Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cape Gazette
It’s time for Rehoboth to remove memorial tree markers
I’ve done a lot of walking around Rehoboth Beach in the past few weeks. In addition to my normal coverage of the city, there have been a few weekends where there were events pretty much all day. Since the city is basically a square mile, I find it easier to get a centrally located parking spot and not move my car until I’m done with those assignments. Sometimes – like this coming weekend for Sea Witch – that means walking from Grove Park east to the Boardwalk or from the Henlopen Hotel south past Funland.
shoredailynews.com
Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend
BLOXOM VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT’S NIGHTMARE ACRES. Come get the scare of your life at the Bloxom Volunteer Fire Department’s Nightmare Acres. October 21, 22, 27, 28, 29 $ 31 at the Town Square, a new location with new scares. Call 757-709-8138 for more information. CHRIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH BAZAAR.
WMDT.com
Laurel-Seaford game closed to the public “due to credible intelligence”
LAUREL, Del. – The Laurel-Seaford game scheduled for tonight, October 28th, will be closed to the public. The school district released a statement, saying “Due to credible intelligence from law enforcement that was shared with the Laurel School District earlier today, out of an abundance of caution, the decision has been made to close tonight’s game to the general public.”
Ocean City Today
Ocean City deems new Sunfest date success
Cancelation of Sunday activities no effect on overall numbers. A stormy Sunday and presidential flight restriction were no match for last weekend’s Sunfest, which officials say may rival past years for the best attended event to date. “I’ve been to every single Sunfest and I don’t ever remember seeing...
shoredailynews.com
Horntown woman, Seaford man wanted in Monday afternoon robbery
According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 felony arrest warrants were obtained for armed robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for Cari Lynn Johnson, 36, of Horntown, Virginia and Rodney O’Neil Hinmon, 47, of Seaford, Delaware. These warrants are...
WBOC
Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay Selling Salisbury Campgrounds
SALISBURY, Md.- The Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay is selling it's Sandy Pines campgrounds of Riverside Drive in Salisbury. Former girl scout Kassidy Peck says she is sad to learn young girls will miss out on a priceless experience. "Honestly just sad. Like it's just sad," said Peck. "I...
PhillyBite
The Best Thrift Shops in Delaware
- Whether you're in the mood to shop for vintage items or looking for an original piece of art, there are many places in Delaware where you can find a treasure trove of goods. Many of these stores accept donations and have extensive lists of hours and locations. Several have maps of their locations and a list of their daily hours.
The Dispatch
Salisbury Police Department Took Home the Law Enforcement Team Cup
The Salisbury Police Department took home the Law Enforcement Team Cup at the 5K Run/Walk for Wor-Wic hosted by the Wor-Wic Community College Foundation. Shown, from left, are Griffin Torrence, Matthew Mitzel and Lt. Pete Tyler with race captain Kelley Selph, a Wor-Wic graduate and Foundation board member.
shoredailynews.com
Delays for Monday, October 26
Due to fog, Accomack County Public Schools will operate on a 2 hour delay, for all students, staff, and 12-month employees on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Northampton County Schools will be operating as a virtual learning day today, October 26, 2022 due to the weather. 12 month employees please report to work when it is safe to do so.
Cape Gazette
Wilson’s General Store in Georgetown reopening Nov. 1
Wilson’s General Store outside Georgetown has been a tradition in Sussex County for nearly 80 years. New owners Laura Berberich and Tim Cumpston are looking to keep it that way. “This place is a tradition,” said Cumpston, during an interview Oct. 24. Berberich and Cumpston purchased the store...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Laurel Man
Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 53-year-old Kevin Seefried of Laurel, Delaware. Seefried was last seen on October 27, 2022, in the Dagsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Seefried have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Seefried is...
WBOC
3 Arrested After Armed Robbery in Salisbury
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - Three suspects have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that took place Saturday in Salisbury. According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, deputies met with a 14-year-old who had been robbed of their cell phone at gunpoint in the area of Purnell Street and Jersey Road. Deputies say the victim described the robber as having a black firearm equipped with a green laser.
shoredailynews.com
Suspects sought in Monday afternoon robbery near Parksley
According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, on Monday, October 24, 2022 at approximately 1:53 p.m. the Emergency Operations Center Broadcasted a robbery in progress in the 18000 block of Lankford Highway. While deputies were enroute to the location, they were advised that the subject was armed and fled the area...
Stray bullets narrowly miss woman, 5-year-old inside their Bridgeville home
BRIDGEVILLE, MD – A 25-year-old woman and her 5-year-old child were missed by stray bullets during a shooting in Bridgeville while sitting inside their home. Police said sometime around 11 pm, gunshots rang out and pierced through the walls of their home while they were inside. The shooting happened Monday night in the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive. Police determined multiple shots were fired with several striking an unoccupied car and others striking the home. At this time, police have no information regarding a suspect. No arrests have been made. The post Stray bullets narrowly miss woman, 5-year-old inside their Bridgeville home appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cape Gazette
McDonald’s eyes fast-food restaurant near Food Lion in Milton
The golden arches may soon be coming to Milton. The Milton Board of Adjustment approved two variances related to a proposed McDonald’s at the corner of Route 16 and Union Street Extended, while denying a third at an Oct. 24 meeting. McDonald’s is proposing to build a 4,000-plus-square-foot restaurant...
WAVY News 10
Warrants issued for 2 in Accomack County armed robbery
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Sheriff’s Office issued warrants Wednesday for two people in connection to an armed robbery earlier this week at The Great Hacienda Market in the 18000 block of Lankford Highway. According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, felony arrest warrants were obtained for Cari...
WBOC
Two Sent to Hospital, One Critically Injured Following Seaford Shooting
SEAFORD, Del. - Two people were injured - one critically - in a late Tuesday night shooting in Seaford. According to the Seaford Police Department, officers were on another call when they heard multiple gunshots at around 8:24 p.m. near the Woodland Mills Apartment Complex. The exact location inside the apartment complex was revealed through several 911 calls.
Deputies seeking individuals involved in Accomack robbery
Deputies in Accomack County are seeking the community's help in search for individuals they say were involved in a robbery Monday afternoon.
Police have located missing Delaware man awaiting sentencing for Jan. 6 insurrection
Police have called off a search for the Delaware man who waved a Confederate flag while breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. At about 6:30 a.m. Friday, state police announced that Kevin Seefried, 53, of the Sussex County town of Laurel, was missing. According to police, a Gold Alert had been issued for him because his family “had concern for his safety and well-being.”
WBOC
Georgetown Man Arrested for Felony Home Improvement Fraud
GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested a 32-year-old Georgetown for home improvement fraud following investigations that got underway earlier this summer. Police said that in June and July of 2022, detectives began investigating Michael Waller, owner of “Waller Precision” company, after they had received complaints of residential construction that was not completed.
Comments / 0