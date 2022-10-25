Read full article on original website
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Zion Williamson (hip, back) out for Pelicans on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (hip, back) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Williamson has been downgraded from questionable to out and will remain sidelined with hip and back injuries on Friday. Naji Marshall should continue to see increased minutes against the Suns on Friday.
Bulls starting Alex Caruso for Zach LaVine (injury management) on Friday
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is starting in Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Caruso will make his third start this season after Zach LaVine was held out for injury management reasons. In 30.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 9.8...
LeBron James (foot) available Friday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will suit up Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. His status was never in doubt. The Lakers continue to list the superstar wing as probable due to left foot soreness, and he has yet to miss a game. Tonight is no different.
C.J. McCollum (hand) active for New Orleans' Friday matchup
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (hand) will play in Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Despite his questionable designation with a hand ailment, McCollum will suit up on Friday night. In a spot against a Suns' team allowing a 103.5 defensive rating, our models project McCollum to score 36.3 FanDuel points.
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado (back) available on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (back) is active for Friday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Alvarado will play on the road despite experiencing back soreness. In a second unit role against a Suns' team ranked third in defensive rating, our models project Alvarado to score 17.6 FanDuel points. Alvarado's...
Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) inactive on Wednesday, Bruce Brown to start
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Porter Jr. will sit on Wednesday night for injury management reasons. Expect Bruce Brown to play more minutes at the forward positions against a Lakers' team ranked second in defensive rating.
Pelicans' Dyson Daniels (ankle) out on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans point guard Dyson Daniels (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Daniels has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against the Suns on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.
Nuggets starting Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) in Friday's lineup for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle)
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) is starting in Friday's contest against the Utah Jazz. Porter Jr. will return to Denver's starting lineup after sitting out one game for injury management purposes. In 32.5 expected minutes, our models project Porter Jr. to score 28.8 FanDuel points. Porter Jr.'s...
Joel Embiid (injury recovery) not listed on 76ers' Saturday injury report
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is set to play Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid missed Friday night's contest due to right knee injury recovery - the team is being cautious with the superstar on back-to-backs. But on Saturday, he does not carry any injury designation. Expect De'Anthony Melton to revert to the bench.
Isaac Okoro coming off Cleveland's bench on Wednesday night
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Okoro will play with Cleveland's second unit after Dean Wade was named Wednesday's starter. In 51.5 minutes per Rotogrinders Court IQ with the Cavaliers' current injuries, Okoro is averaging 0.13 FanDuel points.
76ers' De'Anthony Melton (adductor) available on Wednesday
Philadelphia 76ers point guard De'Anthony Melton (adductor) is available for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Melton has been upgraded to available and will play against Toronto on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 18.1 minutes against the Raptors. Melton's Wednesday projection includes 7.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists,...
Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) will play Thursday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. will suit up Thursday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Hardaway is dealing with soreness in his right foot, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Despite that, he has received clearance from the training staff to take the court. Expect him to slot in as a scoring option for the second unit.
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) questionable for Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is questionable to play on Friday against the Utah Jazz. Caldwell-Pope injured his ankle in the second half of Wednesday's contest versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Bones Hyland, Bruce Brown, and rookie Christian Braun will have more minutes available if Caldwell-Pope is ruled out.
Nets' Joe Harris (injury management) available on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Joe Harris (injury management) is available for Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Harris is not included on the injury report and will be available to face the Pacers on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 23.4 minutes against Indiana. Harris' Saturday projection includes 9.8...
Collin Sexton (oblique) questionable for Utah on Friday
Utah Jazz point guard Collin Sexton (oblique) is questionable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Sexton left Wednesday's game early with an oblique injury and is questionable to recover in time to face Denver on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 18.8 minutes against Denver.
Andre Drummond (shoulder) questionable for Bulls on Saturday
Chicago Bulls forward/center Andre Drummond is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Drummond is dealign with a strain in his left shoulder. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Saturday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Myles Turner (ankle) officially active for Indiana's Wednesday matchup
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. After a four game absence, Turner will make his season debut against the Bulls. In 27.9 minutes, our models project Turner to score 29.4 FanDuel points. Turner's projection includes 12.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.3...
Blazers' Josh Hart enters NBA's concussion protocol
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart has entered the NBA's concussion protocol. Hart seemingly suffered a head injury in the team's win over Houston Friday night. Now, the NBA has placed him in concussion protocol. Due to a scheduling quirk, Portland doesn't play until Wednesday, so he'll have a bunch of time to recover.
Isaiah Jackson playing with Indiana's second unit on Wednesday
Indiana Pacers center Isaiah Jackson is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. Jackson will come off the bench after Myles Turner was named Wednesday's starting center. In 18.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jackson to record 9.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.
Bradley Beal Puts Forth Best Effort to Keep Wizards Afloat in Loss to Pacers
Bradley Beal's game high 31-points wasn't enough to defeat the Indiana Pacers.
