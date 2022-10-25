ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the Houston Astros Cheated in 2017, 2018 MLB Seasons

How the Houston Astros cheated in 2017, 2018 MLB seasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Houston Astros are back in a familiar role: World Series villains. The organization has made it a habit of reaching the Fall Classic since 2017. Houston outlasted the Los Angeles Dodgers in that year’s World Series, fulfilling a famous Sports Illustrated prophecy and serving as a model for championship team building in Major League Baseball.
Five New York Yankees Free Agents Who May Not Return in 2023

Five New York Yankees free agents who may not return in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Some key members of the New York Yankees may have worn pinstripes for the final time. With the Yankees getting swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, and...
