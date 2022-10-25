Recovery and cleanup efforts continue in Andover, six months after a tornado moved through parts of Sedgwick and Butler Counties. The City of Andover released an update on what’s been done and what is still being worked on. There have been several volunteer cleanup days recently, and the next is planned for November 5. If you’d like to help, you can sign up to volunteer through the United Way of the Plains. A full update from the City of Andover can be read below.

ANDOVER, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO