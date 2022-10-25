ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 reasons Tom Brady is regretting coming out of retirement

Tom Brady is recognized by most football fans to be the ‘GOAT’ or greatest of all-time. He has won seven Super Bowls, which is more than any franchise in NFL history. Over the years, we have been treated to greatness to a level rarely seen in professional sports. Brady had done a masterful job crafting his legacy as a leader, motivator and of course winner. He also created the idyllic image in American society as a good-looking, family man that has it all. However, on Friday morning that all came crashing down.
Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GIF reaction to Kadarius Toney trade

The Kansas City Chiefs completed a trade with the New York Giants Thursday morning. The Chiefs acquired former first round pick wide receiver, Kadarius Toney, for a conditional third round pick and a sixth round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After the trade was announced, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes took to social media and […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GIF reaction to Kadarius Toney trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matt Ryan shows true self with comments on Colts benching for Sam Ehlinger

The Indianapolis Colts are turning to Sam Ehlinger for starting quarterback duties going forward, which means that veteran and former NFL MVP Matt Ryan will have to be the backup to the young stud out of the Texas Longhorns football program. While other veterans probably would not be taking such a change in an entirely […] The post Matt Ryan shows true self with comments on Colts benching for Sam Ehlinger appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ole Miss football’s Lane Kiffin goes full Nick Saban with jab at Texas A&M

The Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for a showdown with the Texas A&M Aggies this coming Saturday. Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin knows how important that game is for his team, especially after the Rebels had just suffered their first loss of the season last week at the hands of the LSU Tigers on the road. Before the two teams could even meet on the field, Kiffin has already started to warm up the setting by firing some jab missiles in the direction of College Station.
Texans part ways with franchise tackle leader after request for release

The Houston Texans are in the process of splitting ways with veteran linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill. According to an update from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Grugier-Hill has asked the Texans to release him, and it doesn’t seem the team has any plans of objecting to his request. “Veteran LB Kamu Grugier-Hill asked for and […] The post Texans part ways with franchise tackle leader after request for release appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The unconventional twist that landed Eagles Robert Quinn trade

Complacency is a contending team’s worst nightmare. Many league-leading teams fall victim of thinking that they’ve already done enough to be the best in the league. Thankfully for Philly fans, Howie Roseman is not falling into this trap. The Philadelphia Eagles GM made a massive trade for Chicago Bears DE Robert Quinn, even if the team is already leading the league with a 6-0 record.
James Conner injury update will leave Eno Benjamin fantasy owners feeling the blues

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner has missed the last couple of games due to injured ribs. In his absence, fantasy managers have been able to ride Eno Benjamin to fantasy success. Benjamin posted serviceable numbers in Week 6 and exploded for 21.30 points in Week 7 against the Saints. He had taken on a […] The post James Conner injury update will leave Eno Benjamin fantasy owners feeling the blues appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LA makes bold move amid Cam Akers fiasco that should fire up Matthew Stafford

Fresh off their bye week, quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are set to begin the second half of their season with players getting healthy again. The team recently announced the return of wide receiver Van Jefferson, a key contributor in 2021, but the news does not stop there. Field Yates of ESPN tweeted on Wednesday that Rams rookie running back Kyren Williams has been designated to return from IR and begin practicing with the team.
‘He’s always been a dog’: Astros’ Alex Bregman gets brutally honest Harrison Bader praise ahead of World Series

To many who watched or played against Alex Bregman during his three-season run at LSU, it has come as no shock to them that the third baseman has emerged as a focal point of the Houston Astros’ run of dominance in the American League. New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader, who played at Florida, often […] The post ‘He’s always been a dog’: Astros’ Alex Bregman gets brutally honest Harrison Bader praise ahead of World Series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Rival GM gives Eagles fans hope with intriguing Alvin Kamara trade take

The Philadelphia Eagles are the NFL’s last remaining undefeated team in the league right now, as they boast a 6-0 record heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the trade deadline nearing, and the Eagles already having added Robert Quinn in a trade with the Chicago Bears, it’s fair to wonder how aggressive Philadelphia is going to be in adding to their team.
