Gov. DeSantis doubles down on diss of ’70s and ’80s construction
Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to offer post-storm critiques of bygone eras of Florida construction, again condemning builds from the 1970s and ’80s. DeSantis was in Marathon Friday, where he redoubled attacks on how builds from that era held up compared to sturdier stock from other periods. The Governor extolled...
St. Augustine ranks among top spookiest cities — but not for what you might think
It may come as no surprise that St. Augustine — the oldest living city in the country — is spooky. But a new list from Vivint ranking the spookiest places in America found that the Old City is creepy for a unique reason. The report weighed city rankings by five criteria: ghost sightings, haunted places, supernatural readings, funeral services and haunted house attractions.
Credit union group banks on Jimmy Patronis re-election
'He has shown his ability to keep Florida in a healthy fiscal state.'. Credit unions are backing the re-election of CFO Jimmy Patronis. The League of Southeastern Credit Unions is endorsing Patronis for his second elected term as CFO, lauding him for keeping Florida creditworthy. President Samantha Beeler said the...
Medical board members have Gov. DeSantis’ back financially and on gender-affirming care
The boards did not restrict adults from receiving gender-affirming care. The two Florida medical boards weighing whether to impose rules dealing with gender-affirming care include members who have made large donations to Gov. Ron DeSantis, as well as other Republicans. It’s not unusual for appointees to boards in state government,...
Florida Cat Fund estimates $10B Hurricane Ian loss
'When you make changes to the Cat Fund to increase our obligations then this situation would change ... anything that increases our obligations or makes us pay out quicker could deplete our resources.'. Estimates from the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund, or Cat Fund, approved by its board of directors Wednesday...
Halloween is brought to you by these Florida lobbyists and political associations
Boys and girls of every age, wouldn’t you like to see something strange? Come with us and you will see this, our town of lobbying. Our apologies to Danny Elfman, but the title track from a movie about two worlds colliding is the perfect fit for our annual rundown of how the men and women working in The Process are helping you enjoy one of the best holidays of the year: Halloween.
Duke Energy seeks $56M annual savings for customers
If approved, residential rates would decrease $1.90 per 1,000 kilowatt-hours beginning in January. Duke Energy Florida wants to return $56 million dollars annually to ratepayers through decreased electric costs for customers. That’s the amount the company is saving as a result of corporate tax relief achieved under the Inflation Reduction...
Number of Republican ballots already cast now exceeds Democratic votes in Florida
RPOF Chair Joe Gruters said the party's 'turnout machine is working.'. The number of registered Republicans who already voted ahead of Florida’s Nov. 8 election now exceeds that of Democrats. Fresh Take Florida’s tracking database showed by 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, Republicans overtook Democrats. At that point,...
Last Call for 10.27.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is drafting up new rules for decorum at the Capitol Complex, including consolidating the power to light up the Historic Capitol in the Governor and the Legislature.
What Halloween decoration has Florida under its spell?
That high spirits accompany Halloween is no surprise — about 84% of Americans say they are big fans of 'spooky season.'. As Halloween creeps closer, Floridians have been bewitched by one decoration in particular. A recent report from Lombardo Living found that Floridians are under the spell of witches...
Last Call for 10.26.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Since his debate against Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday, Charlie Crist has raised more than half a million dollars, according to the Democrat’s campaign.
Email insights: Florida Democrats claim Ron DeSantis is ‘terrified’ of Donald Trump
Democrats spotlight DeSantis' debate dodge. With less than two weeks until votes are counted, the Florida Democrats have their eye on 2024. A new email from the party Thursday, framed as a reaction to this week’s gubernatorial debate, contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis is “terrified” of former President Donald Trump, amid new suggestions that tensions continue between Trump and his endorsed candidate four years ago.
Florida Sports Hall of Fame to host 2022 induction ceremony Wednesday in Tampa
This year's class also represents the first-ever Special Olympic athlete to join the Hall. The Florida Sports Hall of Fame will induct this year’s 12-member class on Wednesday in Tampa at the Raymond James Stadium. The 2022 induction ceremony will feature some of Florida’s most iconic athletes, hosted by...
