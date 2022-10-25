Read full article on original website
Voting info for Sedgwick County Nov. 8 election
Early voting in Sedgwick County for Nov. 8 General Election Early voting in Sedgwick County for Nov. 8 General Election Early voting in Sedgwick County for Nov. 8 General Election
kmuw.org
What to know about the 11 district court judges who will appear on Sedgwick County ballots this year
Sedgwick County voters may be overwhelmed by the number of district court judges lining their ballot this November — 11. That’s in addition to the appellate and Supreme Court judges listed. And unlike politicians, there isn’t always a wealth of information about district court judges available. District courts,...
Why the Harvey County driver’s license office is closing
Harvey County says its driver's license office will close on Nov. 8, and officials do not know when it will reopen.
KWCH.com
Wichita mayor hears citizens’ concerns over confrontation with WPD officer
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple on Thursday night held a live question and answer session with residents about happenings in and around the City of Wichita. During the virtual town hall, “What’s up Wichita,” many expressed concerns with how Whipple handed the situation at a September neighborhood cleanup event at which he was involved in a verbal confrontation with a Wichita Police Department officer.
kfdi.com
Progress reported in audit of WPD property and evidence
Wichita interim police chief Troy Livingston said Thursday that significant progress has been made with an internal audit of the police department’s property and evidence storage. Wichita city manager Robert Layton said in late Seprember that his office would take a closer look at issues with the police department’s...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Wichita woman ordered to repay Kansas Medicaid system more than $15,000 for making false claims
WICHITA – (October 27, 2022) – A Wichita woman has been sentenced to repay the Kansas Medicaid system more than $15,000 for making false claims for services that were not provided, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. Cynthia Fisher, 59, of Wichita, was sentenced Tuesday in Sedgwick...
kfdi.com
Wichita Transit to Provide Free Rides on Election Day
Wichita Transit will be offering free bus rides on Election Day (Tuesday, November 8th) on all tradition routes and paratransit services. Free rides are valid for everyone riding to and from polling locations along with any other trip during the day. Riders do not need to provide voting documentation in...
Kan. GOP seize on false report about drag show to attack Governor
TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans were so excited by a drag performance, they didn’t bother to question false reporting that said the state provided funding for the event. Instead, they seized an opportunity provided by the U.K. Daily Mail to bash Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly during the final stretch of a tightly contested race for governor.
Unsolicited text messages amplify Derek Schmidt’s lies about Kansas drag show
TOPEKA — Derek Schmidt’s lies about a nonexistent connection between Gov. Laura Kelly and a Wichita drag show are being amplified through unsolicited text messages to Kansas voters. Schmidt, the GOP candidate for governor, has used a false story from a U.K. tabloid to attack his Democratic rival as their bitter campaign enters the final […] The post Unsolicited text messages amplify Derek Schmidt’s lies about Kansas drag show appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
fourstateshomepage.com
Drag show claims ‘blatantly false’ says Kansas Dept. of Commerce
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The governor has asked the state’s ethics commission to review a mass text message blast accusing her of using state money to sponsor drag shows. Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign spokeswoman called the accusation false, and a desperate stunt. “Derek Schmidt should be embarrassed. First,...
KWCH.com
USDA designates 6 Kansas counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas
Charges filed in Reno County rape case
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Charges have been filed against a 30-year-old Hutchinson man in a rape case in Reno County. According to court filings, Anthony O Krause is alleged to have had sex with a child under 14 on May 11th and to have committed aggravated indecent liberties with that same child on May 17th.
KAKE TV
Wichita drag show goes on while protesters make their voices heard
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A party and drag show called "Monster Mash" happened Friday at the Chainlink Gallery Place after originally being scheduled at Towne West Square. This all comes after a series of claims that Kansas was sponsoring the event and other drag shows in Wichita. The controversy surrounding...
Wichita woman sentenced for defrauding Medicaid
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman has been ordered to repay the Kansas Medicaid system over $15,000 over false claims for services she never received. Fifty-nine-year-old Cynthia Fisher was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in September in Sedgwick County District Court to felony charges of making a false claim, statement, or representation to the […]
KAKE TV
Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office warns of unsafe houses ahead of Halloween
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office reminding parents to check their website ahead of Halloween so they know which houses they may want to avoid during trick-or-treating. There are approximately 1600 registered sex offenders in Sedgwick County. The sheriff's office tracks and monitors registered sex offenders and other offenders through an offender search website, to see who the registered offenders are and where they are living. Citizens are encouraged to check any address where they or their family spend time. The mapping and address feature found on the website pinpoints exactly where an offender lives.
mhshighlife.com
McPherson Sonic fined
The owner of 17 Kansas Sonic Locations was fined nearly $42,000 for child labor law violations. Locations such as McPherson, Newton, and Hutchinson were fined. The U.S. Department of Labor states, “The employer also allowed them to work later than 7 p.m. during the school year, and later than 9 p.m. from June 1st through Labor Day. All of these employment practices violate child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.” Teens were allowed to work beyond the legal limits daily in all of these places.
kfdi.com
Andover tornado recovery work continues
Recovery and cleanup efforts continue in Andover, six months after a tornado moved through parts of Sedgwick and Butler Counties. The City of Andover released an update on what’s been done and what is still being worked on. There have been several volunteer cleanup days recently, and the next is planned for November 5. If you’d like to help, you can sign up to volunteer through the United Way of the Plains. A full update from the City of Andover can be read below.
KWCH.com
New owners, renovation plans displacing tenants of historic Wichita apartment building
kfdi.com
Arkansas City man arrested for passing counterfeit money
Police in Arkansas City have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with reports of counterfeit money being passed in the community. Police had four reports of fake money, including three cases of $100 bills. The fake bills were reported at local businesses and at the Arkalalah Festival. The suspect, who...
garnett-ks.com
Kansas Gov. Kelly, Lt. Gov. Toland groom kids with state-funded drag shows
Hurry moms and dads – there’s still time to take your kids to Wichita this weekend to see a Halloween drag queen show paid for by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Lt. Governor David Toland and their Kansas Department of Commerce – oh, and your tax dollars. Are...
