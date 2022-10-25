Craft Bru Taproom with its 60 beers on tap closes after a year in business in Des Moines

Craft Bru Taproom, the 60-handle craft beer taproom that uses technology to match customers with their beverage of choice, closes its doors after 14 months of business. The taproom at LINC at Gray's Station, 210 SW 11th St., on the southern edge of the city's core shutters on Oct. 29.

Owners Tracey Schlueter and Dennis Dix opened Craft Bru on Memorial Day weekend in 2021 with a rotating menu of craft beers from independent breweries across the Midwest ― such as Axe Man IPA from Surly Brewing Co. in Minnesota, Disaster Aux Meux porter from Lion Bridge Brewing in Cedar Rapids and Helles Creek Helles Lager from Nebraska.

The taproom uses a contactless pour operating system and a mobile app called Pour Choices, where customers order and pay on their smartphones. Avid beer fans can build a flavor profile by tracking their favorite beers to discover new brews to try based on their ratings.

"Some of you may have heard, but Craft Bru will serve its final beer on 10/29/22," the taproom wrote on Facebook.

Starting on Thursday, the owners plan to kick the kegs with going out of business prices on everything from drinks to merchandise.

The owners would not say whether they were planning to relocate. "We cannot comment at this time," they told the Des Moines Register in an email about their future plans.

Susan Stapleton is the entertainment editor at The Des Moines Register. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, or drop her a line at sstapleton@gannett.com.