Halloween Weekend: Prepare for Scares this Weekend at Hall of Terror 21
Palm Coast – For the 21st consecutive year, the Palm Coast Fire Department is preparing to bring Halloween frights and fun to residents and visitors during Hall of Terror 21 this Sunday, October 30, and Monday, October 31. This year’s theme will be Halloween: The Night He Came Home....
On-site disaster food assistance 'D-SNAP' program interviews available Oct. 27-29
Locals who pre-registered online for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits but need to complete the required D-SNAP interview can do so in person Oct. 27-29. Interviews will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the St. Johns County Fairgrounds, at 5840 State Road...
Flagler County, Municipalities Huddle Together for 2nd Annual Capital Improvement Projects Summit
Palm Coast for the second year running hosted a Capital Improvements Projects (CIP) Summit Friday morning for Flagler County and all municipal partners to discuss their projects planned for the next five years. Regular collaboration provides each entity the opportunity to share past successes and challenges to create plans for the benefit the entire community.
Cans Over Candy: Neighborhood Halloween tradition supporting Second Harvest Food Bank
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – With Halloween less than a week away, kids across Central Florida are picking out costumes and planning their neighborhood routes. This week’s Getting Results Award winner is doing that too, but for him, the night is as much about hunger as it is haunting.
Flagler County Fire Rescue’s Lt. Jon Moscowitz Earns 2022 Hometown Hero of the Year Award
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (October 28, 2022) Paying homage to first responders is part of what makes communities in Flagler and Volusia counties such great places to work and live for those in the field. In celebration of their service, the Hometown Heroes Awards Dinner, emceed by local celebrity The Young...
Orange Park family again hosting free 3-day haunted house
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is back, back, back again!. One Clay County home has built an entire haunted house for those brave enough to enter. Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is located off Blanding Boulevard and is said to be one of the best local scares in our area!
Halloween Weekend in Daytona Beach
There's SO MUCH going on in the Daytona Beach Area this weekend and we have it all! Plan your Halloween Family Fun with Macaroni KID Daytona Beach! From Ormond to Edgewater, this Halloween Weekend Guide has everything you need to know so you won't miss a single piece of candy in your Trick-or-Treat bags! (Click on the links in red below for specific details, times and locations. Always check the social media pages of the event hosts for updates).
Halifax Health reports record number of trauma admissions during 2022 Biketoberfest weekend
Vice President of Communications at Halifax Health. The 2022 Biketoberfest weekend had a record number of trauma admissions and trauma team activations. Patients with trauma admitted and deemed Biketoberfest-related were 23 and trauma team activations deemed related to Biketoberfest were 32. The number of trauma activations is 17 more than...
Calendar: Check out one of the local Halloween events
Where: Tanger Outlets, 1100 Cornerstone Blvd., Daytona Beach. Details: Head over to Tanger Outlets for Halloween activities, giveaways, musical entertainment, crafts, a costume contest and trick or treating at participating stores. The costume contest will take place on a stage near Columbia, and is sponsored by Rue and Ziffra. Registration will run from 5:30-6 p.m. The contest will begin at 6:15 p.m. Age ranges for the contest will be 0-2 years, 3-6 years and 7 and up. Prizes will be awarded in each age group. Event is presented by Halifax Health Medical Center.
DeLand antique shop offers a walk on the paranormal side
DELAND, Fla. — Off a mostly sleepy street in DeLand, sits a home on the register of historic places. This home was once a residential home, but has since been transformed into an antique shop that may interest those who enjoy dabbling in the paranormal. What You Need To...
Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach Invites Families to its Spooky Good Time Event, Oct. 28
Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach invites the community to its Spooky Good Time Event as part of its Family Fun Day event series in partnership with Halifax Health. Taking place on Friday, Oct 28 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. near the splash pad, the festive event will feature an array of family-friendly activities, including giveaways, musical entertainment, crafts, a costume contest and trick-or-treating at participating retailers. The costume contest, sponsored by Rue & Ziffra, will be held by the stage near Columbia at 6:15 p.m., with registration from 5:30 – 6 p.m. The contest will include categories for the following age groups: 0-2 years, 3-6 years and 7+ with prizes awarded in each age group. All giveaway items are available while supplies last!
Residents in a 55-and-up community in Port Orange urging for help after Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Many of the homes in “The Colony In The Wood” faced major damage after Hurricane Ian. The neighborhood is located in a flood zone off Clyde Morris Boulevard in Port Orange. This residential area has 380 manufactured homes for those who are 55...
Local counties offer free medication, prescription disposal to support National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day
Various counties across Northeast Florida are offering residents the chance to safely dispose of old or unused prescription drugs for free for the 23rd Annual National Drug Take-Back Day. National Prescription Drug Take-Back’s goal is to keep a tight lid on the abuse of prescription drugs. Studies show that a...
Palm Coast Animal Control Reunites Lost Dog with Family
Palm Coast – On October 19th, the City of Palm Coast Animal Control (PCAC) received multiple calls from homeowners reporting a loose Golden Retriever on Reynolds Place. The homeowners attempted to collect the dog but were unable to. PCAC officers responded to the area and could not locate the dog and set a trap, which is a kennel concealed in the woods, before leaving the area.
Villagers calling for abolishment of anonymous complaint system
More and more Villagers are calling for the abolishment of the anonymous complaint system here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. An order to force widow Mary Santos to cut down hedges at the back of her premier home in the Village of Valle Verde after more than 20 years appears to have been the last straw when it comes to anonymous complaints.
Developer Planning 750-Home Subdivision, One of Palm Coast’s Largest, at SR100 and Old Kings Road
In what would be one of the largest developments in Palm Coast, a company is applying to build up to 750 upscale single-family homes in a Grand Haven-like gated community over 500 acres stretching from State Road 100 north, parallel to Old Kings Road. The development, called Coquina Shores, would...
Beachside residents in Volusia County concerned by erosion
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It has been a month since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida with wind and relentless rain that destroyed homes and businesses. The storm badly battered our coast. Some owners of homes and condominiums in Volusia County are in very vulnerable positions. “We could not see...
Local teacher brings new sweets to Palm Coast
Joining Palm Coast's ever-growing restaurant scene is a sweet treat the whole family will enjoy: homemade ice cream. Sweet Melissa's Homemade Ice Cream, to be precise. The small family-owned shop is located at 160 Cypress Point Parkway in City Market Place. Melissa Herndon, the face behind the name, owns the store with her husband, Wilson.
FEMA, Flagler County to open mobile ‘Disaster Recovery Center’ at the Fairgrounds
Flagler County Emergency Management has been working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which will open a “Disaster Recovery Center” on Saturday, October 29, at the Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell. The “center” is a temporary facility constructed by FEMA located near the arena in...
Atlantic High School to honor student hit, killed while riding scooter
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Friday evening, students in Volusia County honored a fellow student killed in a crash last week. Rodrick Hutchinson Jr., 17, played the crash cymbal for the band at Atlantic High School. He was riding his electric scooter outside of his apartment complex last Friday when he fell and was hit by a car.
