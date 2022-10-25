Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
Related
brproud.com
LIVE GAME BLOG: Southern University Jaguars vs Jackson State Tigers
JACKSON, Ms. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars take on the Jackson State University Tigers in Jackson, Mississippi on Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. Jackson State is 7-0 and is ranked first in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in the East. The Jaguars are 5-2 and ranked first in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in the West.
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama QB feels LSU has the Tide on upset alert
Former Alabama quarterback, Greg McElroy believes Alabama could be on upset alert next week when the Crimson Tide head into Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers. McElroy has called some of the Tigers’ games this season, and he feels they have gradually improved. He discussed his thoughts on Alabama-LSU during a segment of ESPN College Live Tuesday.
brproud.com
Stories of LSU’s Bregman, Nola before World Series showdown
Former LSU head coach Paul Mainieri talks about his time coaching Alex Bregman & Aaron Nola as they ramp up for the World Series on FOX 44. Game One begins at 7pm on Friday night & Game Two will be same time on Saturday night — both aired on FOX 44 in Baton Rouge.
WDAM-TV
Fewer than 1,200 tickets left for JSU v. Southern University matchup at Veteran Memorial Stadium
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tickets are going fast for the highly anticipated matchup between Jackson State and Southern University this weekend at Veterans Memorial Stadium. On Wednesday, 2,000 tickets remained for the SWAC showdown. Now, the number of available tickets has fallen to under 1,200. ESPN’s College Gameday will be...
brproud.com
What to know ahead of Saturday’s matchup between Southern and Jackson State
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – If you’re planning to head to Jackson on Saturday for the Southern University Jackson State football game expect to deal with heavy traffic. Visit Jackson and the Hank Aaron Sports Academy will provide gameday parking and shuttle service for the game between JSU and Southern University, on Saturday, October 29, at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.
brproud.com
Ride Along : Week 9 Korey Lindsey
BATON ROUGE – With only two weeks left in the regular season, our Football Friday Night Game of the Week is Liberty hosting No. 4 Zachary. The Patriots (1-6,0-3) have a new head coach in Korey Lindsey. He’s no stranger to the coaching world, as the son of Mentorship Academy football coach Keith Woods.
brproud.com
GOTW – No. 4 Zachary Routes Liberty, 62-12
BATON ROUGE – It was all No. 4 Zachary Friday night, as the Broncos cruised to a dominating win over Liberty, 62-12. Zachary (7-1,4-0) jumped out to 13-0 lead late in the 1st quarter after Cameron Stewart’s second rushing touchdown. Liberty (1-7,0-4) responded with a Khylan Gross touchdown pass to Tralan Sept to make it 13-6 with 9:37 in the second quarter. Broncos lead 34-6 at halftime and put this game away in the third quarter.
Baton Rouge, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Central High School football team will have a game with Woodlawn High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
brproud.com
Kentwood runs away with a win at Southern Lab
A.W. MUMFORD, La. – Kentwood beat Southern Lab 33-26 at A.W. Mumford Stadium on Thursday night. The game was down to the wire all night long until Kentwood pulled away in the fourth quarter. Please click the video provided for highlights.
West Side Journal
PA wins 51-0 for homecoming
Port Allen’s offense got clicking and the community was able to celebrate a win for homecoming. The Pelicans took care of business, beating Collegiate-Baton Rouge 51-0 Friday night at Guy Otwell Stadium. Friday’s win was the second straight victory for Port Allen (4-4, 2-2). “We’re continuing to evolve...
brproud.com
No tickets bought via third-party for JSU vs. SU game will be accepted
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Days before kickoff, football fans are told that tickets bought through a third-party site will not be accepted for the upcoming Jackson State University vs. Southern University football game. Jackson State Athletics said tickets must be purchased through Impact Tickets to be honored. Tickets...
New Iberia, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Loreauville High School football team will have a game with Catholic High School - New Iberia on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Denham Springs, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The East Ascension High School football team will have a game with Live Oak High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
bizmagsb.com
LSU Announces the Rankings of the 2022 LSU 100 and LSU ROARING 10
BATON ROUGE – LSU announced the company rankings for the 12th annual LSU 100 and LSU ROARING 10 during a private event on Oct. 21. The LSU 100 celebrates the 100 fastest-growing LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses in the world. To be considered for the list, companies must apply each year. The LSU ROARING 10 list celebrates the 10 highest revenue-generating businesses from those that apply for the LSU 100. Accounting firm Postlethwaite & Netterville confidentially calculates growth and revenue rankings for the lists each year.
brproud.com
Weather Alert: Saturday Severe Threat Update
Current radar shows a line of scattered showers and storms over the area. A line of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected to move through the region in the late morning into the afternoon. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side bringing a marginal risk (1/5) over the Baton Rouge area and a slight risk (2/5) near and east of the I-55 corridor from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) for severe weather. The threat has shifted to the east from yesterday. It will take some time for storms to get strong and by then, the line will begin to push east of our area.
NOLA.com
Louisiana company tries to ease the teacher shortage one 'guest educator' at a time
Ten years ago, Teach For America alum Andre Feigler had a vision to change substitute teaching — or at least make it easier for schools to find substitutes. Tired of not taking sick days for fear that a substitute teacher would bring disruption and lead to a day of lost learning among her students, Feigler created Enriched, a company that would cultivate a flock of trained, qualified teachers and work with schools to place them.
wbrz.com
Halloween weekend festivities throughout Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - This weekend, the city of Baton Rouge has a number of festivities leading up to Halloween. Trick or Treating will take place around the capital city on Monday from 6 pm.. to 8 p.m. BRPD says this year it plans on having heavy enforcement around while kids are out.
brweeklypress.com
Frances Alexander, Former Principal of Cohn Elementary School, Earns Doctorate
WOODVILLE, Miss. – Frances Alexander, former principal of Cohn Elementary School in West Baton Rouge Parish, recently earned her Doctor of Education degree from the University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg. “I am excited that I was able to persevere and complete the doctoral program in Educational Administration,” said Alexander....
WAFB.com
Check out these trick-or-treating events in BR, surrounding areas
Southern and Jackson St. fans get ready for big matchup for ESPN College GameDay. Fans of both Southern and Jackson State are excited about the teams being featured for ESPN College GameDay. Updated: 4 hours ago. It was senior night in Port Allen and the football team took some time...
brproud.com
Southern University to set historical marker for Louisiana School for Deaf and Blind Black students
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University will recognize the Louisiana State Schools for Deaf and Blind Negroes with a historical marker dedication ceremony on Friday, Oct. 28. This free event is open to the public and will begin at 1 p.m. at Swan Avenue between the Southern Laboratory...
Comments / 0