving westbound at 6:30 a.m. when he crossed the center line near Johnson Road SE, hitting an eastbound vehicle driven by another Thurston man who was with his eight-month-old child.
LACEY, WA
KING-5

How to stay safe while hiking this fall and winter

NORTH BEND, Wash. — As western Washington enters the fall and winter months, volunteer-based nonprofit Seattle Mountain Rescue has some advice for hiking safely. "This time of year, the weather's changing pretty quickly, so being able to have extra clothes so you can stay warm where you are," chairperson Doug McCall said. "Packing a headlamp is also a good idea since it gets dark earlier, and it's better than taking your phone and trying to burn your battery on your phone because you want to use that to be able to call for help if you need help."
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

CAT SIGHTING: Westcrest Park – October 28, 2022 7:18 pm

Gray cat seen earlier this evening at Westcrest Park (by the wooded area next to the pea patch). Appears to be cared for and lost. In destress, crying and following people. No collar.
southseattleemerald.com

More Households May Face Hunger as COVID-19 Support Ends, Warn Food Service Providers

(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) Over the past six months, community organizations have distributed 15 million pounds of food to community members across the region as part of Public Health – Seattle & King County’s (PHSKC) Food Security Assistance Program (FSAP). The $5.4-million initiative, funded by federal COVID-19 emergency relief money, helped as many as 10,000 people a month, according to Sara Seelmeyer, the senior manager of food security and benefits for United Way of King County.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Video shows car slamming into Tacoma pot shop. Thieves then shoot it out with guard

Three car loads of thieves drove a vehicle into a Tacoma cannabis store early Friday and then exchanged gunfire with the shop’s guard, Tacoma police said. As one vehicle rammed into the store’s front doors in the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue, two others pulled up. The ramming vehicle drove the length of the store before stopping against a wall. The business was closed at the time.
TACOMA, WA
Flying Magazine

New Airport Planned for Southwest Washington

Washington state aviation officials say Sea-Tac International Airport will reach capacity in 2050. [Shutterstock]. The year 2050 seems a long time away—unless you are using it as a metric for when a critical piece of infrastructure, such as an airline hub and city airport, will reach capacity. That’s what...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
726K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy