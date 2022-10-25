Rapid Deployment Solutions and M-Files Sponsor 2022 Special Olympics Florida Race for Inclusion – Miami

RICHMOND, Va., Oct 28, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Commissioner Gary G. Pan announced today that the Innovative Refrigeration Systems in Lyndhurst, Virginia, has been certified as a Virginia SHARP Worksite under the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP), the agency’s highest level of recognition for excellence in safety and health management systems for small businesses.

