Delray Beach, FL

cw34.com

PBSO: High school wrestling coach arrested for grand theft

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A high school wrestling coach is out on bond after deputies say he used the school's money to purchase items for his own business. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Hans Rasmusson is a wrestling coach at Jupiter High School. Detectives said Rasmusson submitted a Check Requisition form through the Palm Beach School District — where he requested a check payable to the sportswear company for $2,891.96. Rasmusson said the funds were being used for singlets and gear.
JUPITER, FL
WPBF News 25

3 students arrested after gun, ammunition found on campus at Treasure Coast High School

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Three students were arrested after a school resource officer found a gun and ammunition at Treasure Coast High School Thursday. A teacher overheard a student talking about the possibility of a gun on campus, so they alerted law enforcement. The school resource officer worked with the administration to identify two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old who were arrested, according to police.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
CBS Miami

Miami neighborhood searched after call about man putting gun to child's head

MIAMI - Miami police swarmed a neighborhood early Friday morning after getting a disturbing call. According to police around midnight, a caller told them a man put a gun to a child's head in the 1700 block of NW 55th Street. Officers arrived en masse along with a SWAT team, several SRT vehicles, and K9s. Streets in the area were closed and a perimeter was set up. A search was conducted throughout the morning hours. The suspect, described as a man in his 30s, was not found and the streets were reopened around 6:30 a.m.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

‘Devastated': Mom Says 11-Year-Old Daughter Bullied, Attacked at Margate Middle School

An 11-year-old girl is afraid to go back to her Broward County school after he mother said weeks of bullying by other students turned violent. Valentina was a new student at Margate Middle School this year after having recently moved to the United States from Bolivia. Her mother, Sesilia Bacaribera, said her daughter is still learning English and started getting bullied from day one at the school.
MARGATE, FL
cw34.com

16 year old brags about stealing car on Instagram leading to his arrest, per deputies

MARATHON, Fla. (CBS12) — Instagram helped deputies find a teenage thief. Christian Godoy, 16, was charged with grand theft auto following his arrest on Oct.27. Deputies said the Dodge Charger SRT was reported stolen on Oct. 21 from the Overseas Highway and it was found abandoned on the side of the Florida Turnpike in Martin County by the Florida Highway Patrol on Oct. 23.
cw34.com

Man scares ex by texting 'I have a gun and I'm killing you today,' then rams car into hers

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — What started as a call about an assault ended up being a lot more, and it stemmed from a couple's bad breakup. Early Saturday evening, Boca Raton police got to the victim's apartment complex and found Emmaneul Lewis, 26, in his car, ramming the back of hers. A police officer wrote in the arrest report, “I conducted a felony stop to remove Lewis from the vehicle without incident.”
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS News

Off-Duty Broward Sheriff's deputy shot dog in Coral Springs

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Coral Springs man rushed his dog to a veterinarian after it was shot by an off-duty Broward Sheriff's deputy. Juan Oro said his girlfriend was taking their two dogs out for a walk in their neighborhood in the 4100 block of NW 114th Avenue and ran back to their unit to get their leashes. That's when they heard a gunshot.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL

