This Kid Hid An Apple Core "Underneath" (Underneath WHAT?!), And It's Inspiring Parents To Share Their Own Kids' Mysterious Eating Habits

If you're a parent, you've probably been frequently baffled by the things your child says and does to the point of thinking, "Uhhh...that's WILD."

Which is why when humorist and parent-about-Twitter Kristen Mulrooney tweeted about how her 2-year-old cryptically announced that she always puts apple cores "underneath" (underneath where?!?!?) , it totally resonated with people.

2-year-old wandered away with an apple and came back empty handed. I said “Where’s your apple? Apple cores go in the trash,” and she looked at me funny and said “No, I always put my apple cores underneath.” UNDERNEATH WHAT?? I AM ALARMED. @missmulrooney 01:59 PM - 17 Oct 2022

The responses to Kristen's tweet were filled with parents sharing similarly hilarious stories about their own kids' personal food scrap graveyards. These are some of the best replies:

1.

@missmulrooney My nephew’s meat bones often disappear from his plate at dinner. He said they’re in his secret house. He never leaves the table at dinner. We don’t know where the bones go. @13silverroses 03:13 AM - 18 Oct 2022

2.

@missmulrooney A sippy cup full of milk disappeared in my house when my daughter was 2. She's 10 now and I'm very afraid. @LisaLueyLutes 11:40 PM - 17 Oct 2022

3.

@missmulrooney When I was a kid my parents insisted I eat all the food on my plate -- including cooked onions, which I hate. I snuck them into a napkin and put them under their bed. For years. @Dr_Donegan 04:16 PM - 18 Oct 2022

4.

@missmulrooney I found a thorough collection of wrappers and apple cores under a couch in my basement, courtesy of my daughter. Horrifying @KellyQAnderson 04:30 PM - 17 Oct 2022

5.

@missmulrooney My sister famously used to shove her green beans into a vent when she “went to the bathroom” during dinner. I have never been clear how she managed it but the look of trauma on my mothers face when she described finding them will be with me forever. @kate_tooley 03:55 PM - 18 Oct 2022

6.

@missmulrooney @clhubes Former 2-year-old, current Ph.D. candidate, once created a entire checkerboard out of sliced cheese that he stuck onto the picture window in our living room. Good times. @KLM19464 12:00 AM - 18 Oct 2022

7.

@missmulrooney After my son moved out of the house as an adult, we took the kitchen table off for refinishing. In a little nook near his seat at that table, petrified broccoli. Lots of it. I mean, 18 years? SMH @uchida_terry 01:58 PM - 18 Oct 2022

8.

@missmulrooney On a bus with my oldest when he was four, he asked me what was in his pocket? And then pulled out a chicken nugget. I don’t know where he found the nugget or how long it had been in there because it wasn’t from our house. @Dracopi 01:56 PM - 18 Oct 2022

9.

@missmulrooney I discovered recently that my 3 year old has been taking a hot dog out of the frig to bed every night, "just in case I get sad". And I... what?? Basically, I hope you don't find a pile of apple cores in the bed, bc let me tell you some smells never come out of sheets. @MrsBearSquared 05:30 AM - 18 Oct 2022

10.

@missmulrooney Did you know that hot dogs will eventually turn to a sort of meat powder?I know that, now. @disasterballet 12:39 PM - 18 Oct 2022

11.

@missmulrooney As a kid I used to slide unwanted food items underneath the fridge as if I was playing shuffleboard. Thought I was brilliant. Never took into account that one day my parents would remodel the kitchen. @carrieitly 01:43 PM - 18 Oct 2022

12.

@missmulrooney My kids stashed food that they liked in weird places: the older one would forget, so 2 wks later you'd find chunks of cake or raisin toast inside toy trucks😵‍💫 the younger one remembers but then gets offended that I won't let him eat pizza that's been in the cupboard for 2 days @amayoco 12:58 AM - 18 Oct 2022

13.

@PurpleCar @missmulrooney @clhubes I found 8 uneaten apples in my 12 year old’s backpack last year, after a day or two of trying to figure out what the weird smell in his room was. I was packing an apple every day for him and he was keeping them in his backpack in a paper bag! @Jennifer555H 02:15 AM - 18 Oct 2022

14.

@missmulrooney I used to put my uneaten peas in my milk. Glass was opaque. It stopped the day my Dad decided to chug my leftover milk. 😂 @whiplashgrlchld 12:22 PM - 18 Oct 2022

15.

@missmulrooney Our hen once laid a very round egg. Which Google said was rare and likely valuable. It went to school for show and tell. I thought it had stayed there. Until I unfortunately discovered Child had made a nest for it in sock draw for months! to keep it warm to hatch it 🤢 🤮 💨 @lisaguydo 08:41 AM - 18 Oct 2022

16.

@missmulrooney When I was around 4, I liked to suck all the juice out of big dill pickles and leave them on a window ledge to dry out for a few days before eating them. Nobody in my family disturbed those pickles. @Teasy74485427 03:13 PM - 18 Oct 2022

17.

@missmulrooney Allegedly, when I was 3 or 4 years old I would wake up at 4:00am, eat multiple apples, and stuff the cores in my mom’s shoes before anyone woke up. Not sure how often that happened but enough that my mom was not happy. @meganjoybb 02:06 PM - 18 Oct 2022

18.

@missmulrooney My niece used to not be able to sleep unless she had a grapefruit with her in bed. Or an orange if no grapefruit. We called it “sleeping with citrus”. @jeanjarvis17 12:38 PM - 18 Oct 2022

19.

@missmulrooney @clhubes My 8yo would spit out her apple peels as a toddler... Had an apple on the way home from daycare every day. Realized the problem in the spring, when my car started smelling like fermented apples. My backseat was full of tiny baby nibbles of apple peels. @ImsorryR 10:49 PM - 17 Oct 2022

20.

@missmulrooney The bushes? I apparently used to throw my food out the window into the bushes when no one was looking @hustlenglokash 06:00 AM - 18 Oct 2022

21.

@missmulrooney My firstborn used to decorate the christmas tree with food he didn't finish. Lots of hot dogs and rotis. I kept trying to take them off as they appeared, but I definitely missed some, which only became apparent when we took the tree down. @Paraphrased 02:19 PM - 18 Oct 2022

22.

@missmulrooney My little cousin once put a whole peanut butter sandwich into the VCR tape slot. Those apple cores are in Narnia by now. @SarahCormiea 03:32 AM - 18 Oct 2022

