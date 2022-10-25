ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler County, Municipalities Huddle Together for 2nd Annual Capital Improvement Projects Summit

Palm Coast for the second year running hosted a Capital Improvements Projects (CIP) Summit Friday morning for Flagler County and all municipal partners to discuss their projects planned for the next five years. Regular collaboration provides each entity the opportunity to share past successes and challenges to create plans for the benefit the entire community.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Orange Park family again hosting free 3-day haunted house

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is back, back, back again!. One Clay County home has built an entire haunted house for those brave enough to enter. Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is located off Blanding Boulevard and is said to be one of the best local scares in our area!
ORANGE PARK, FL
macaronikid.com

Halloween Weekend in Daytona Beach

There's SO MUCH going on in the Daytona Beach Area this weekend and we have it all! Plan your Halloween Family Fun with Macaroni KID Daytona Beach! From Ormond to Edgewater, this Halloween Weekend Guide has everything you need to know so you won't miss a single piece of candy in your Trick-or-Treat bags! (Click on the links in red below for specific details, times and locations. Always check the social media pages of the event hosts for updates).
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Calendar: Check out one of the local Halloween events

Where: Tanger Outlets, 1100 Cornerstone Blvd., Daytona Beach. Details: Head over to Tanger Outlets for Halloween activities, giveaways, musical entertainment, crafts, a costume contest and trick or treating at participating stores. The costume contest will take place on a stage near Columbia, and is sponsored by Rue and Ziffra. Registration will run from 5:30-6 p.m. The contest will begin at 6:15 p.m. Age ranges for the contest will be 0-2 years, 3-6 years and 7 and up. Prizes will be awarded in each age group. Event is presented by Halifax Health Medical Center.
PALM COAST, FL
mynews13.com

DeLand antique shop offers a walk on the paranormal side

DELAND, Fla. — Off a mostly sleepy street in DeLand, sits a home on the register of historic places. This home was once a residential home, but has since been transformed into an antique shop that may interest those who enjoy dabbling in the paranormal. What You Need To...
DELAND, FL
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach Invites Families to its Spooky Good Time Event, Oct. 28

Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach invites the community to its Spooky Good Time Event as part of its Family Fun Day event series in partnership with Halifax Health. Taking place on Friday, Oct 28 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. near the splash pad, the festive event will feature an array of family-friendly activities, including giveaways, musical entertainment, crafts, a costume contest and trick-or-treating at participating retailers. The costume contest, sponsored by Rue & Ziffra, will be held by the stage near Columbia at 6:15 p.m., with registration from 5:30 – 6 p.m. The contest will include categories for the following age groups: 0-2 years, 3-6 years and 7+ with prizes awarded in each age group. All giveaway items are available while supplies last!
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast Animal Control Reunites Lost Dog with Family

Palm Coast – On October 19th, the City of Palm Coast Animal Control (PCAC) received multiple calls from homeowners reporting a loose Golden Retriever on Reynolds Place. The homeowners attempted to collect the dog but were unable to. PCAC officers responded to the area and could not locate the dog and set a trap, which is a kennel concealed in the woods, before leaving the area.
PALM COAST, FL
villages-news.com

Villagers calling for abolishment of anonymous complaint system

More and more Villagers are calling for the abolishment of the anonymous complaint system here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. An order to force widow Mary Santos to cut down hedges at the back of her premier home in the Village of Valle Verde after more than 20 years appears to have been the last straw when it comes to anonymous complaints.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WESH

Beachside residents in Volusia County concerned by erosion

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It has been a month since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida with wind and relentless rain that destroyed homes and businesses. The storm badly battered our coast. Some owners of homes and condominiums in Volusia County are in very vulnerable positions. “We could not see...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Local teacher brings new sweets to Palm Coast

Joining Palm Coast's ever-growing restaurant scene is a sweet treat the whole family will enjoy: homemade ice cream. Sweet Melissa's Homemade Ice Cream, to be precise. The small family-owned shop is located at 160 Cypress Point Parkway in City Market Place. Melissa Herndon, the face behind the name, owns the store with her husband, Wilson.
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

Atlantic High School to honor student hit, killed while riding scooter

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Friday evening, students in Volusia County honored a fellow student killed in a crash last week. Rodrick Hutchinson Jr., 17, played the crash cymbal for the band at Atlantic High School. He was riding his electric scooter outside of his apartment complex last Friday when he fell and was hit by a car.
PORT ORANGE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy