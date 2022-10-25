Read full article on original website
County by county sample ballots for Middle Tennessee
Tennessee election commissions post sample ballots before each race for voters to review.
'A first for Tennessee': 8 Morgan County inmates inducted into Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Eight men in Morgan County have achieved something no other Tennessean has before them: They've been inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society while serving out their prison sentence. The Tennessee Department of Correction said eight inmates at the Morgan County Correctional Complex were...
wgnsradio.com
Middle Tennessee Electric Linemen Have Strong Showing at International Lineman's Rodeo
Several Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) linemen took home awards at the 38th Annual International Lineman’s Rodeo & Expo held October 12th-15th in Overland Park, Kansas. The International Lineman’s Rodeo attracts the best linemen from around the world to compete in events based on traditional lineman skills and tasks. After 30 years, the International Lineman’s Rodeo & Expo is still considered the most valued premier event of its kind for the electric utility industry, with over 200 teams and 300 apprentices participating.
Record fish caught in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Tennessee from Land Big Fish.
wvlt.tv
Burn ban issued statewide, permits required
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee officials issued a statewide burn ban on Tuesday due to high fire danger. You can only burn with a permit. Local fire departments are glad to see the ban in place but are desperately hoping to see rain soon. Lieutenant Lee Rayburn with the Jefferson...
WATE
Tennessee Forestry Division restricts outdoor burning statewide
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A cold front bringing gusty winds is anticipated to amplify the dry conditions across the state, prompting the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry to restrict outdoor burning Tuesday. Officials are actively monitoring conditions. The state has required outdoor burn permits since Oct. 15...
Train crash lawsuit highlights lack of safety lights, guard at TN railroad crossings
On Tuesday, the mother of three children who died at a train crossing filed a lawsuit, claiming the lack of lights and a crossing arm at the intersection contributed to her children's deaths.
Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site
An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.
thunderboltradio.com
Tennessee Guardsmen respond to Warren County wildfires
At the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, the Tennessee National Guard has provided two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters to support the wildfire response in Warren County. Around 9:30 Tuesday morning, one Blackhawk helicopter departed from Nashville’s Berry Field Air National Guard Base with a Bambi Bucket used to provide...
TN mayor pushing for $15 minimum wage to help with rising prices
The Mayor of Shelby County wants to see Tennessee more than double its minimum wage this upcoming legislative session.
wpsdlocal6.com
10/25 Tennessee AP football polls
The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 25, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Analysis: Lee indifferent to Martin’s attacks in gubernatorial race
With early voting under way, Gov. Bill Lee is running his re-election campaign in a vacuum, largely ignoring his opponent, Democrat Dr. Jason Martin, while the challenger is taking the fight to the Republican frontrunner, calling him a failed leader. The Republican governor won’t acknowledge his opponent when reporters question whether he’s taking Martin seriously. […] The post Analysis: Lee indifferent to Martin’s attacks in gubernatorial race appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
wpln.org
Tennessee will house the nation’s largest lithium refining plant to power EVs
Lithium is the lightest metal on Earth, and it’s a key ingredient of the batteries that will power future cars and the grid. Tennessee will soon have the largest lithium processing plant in the nation. North Carolina-based Piedmont Lithium is constructing a new facility in Etowah, near Chattanooga, to produce the component of electric vehicle batteries.
West Tennessee farmers struggle to get crops to market as drought drains Mississippi River
John Dodson’s corn, cotton and soybean fields lie fewer than 10 miles from the Mississippi River, the key transportation artery for west Tennessee grain farmers. But they might as well be a thousand. Historically low water levels on the river are coming at the worst possible time for him. It’s peak harvest season, but he can’t […] The post West Tennessee farmers struggle to get crops to market as drought drains Mississippi River appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Brush fire concerns in Middle Tennessee
Those crunchy leaves on the ground are turning into unwelcomed crackles after firefighters across Middle Tennessee spent their weekend putting out brush fires.
KFVS12
Water levels rising on Mississippi River
How and where to vote early in Carbondale, Ill. The Mo. Dept. of Conservation says Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot by this weekend. Missouri law enforcement leaders want people to know what Amendment 3 means before they vote Nov. 8. Fallen Mo. State Hwy. Patrol troopers were honored...
TN state Rep. Barbara Cooper has died, House Dems confirm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State Rep. Barbara Cooper has died, a spokesman for Tennessee’s House Democrats confirmed Wednesday morning. Cooper represented Memphis in the Tennessee House of Representatives since the late 1990s. She was running to fill the District 86 seat again in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Representative Cooper was not only the oldest-serving legislator […]
3 NE TN teams move up in latest AP prep football poll
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — High school football season is winding down and several Northeast Tennessee teams moved up in this week’s AP Tennessee prep football poll. In Class 6A, Dobyns-Bennett held on to its No. 3 ranking after defeating Oak Ridge 21–12 on Friday. Daniel Boone moved up one spot to No. 4 in […]
Amendment 1: What it means for Tennessee’s ‘Right to Work’
What Amendment 1 would mean for Tennessee's "right to work" laws, unions in the state, and more.
Historic drought brings eerie objects and seawater to the surface of the Mississippi River
A boat navigates low water in McKellar Lake, a backwater of the Mississippi River on October 19, 2022. Scott Olson/Getty ImagesIn Tennessee, the river dropped to minus-10.75 feet, a the lowest record ever recorded there.
