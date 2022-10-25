This Kid Hid An Apple Core "Underneath" (Underneath WHAT?!), And It's Inspiring Parents To Share Their Own Kids' Mysterious Eating Habits

Related
Mother-of-two fed up with the clutter of her family home reveals she got rid of 3,500 items including crockery, toys and old blankets - and now takes just five MINUTES to tidy the house
A mother who wanted to streamline her family's life revealed how she threw away 50 per cent of their belongings. Casey Jones, 36, from Niagra, Canada, decided that her family-of-four didn't need everything they owned and wanted to reduce the amount of stuff in their home. Casey and her husband,...
Upworthy
Toddler has the purest response to finding out her mommy was adopted and it is making everyone cry
People choose to have children for a variety of reasons. Some want to invest their time and energy into raising families while others want to provide a home to orphans and opt for adoption. Children can also sometimes help a person heal from their own childhood traumas. TikTok influencer and parent Emily Fauver experienced this recently when she discussed her adoption with her 3-year-old daughter Ella, reports Scary Mommy.
Upworthy
Adorable dad keeps hand in awkward position for 45 minutes just so his daughter can sleep well
Some parents go to great lengths to make their children's lives comfortable and fulfilling. They sometimes don't even think about themselves when they're focusing on their child. A photo shows a father who chose to not move his hand for 45 minutes just to make sure his daughter got some sleep on a flight. The photo was posted on the SubReddit "Wholesome moments" by u/therra123. It shows a father supporting the head of his daughter as she fell asleep in her airplane seat. The father is seated behind the daughter and did not move his hand for 45 minutes just to not wake his daughter up.
35 Things Basically Everyone Experienced During Their Childhood But Never, Ever Talks About
Be honest: you basically did all of these.
People horrified after bouncer leaves ‘creepy’ note for blacked out woman
Social media users were left feeling creeped out after a reading a note that a bouncer had written for someone who had blacked out the night before. The morning after a night out is never a fun experience, but it's made all the more horrifying if you're left with patchy memories of what happened during your intoxicated state, or worse, if you don't know where you are.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
I’m a bride-to-be – my friend called my wedding rule a ‘joke’ but people are divided on my response
AS well as saying "I do," there's another important question that has needed answering regarding your wedding day. Deciding between an open or cash bar can make or break your wedding reception. A Reddit user shared the wedding rule she had in place that one friend thought was a joke.
Mother-of-two reveals she is REFUSING to buy Christmas presents for her family because it is 'too stressful' amid cost-of-living crisis - while her children will receive 'second hand' gifts
A British mother has revealed how she will save thousands of pounds this Christmas – by refusing to buy people presents. Heidi Ondrak, 51, from Plymouth, used to splash out over £1,000 during the festive period but this year, as the cost of living crisis rages on, has decided to ditch the shopping altogether.
Bully’s Mom Gets Mad After Learning the Repercussions for Her Kid's Actions
It's difficult to not get defensive and maybe a little combative when someone messes with your kid, especially if you're dealing with a perpetual bully. If they're young kids, you might approach their parents and discuss the behavior issue. Article continues below advertisement. Hopefully, this conversation leads to the other...
Boyfriend’s Family Invites Partner to Thanksgiving Dinner, Then Asks Them to Pay For It
There are some universal qualities that many people just don't find attractive in others, such as a lack of cleanliness or personal hygiene. Lack of personal responsibility is yet another deficiency folks really can't stomach in a romantic partner. Of course, one of the biggest turn-offs is cheapness. Article continues...
Woman gave birth to black and white twins, leaving the internet surprised
It isn't everyday day that a couple gets a twin let alone interracial twins. According to CDC birth statistics, there were 120,291 twin babies born in the United States in 2019. That amounts to 32.1 per every 1000 live births on average. Both naturally occurring multiples and women who underwent fertility procedures are included in this figure. Multiple pregnancies reached their peak in the 1990s and have subsequently decreased as a result of technological advancements and fertility treatments.
msn.com
Woman finds her daughter hiding behind shower curtain while sitting on toilet seat
This hilarious video begins with Jaclyn Thompson suspiciously entering her bathroom while holding a camera. There, she catches her daughter sitting on the toilet seat and hiding herself with the shower curtain. "Toddlers are weird creatures," said Jaclyn. "This toddler was hiding on the toilet by wrapping herself up with the shower curtain." This ludicrous moment was caught on camera on July 23, 2022. Location: Broken Arrow, OK, USA Filmed on: 2022-07-23 WooGlobe Ref : WGA962834.
I Hate To Break It To You But If You Recognize Any Of These 32 Pictures You Are Officially Old
I don't make the rules. It's just the truth.
‘I thought my boyfriend of 10 years was going to propose – then he told me he was trans’
It was 3am and I’d had a lot to drink; two reasons why I was pressing my boyfriend of 10 years on why he hadn’t yet proposed. We were strong and happy, and loved each other madly, so his reticence seemed ludicrous to me when sober, let alone drunk. I suspect it was my ceaseless questioning that ultimately blew a fuse in his brain, because that’s when he told me his secret.
The man spent 70 years of his life without eating or drinking anything
According to medical research, humans can only survive for a week without water and a few months without food, but it is hardly believed that a person can live without eating or drinking anything for more than 70 years.
Woman left in hysterics after dad catches 'multi-legged creature' in the bathroom
A mum says she was left in hysterics when she came home to discover her dad had hunted down and 'trapped' a creature lurking in her bathroom, only for it to turn out to be something much less scary. Jen Robinson's dad, Pete Robinson, had popped over to fix a...
Our kids’ names are so unique less than 5 babies in the US have them – we think they’re beautiful
WHAT'S in a name? Especially if less than five people share it with you?. Names are typically used as simple identifiers, but some parents choose to use names as a form of self-expression. One national database revealed their list of names given to less than five people of a single...
Someone figured out what that handle on car ceilings is for and people promptly freaked out
This article originally appeared 8.18.21 18-year-old Twitter user Aimee recently took to Twitter to ask something most of us have probably wondered about without even realizing it:
I Can't Stop Laughing At All These Ignorant Americans Who Got Absolutely Roasted Into Oblivion
You gotta get it together, my fellow Americans.
