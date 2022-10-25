Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying
There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
5 Best Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
This mini-portfolio of Dow dividend stocks is well-positioned to generate income and deliver outperformance in tempestuous market times.
NASDAQ
4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today
The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Allstate, AT&T, IBM, Tesla and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of electric automaker Tesla fell 6.65% Thursday, a day after the company reported third-quarter earnings that fell short of Wall Street's expectations for revenue. Tesla also warned of a bottleneck for deliveries in the final week of the quarter but said it's transitioning to a smoother delivery pace.
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 25th
PHX Minerals Inc. (. PHX - Free Report) : This natural gas and oil minerals company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days. PHX Minerals Inc. Price and Consensus. PHX Minerals Inc. price-consensus-chart |...
NASDAQ
2 Passive Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields
Dividend stocks generally outperform other asset classes during bear markets. The primary reason is that regular cash distributions help to smooth out market volatility in terms of an equity's total return on capital. Plus, passive income stocks likely benefit from an "oasis effect" during turbulent markets. Dividend stocks, in short, quickly become hot commodities during bear markets because of their perceived safety relative to pure-play growth or value stocks.
7 Analyst Favorite ‘Strong Buy’ Blue Chip Stocks With 4% and Higher Dividends
For nervous and frustrated investors looking for a safe harbor in a rough fourth quarter, these seven blue chip stocks offer a degree of safety and some tempting dividends, which can really help with the total return potential.
NASDAQ
Why Chemed (CHE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chemed (CHE). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
NASDAQ
A Bear Market Rally or Markets Forming a Solid Base: 5 Picks
Wall Street is witnessing a good rally in October after a horrible September. Historically, several major stock market crashes happened this month. However, this year, it looks like October will see a happy ending. Month to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the...
NASDAQ
Why Harley-Davidson Stock Is Off to the Races Today
Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) reported strong third-quarter earnings Wednesday, and its stock revved higher. As of 11:55 a.m. ET, shares were trading near the session's high, up 13%. So what. Harley-Davidson beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines with $1.78 in earnings per share and $1.65...
3 REITs with the Most Reliable Dividends
The two essential characteristics of income stocks investors look for when considering a purchase of real estate investment trusts (REITs) are safety and reliability of the dividend. Safety means that the dividend is well covered by the company’s funds from operation. Reliability speaks to the history of dividend payments. Are...
Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy NRG Energy Before The Dividend Payout
Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from NRG Energy NRG. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 35 cents per share. On Monday, NRG Energy will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 35 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Shopify Stock Soared Today
Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) surged 17% on Thursday after the e-commerce company's third-quarter results gave investors hope that its worst losses were behind it. Shopify facilitated $46.2 billion worth of transactions, a metric known as gross merchandise volume (GMV). That represented growth of 11% compared to the prior-year quarter.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Why ServiceNow Stock Popped Today
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) shares were surging after the cloud software company delivered better-than-expected results on the bottom line in its third-quarter earnings report. As a result, the stock was up 12.7% as of 12:10 p.m. ET. So what. ServiceNow, an enterprise software company that helps businesses create intelligent and automated...
NASDAQ
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB): Time to Buy?
Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company...
NASDAQ
What Makes Teekay Tankers (TNK) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
rigzone.com
Shell Jumps on Dividend Rise
Shell Plc gained the most since July as it raised its dividend after posting its second-highest profit on record, even as some parts of its business showed signs of slowing. The run of historically high earnings is boosting rewards for shareholders, while also keeping the oil industry in the cross-hairs of governments grappling with the high cost of energy. Still, profit came in slightly below estimates and a measure of the company’s debt levels rose unexpectedly.
NASDAQ
EXEL or TECH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are likely familiar with Exelixis (EXEL) and Techne (TECH). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities...
NASDAQ
VIV vs. TLSYY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Diversified Communication Services stocks are likely familiar with Telefonica Brasil (VIV) and Telstra Corp. (TLSYY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have...
