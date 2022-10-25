Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longtime Fort Lauderdale restaurant Canyon launches brunch for the first time everBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca RatonBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
cw34.com
High school teacher accused of months-long romantic relationship with student
A South Florida teacher has been in and out of jail — and "reassigned" away from a classroom — after he was arrested for having an improper relationship with a student. Lavelle Gordon, 29, worked at Hallandale High School since January 2021, teaching English and journalism, and administrators just learned about the situation earlier this month.
cw34.com
PBSO: High school wrestling coach arrested for grand theft
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A high school wrestling coach is out on bond after deputies say he used the school's money to purchase items for his own business. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Hans Rasmusson is a wrestling coach at Jupiter High School. Detectives said Rasmusson submitted a Check Requisition form through the Palm Beach School District — where he requested a check payable to the sportswear company for $2,891.96. Rasmusson said the funds were being used for singlets and gear.
cw34.com
No jail, no job for high school athletic director accused of taking $16k+ but not coaching
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A high school athletic director in Palm Beach County is out of a job but won't be going to jail on charges of grant theft and official misconduct. This case had to do with supplementary payments that teachers get for extra work coaching athletics.
Click10.com
Self-proclaimed witch arrested in apprentice’s murder speaks from Broward jail
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – In 2020, 21-year-old Leila Cavett traveled with her young son from Georgia to South Florida to sell a white pickup truck to a man named Shannon Ryan. The last time she was seen alive was on surveillance cameras inside a RaceTrac gas station in Hollywood.
athleticbusiness.com
No Jail for Another Former Palm Beach AD Who Siphoned Coaching Stipends
A day after AB Today shared the case of a former high school athletic director pocketing stipends for coaching duties she never performed comes word that a similar situation within the same Florida school district has reached resolution. As reported by CBS affiliate WPEC in West Palm Beach, Olympic Heights...
WPBF News 25
3 students arrested after gun, ammunition found on campus at Treasure Coast High School
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Three students were arrested after a school resource officer found a gun and ammunition at Treasure Coast High School Thursday. A teacher overheard a student talking about the possibility of a gun on campus, so they alerted law enforcement. The school resource officer worked with the administration to identify two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old who were arrested, according to police.
Miami Mother Arrested For Egging Son To Fight School Kid, Joining The Brawl
Police accused the mother of holding the victim by the jacket and hitting him several times.
Miami neighborhood searched after call about man putting gun to child's head
MIAMI - Miami police swarmed a neighborhood early Friday morning after getting a disturbing call. According to police around midnight, a caller told them a man put a gun to a child's head in the 1700 block of NW 55th Street. Officers arrived en masse along with a SWAT team, several SRT vehicles, and K9s. Streets in the area were closed and a perimeter was set up. A search was conducted throughout the morning hours. The suspect, described as a man in his 30s, was not found and the streets were reopened around 6:30 a.m.
cw34.com
"Trying the best we can:" Police shortage extends beyond law enforcement
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — “Yesterday, I took over 200 phone calls alone and that’s just one person," said Natasha Thomas. "There's not really a typical day, every day is a new day.”. Thomas has been answering emergency calls in Port St. Lucie for 16 years.
NBC Miami
‘Devastated': Mom Says 11-Year-Old Daughter Bullied, Attacked at Margate Middle School
An 11-year-old girl is afraid to go back to her Broward County school after he mother said weeks of bullying by other students turned violent. Valentina was a new student at Margate Middle School this year after having recently moved to the United States from Bolivia. Her mother, Sesilia Bacaribera, said her daughter is still learning English and started getting bullied from day one at the school.
Former Atlantic High School athletic director arrested following investigation
Palm Beach County School District employee Andrea Smith-Thomas was arrested Monday morning on charges of grand theft, official misconduct and organized scheme to defraud valued less than $20,000 during her time as athletic director at Atlantic High School. A PBCSD investigation alleges that Smith-Thomas, 56, of Delray Beach, stole $4,609.80...
Click10.com
Despite new photos, BSO not taking additional action after deputy used boat, taxpayer-bought gas for personal use
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – There are new pictures, new allegations and shocking new details following a Local 10 News investigation, but so far, there is no new action against a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy accused of using a BSO boat for personal use. That deputy is accused of...
cw34.com
Police investigate suspicious incident involving child and stranger in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating a suspicious incident involving an 11-year-old boy walking home from school, and a stranger. Investigators said the incident happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, but the police department received a report of it on Wednesday. According to police, the boy said...
He fled from a crash as his passenger died and never called for help, PBSO says. Now he's in jail.
WEST PALM BEACH — Ten days before what would have been Jennifer Fortin's 30th birthday, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies arrested the man they believe is responsible for her death. Deputies arrested Gary Dana Grieser Jr. Wednesday on charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash...
cw34.com
16 year old brags about stealing car on Instagram leading to his arrest, per deputies
MARATHON, Fla. (CBS12) — Instagram helped deputies find a teenage thief. Christian Godoy, 16, was charged with grand theft auto following his arrest on Oct.27. Deputies said the Dodge Charger SRT was reported stolen on Oct. 21 from the Overseas Highway and it was found abandoned on the side of the Florida Turnpike in Martin County by the Florida Highway Patrol on Oct. 23.
Florida commissioner and former beauty queen guilty of lying to see lover in detention facility
Strout won the Miss Rhode Island competition in 2009 and competed in the Miss America pageant in 2010.
cw34.com
Man scares ex by texting 'I have a gun and I'm killing you today,' then rams car into hers
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — What started as a call about an assault ended up being a lot more, and it stemmed from a couple's bad breakup. Early Saturday evening, Boca Raton police got to the victim's apartment complex and found Emmaneul Lewis, 26, in his car, ramming the back of hers. A police officer wrote in the arrest report, “I conducted a felony stop to remove Lewis from the vehicle without incident.”
NBC Miami
Charge Upgraded Against ‘Monster' in Fort Lauderdale Shooting Caught on Video: Police
He’s known as “Monster” on the street, but now he’s behind bars charged with attempted first-degree murder for a shooting near the Broward County Transit Central Bus Terminal in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Melvin Wring III, 33, had the charge upgraded Friday following the shooting outside the...
CBS News
Off-Duty Broward Sheriff's deputy shot dog in Coral Springs
FORT LAUDERDALE - A Coral Springs man rushed his dog to a veterinarian after it was shot by an off-duty Broward Sheriff's deputy. Juan Oro said his girlfriend was taking their two dogs out for a walk in their neighborhood in the 4100 block of NW 114th Avenue and ran back to their unit to get their leashes. That's when they heard a gunshot.
cw34.com
Dad sues Palm Beach Co. schools, says teacher 'put up 2 gay pride' flags, 'proselytized'
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A father in Palm Beach County is suing the school district — along with his 12-year-old son's school, the principal, and teacher — but not exactly under a controversial new Florida law. Dr. Francisco Catalin Deliu's complaint claims that last month, he learned...
Comments / 3