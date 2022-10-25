Read full article on original website
Related
KWCH.com
Early in-person voting underway ahead of Nov. 8 election
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Early in-person voting began Monday in Sedgwick County, two weeks and one day out from the midterm general election. Despite the rain, early voters turned out at the Sedgwick County Election Office in downtown Wichita. Early voting at the election office is an option from 8...
kmuw.org
What to know about the 11 district court judges who will appear on Sedgwick County ballots this year
Sedgwick County voters may be overwhelmed by the number of district court judges lining their ballot this November — 11. That’s in addition to the appellate and Supreme Court judges listed. And unlike politicians, there isn’t always a wealth of information about district court judges available. District courts,...
KAKE TV
'Kansas Speaks' survey could offer glimpse into what voters are thinking as election draws near
Wednesday marked the third day of early in-person voting in Sedgwick County, so far around 1,600 voters have already cast their ballot according to the County Election Office. For those who have come out early, it can be a different motivation depending on who you ask. Dale Tanner says "there are a couple of issues that are on the on the agenda that I wanted to make sure I voted for, which was retaining the judges that are in the supreme court in Kansas."
KWCH.com
Strong start to early voting leading up to November 8
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While we’re two weeks out from Election Day in the 2022 midterm, early voting is underway, giving a sense for the kind of turnout Kansas election officials can expect. Following a stronger-than-expected turnout for the August primary, a question for the general election is if there will be a repeat of the response form three months earlier.
Why the Harvey County driver’s license office is closing
Harvey County says its driver's license office will close on Nov. 8, and officials do not know when it will reopen.
classiccountry1070.com
Progress reported in audit of WPD property and evidence
Wichita interim police chief Troy Livingston said Thursday that significant progress has been made with an internal audit of the police department’s property and evidence storage. Wichita city manager Robert Layton said in late Seprember that his office would take a closer look at issues with the police department’s...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Wichita woman ordered to repay Kansas Medicaid system more than $15,000 for making false claims
WICHITA – (October 27, 2022) – A Wichita woman has been sentenced to repay the Kansas Medicaid system more than $15,000 for making false claims for services that were not provided, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. Cynthia Fisher, 59, of Wichita, was sentenced Tuesday in Sedgwick...
Kansas Republicans seize on false report about drag show to attack Gov. Laura Kelly
TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans were so excited by a drag performance, they didn’t bother to question false reporting that said the state provided funding for the event. Instead, they seized an opportunity provided by the U.K. Daily Mail to bash Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly during the final stretch of a tightly contested race for governor. […] The post Kansas Republicans seize on false report about drag show to attack Gov. Laura Kelly appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Unsolicited text messages amplify Derek Schmidt’s lies about Kansas drag show
TOPEKA — Derek Schmidt’s lies about a nonexistent connection between Gov. Laura Kelly and a Wichita drag show are being amplified through unsolicited text messages to Kansas voters. Schmidt, the GOP candidate for governor, has used a false story from a U.K. tabloid to attack his Democratic rival as their bitter campaign enters the final […] The post Unsolicited text messages amplify Derek Schmidt’s lies about Kansas drag show appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KWCH.com
USDA designates 6 Kansas counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas
The virtual chat with citizens included comments questioning why Whipple “won’t just apologize.”. New owners, renovation plans displacing tenants of historic Wichita apartment building. Updated: 9 hours ago. Renovation plans including calling for tenants of the affordable housing that’s stood for nearly a century to look for somewhere...
Charges filed in Reno County rape case
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Charges have been filed against a 30-year-old Hutchinson man in a rape case in Reno County. According to court filings, Anthony O Krause is alleged to have had sex with a child under 14 on May 11th and to have committed aggravated indecent liberties with that same child on May 17th.
Wichita woman sentenced for defrauding Medicaid
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman has been ordered to repay the Kansas Medicaid system over $15,000 over false claims for services she never received. Fifty-nine-year-old Cynthia Fisher was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in September in Sedgwick County District Court to felony charges of making a false claim, statement, or representation to the […]
KAKE TV
Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office warns of unsafe houses ahead of Halloween
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office reminding parents to check their website ahead of Halloween so they know which houses they may want to avoid during trick-or-treating. There are approximately 1600 registered sex offenders in Sedgwick County. The sheriff's office tracks and monitors registered sex offenders and other offenders through an offender search website, to see who the registered offenders are and where they are living. Citizens are encouraged to check any address where they or their family spend time. The mapping and address feature found on the website pinpoints exactly where an offender lives.
mhshighlife.com
McPherson Sonic fined
The owner of 17 Kansas Sonic Locations was fined nearly $42,000 for child labor law violations. Locations such as McPherson, Newton, and Hutchinson were fined. The U.S. Department of Labor states, “The employer also allowed them to work later than 7 p.m. during the school year, and later than 9 p.m. from June 1st through Labor Day. All of these employment practices violate child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.” Teens were allowed to work beyond the legal limits daily in all of these places.
Drag show claims ‘blatantly false’ says Kansas Dept. of Commerce
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The governor has asked the state’s ethics commission to review a mass text message blast accusing her of using state money to sponsor drag shows. Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign spokeswoman called the accusation false, and a desperate stunt. “Derek Schmidt should be embarrassed. First, he’s ‘unable to provide evidence about his own […]
classiccountry1070.com
Andover tornado recovery work continues
Recovery and cleanup efforts continue in Andover, six months after a tornado moved through parts of Sedgwick and Butler Counties. The City of Andover released an update on what’s been done and what is still being worked on. There have been several volunteer cleanup days recently, and the next is planned for November 5. If you’d like to help, you can sign up to volunteer through the United Way of the Plains. A full update from the City of Andover can be read below.
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita looking at regulations for short-term rentals
Wichita City Council members are looking over a draft of recommendations for licensing and regulation of homes that are used as short-term rentals of seven days or less. The homes are offered through booking apps and web sites like Airbnb and Vrbo. Planning director Scott Wadle presented the draft recommendations...
classiccountry1070.com
KDOT to start over on bidding for East Kellogg project in Wichita
The Kansas Department of Transportation said Thursday it is restarting the bidding process for the continuation of the East Kellogg freeway project in Wichita. KDOT recently selected a contractor for a project to design and build improvements on Kellogg, from the K-96 interchange to 159th Street East in Wichita and Andover. Agency officials later conducted a review of the procurement process and found that aspects of the evaluation process that led to the East Kellogg selection needed more study.
Kansas Humane Society stops cat adoptions due to virus
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society has stopped cat adoptions and taking in cats. On Friday, KHS announced that a few cats at its facility recently tested positive for a contagious virus. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will temporarily stop intakes and adoptions of all cats to ensure the health and […]
Kansas man arrested a 2nd time for double murder
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting and have arrested a suspect a second time in connection with the crime. On April 24, sheriff's deputies were sent to a check shots call at the Englewood mobile home park located at 3201 E MacArthur in Wichita, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick.
Comments / 0