numberfire.com

Zion Williamson (hip, back) out for Pelicans on Friday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (hip, back) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Williamson has been downgraded from questionable to out and will remain sidelined with hip and back injuries on Friday. Naji Marshall should continue to see increased minutes against the Suns on Friday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Bulls starting Alex Caruso for Zach LaVine (injury management) on Friday

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is starting in Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Caruso will make his third start this season after Zach LaVine was held out for injury management reasons. In 30.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 9.8...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

LeBron James (foot) available Friday for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will suit up Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. His status was never in doubt. The Lakers continue to list the superstar wing as probable due to left foot soreness, and he has yet to miss a game. Tonight is no different.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

C.J. McCollum (hand) active for New Orleans' Friday matchup

New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (hand) will play in Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Despite his questionable designation with a hand ailment, McCollum will suit up on Friday night. In a spot against a Suns' team allowing a 103.5 defensive rating, our models project McCollum to score 36.3 FanDuel points.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Jose Alvarado (back) available on Friday

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (back) is active for Friday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Alvarado will play on the road despite experiencing back soreness. In a second unit role against a Suns' team ranked third in defensive rating, our models project Alvarado to score 17.6 FanDuel points. Alvarado's...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Dyson Daniels (ankle) out on Friday

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Dyson Daniels (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Daniels has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against the Suns on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Joel Embiid (injury recovery) not listed on 76ers' Saturday injury report

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is set to play Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid missed Friday night's contest due to right knee injury recovery - the team is being cautious with the superstar on back-to-backs. But on Saturday, he does not carry any injury designation. Expect De'Anthony Melton to revert to the bench.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Isaac Okoro coming off Cleveland's bench on Wednesday night

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Okoro will play with Cleveland's second unit after Dean Wade was named Wednesday's starter. In 51.5 minutes per Rotogrinders Court IQ with the Cavaliers' current injuries, Okoro is averaging 0.13 FanDuel points.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

76ers' De'Anthony Melton (adductor) available on Wednesday

Philadelphia 76ers point guard De'Anthony Melton (adductor) is available for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Melton has been upgraded to available and will play against Toronto on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 18.1 minutes against the Raptors. Melton's Wednesday projection includes 7.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists,...
numberfire.com

Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) will play Thursday for Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. will suit up Thursday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Hardaway is dealing with soreness in his right foot, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Despite that, he has received clearance from the training staff to take the court. Expect him to slot in as a scoring option for the second unit.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) questionable for Friday

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is questionable to play on Friday against the Utah Jazz. Caldwell-Pope injured his ankle in the second half of Wednesday's contest versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Bones Hyland, Bruce Brown, and rookie Christian Braun will have more minutes available if Caldwell-Pope is ruled out.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Nets' Joe Harris (injury management) available on Saturday

Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Joe Harris (injury management) is available for Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Harris is not included on the injury report and will be available to face the Pacers on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 23.4 minutes against Indiana. Harris' Saturday projection includes 9.8...
numberfire.com

Collin Sexton (oblique) questionable for Utah on Friday

Utah Jazz point guard Collin Sexton (oblique) is questionable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Sexton left Wednesday's game early with an oblique injury and is questionable to recover in time to face Denver on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 18.8 minutes against Denver.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Andre Drummond (shoulder) questionable for Bulls on Saturday

Chicago Bulls forward/center Andre Drummond is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Drummond is dealign with a strain in his left shoulder. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Saturday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Myles Turner (ankle) officially active for Indiana's Wednesday matchup

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. After a four game absence, Turner will make his season debut against the Bulls. In 27.9 minutes, our models project Turner to score 29.4 FanDuel points. Turner's projection includes 12.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.3...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Blazers' Josh Hart enters NBA's concussion protocol

Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart has entered the NBA's concussion protocol. Hart seemingly suffered a head injury in the team's win over Houston Friday night. Now, the NBA has placed him in concussion protocol. Due to a scheduling quirk, Portland doesn't play until Wednesday, so he'll have a bunch of time to recover.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Isaiah Jackson playing with Indiana's second unit on Wednesday

Indiana Pacers center Isaiah Jackson is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. Jackson will come off the bench after Myles Turner was named Wednesday's starting center. In 18.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jackson to record 9.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

