Beneil Dariush explains why Alex Volkanovski would have a hard time with Islam Makhachev and other UFC lightweights

Anderson Silva responds to criticism from “young man” KSI: “You and Jake are such an inspiration to the youth. Build together”
Anderson Silva has hit back at KSI for spreading rumours regarding his recent comments about being knocked out in sparring. This Saturday night in Arizona, Anderson Silva will collide with Jake Paul in one of the most bizarre crossover boxing matches of all time. Despite being 47, Silva is widely considered to be the favourite, with Paul taking on the toughest test of his career thus far.
Massive McGregor jokes he’s “about 265” pounds, shares his new timeline for UFC return
Conor McGregor is still in the Dominican Republic, where he’s busy filming the highly anticipated remake of the Patrick Swayze classic Road House. But ‘The Notorious’ is eager to get back home so he can start a training camp and return to the UFC early in 2023.
Jake Paul sends a message to “selfish” Conor McGregor
Jake Paul has sent a message to Conor McGregor ahead of his boxing match against Anderson Silva. Paul and Silva agreed to a bet that if the YouTuber-turned-boxer defeats the former UFC champ, Silva will partner with him to help create a fighter union. Paul has been vocal in wanting to increase fighter pay in the UFC and now he’s calling on Conor McGregor to help him and Silva.
Hasbulla vows if he ever meets Conor McGregor he “will cause some problems for him”
Hasbulla has sent a warning to Conor McGregor. McGregor and Hasbulla have never seen eye-to-eye, due to the fact that the Russian is close with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. Over the past few months, the two have taken shots at one another, including McGregor saying he would punt Hasbulla like a football if he saw him.
Joe Rogan reveals that he previously pleaded with the UFC to sign Ben Askren years prior to trade for Demetrious Johnson: “He was ragdolling these dudes!”
UFC commentator Joe Rogan didn’t have a direct hand in Ben Askren heading to the UFC, but he absolutely helped. ‘Funky’ is one of the greatest wrestlers to ever step into the octagon. After an excellent freestyle wrestling career, Askren moved to MMA in 2009 and quickly found himself in Bellator. There, he began dominating the welterweight division.
Pro fighters make their picks for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match
In the main event of a Showtime boxing pay-per-view on Saturday in Arizona, Jake Paul has the toughest test of his career as he takes on former UFC champ, Anderson Silva. Heading into the fight, Paul is a -192 favorite while the Brazilian is a +150 underdog on FanDuel. Ahead...
Uriah Hall says he dealt with depression and suicidal thoughts after UFC retirement: “At one point I looked at my firearm”
Uriah Hall has revealed that he was dealing with depression and suicidal thoughts after retiring from mixed martial arts. While he was never quite able to live up to the hype that came from his season of The Ultimate Fighter, Uriah Hall had a solid career with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. From viral knockouts to wins over the likes of Anderson Silva and Gegard Mousasi, Hall certainly knew how to put on a show.
Arnold Allen thinks Calvin Kattar’s “mileage” will catch up to him, believes he can score a finish at UFC Vegas 63: “I believe in my power”
Arnold Allen believes he can become the first person to finish Calvin Kattar in the UFC on Saturday in the main event of UFC Vegas 63. Kattar has only lost once by stoppage – which was by submission in 2008 – and has been in a ton of wars. As of late, he has had four straight five-round main event fights go the distance and over that time has taken damage against the likes of Max Holloway and Josh Emmett. Although Kattar has the advantage of having five-round experience, Allen believes it’s his advantage due to the extra miles on Kattar’s body.
Le’Veon Bell still respectful of Uriah Hall’s power despite UFC star making boxing debut: “He’s still a special fighter”
Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell knows that he’s got a fight on his hands against Uriah Hall. The former Pro Bowler has had stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets, among others. After finishing out the 2021 NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bell decided to focus on a new path. That path has led him to the boxing ring.
Jon Jones calls out Stipe Miocic amidst UFC 282 rumors: “I got that fire you could never put out. Sign the contract”
Jon Jones is calling out Stipe Miocic amidst UFC 282 rumors. UFC 282 takes place on Saturday, December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will feature a light heavyweight title rematch between champion Jiri Prochazka (29-3 MMA) and Glover Teixeira (33-8 MMA). The co-main event will see Robbie Lawler (29-16 MMA) vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-6 MMA) in a welterweight bout.
Sean O’Malley critical of those labeling his UFC 280 win a robbery: “Anyone else vs. Petr and they got the nod, I wonder how much the narrative changed”
Sean O’Malley is critical of those labeling his UFC 280 win as a robbery. Everyone is talking about last Saturday’s bantamweight match-up between Sean O’Malley (16-1 MMA) and Petr Yan (16-4 MMA) at UFC 280 which took place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. It was...
Henry Cejudo slams Aljamain Sterling over last three wins, including “hate crime over handicapped fighter” at UFC 280
Former UFC dual-weight champion Henry Cejudo is starting his verbal assault on Aljamain Sterling. ‘Funk Master’ returned to action against TJ Dillashaw last weekend at UFC 280. In the co-main event, the champion dominated his injured challenger. While Dillashaw showed toughness to survive with a dislocated shoulder, he was finished in round two.
Photo | Incredible Samurai poster revealed for Bellator vs. RIZIN New Year’s Eve event
Bellator and RIZIN are going all out for their New Year’s Eve event in Japan. The two promotions have had a partnership since 2015. For the most part, that partnership has just led to fighters crossing over between promotions. For example, Bellator lent future champion, Patricky Pitbull, to RIZIN for their 2019 lightweight Grand Prix.
Ali Abdelaziz asks everyone to pray for Anthony Johnson after recent health problems: “It’s not going well”
Ali Abdelaziz has asked everyone to pray for Anthony Johnson as he continues to battle ongoing health concerns. For the longest time now, Anthony Johnson has been known as one of the best knockout artists in MMA history. In the eyes of many, of course, he just goes by the name ‘Rumble’.
ONE heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar offers to be traded for UFC’s Petr Yan: “Right the wrongs of Askren”
ONE heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar is willing to help Petr Yan get out of the UFC. ‘No Mercy’ is fresh off his showdown with Sean O’Malley at UFC 280 last Saturday. The bout was a back-and-forth one, however, many fans felt that Yan did the better work. Despite that, it was ‘Sugar’ won the contest by a split decision after 15 minutes of action.
Israel Adesanya wants to see Jake Paul “shake up the world” by defeating MMA legend Anderson Silva
Israel Adesanya wants to see Jake Paul ‘shake up the world’ by defeating MMA legend Anderson Silva. It will be Anderson Silva vs Jake Paul this coming Saturday night, October 29th at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. ‘The Problem Child’, 25, is sporting 5 concurrent wins,...
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva agree to bet ahead of boxing fight on Saturday
Jake Paul has once again made a bet prior to his boxing fight. Paul has been vocal in trying to make bets with his opponents. He had offered a bet to Ben Askren which was not accepted, that would’ve seen Funky’s purse doubled if he won. He and Tyron Woodley also agreed to a tattoo bet, which ‘The Chosen One’ ended up following up with (see that here).
Anderson Silva expresses interest in boxing Georges St-Pierre after ‘GSP’ is added to Jake Paul broadcast: “He can come and do something special”
MMA fans might get the super-fight they’ve longed for, but it wouldn’t take place under normal circumstances. Anderson Silva and Georges St-Pierre spent the majority of their primes at the top of the UFC, and just 15-pounds apart. For years, fans longed to see ‘The Spider’, and ‘GSP’ go toe to toe. Sadly, it never happened.
Jake Paul reveals Dana White has tried to “sabotage” Anderson Silva fight: “They’ve been sending me cease and desists letters”
It seems that the rivalry between Jake Paul and Dana White isn’t over yet. ‘The Problem Child’ is 5-0 as a professional boxer, but has remained a far more relevant figure in the sport of MMA. The reason is two-fold. First, Paul has made a career out of boxing former UFC stars, such as Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and now Anderson Silva.
Joe Rogan praises Sean O’Malley’s performance at UFC 280, but feels he didn’t win: “I thought Petr Yan won at the end of it”
You can add one more name to the list that believes Petr Yan deserved a win at UFC 280. ‘No Mercy’ returned to action last Saturday in Abu Dhabi against Sean O’Malley. The bantamweight clash was an important one, as it was supposed to crown the next title challenger. Also set for the card was the champion, Aljamain Sterling’s return against TJ Dillashaw.
