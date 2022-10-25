ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gov. DeSantis doubles down on diss of ’70s and ’80s construction

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to offer post-storm critiques of bygone eras of Florida construction, again condemning builds from the 1970s and ’80s. DeSantis was in Marathon Friday, where he redoubled attacks on how builds from that era held up compared to sturdier stock from other periods. The Governor extolled...
St. Augustine ranks among top spookiest cities — but not for what you might think

It may come as no surprise that St. Augustine — the oldest living city in the country — is spooky. But a new list from Vivint ranking the spookiest places in America found that the Old City is creepy for a unique reason. The report weighed city rankings by five criteria: ghost sightings, haunted places, supernatural readings, funeral services and haunted house attractions.
Credit union group banks on Jimmy Patronis re-election

'He has shown his ability to keep Florida in a healthy fiscal state.'. Credit unions are backing the re-election of CFO Jimmy Patronis. The League of Southeastern Credit Unions is endorsing Patronis for his second elected term as CFO, lauding him for keeping Florida creditworthy. President Samantha Beeler said the...
Florida Cat Fund estimates $10B Hurricane Ian loss

'When you make changes to the Cat Fund to increase our obligations then this situation would change ... anything that increases our obligations or makes us pay out quicker could deplete our resources.'. Estimates from the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund, or Cat Fund, approved by its board of directors Wednesday...
Halloween is brought to you by these Florida lobbyists and political associations

Boys and girls of every age, wouldn’t you like to see something strange? Come with us and you will see this, our town of lobbying. Our apologies to Danny Elfman, but the title track from a movie about two worlds colliding is the perfect fit for our annual rundown of how the men and women working in The Process are helping you enjoy one of the best holidays of the year: Halloween.
Duke Energy seeks $56M annual savings for customers

If approved, residential rates would decrease $1.90 per 1,000 kilowatt-hours beginning in January. Duke Energy Florida wants to return $56 million dollars annually to ratepayers through decreased electric costs for customers. That’s the amount the company is saving as a result of corporate tax relief achieved under the Inflation Reduction...
What Halloween decoration has Florida under its spell?

That high spirits accompany Halloween is no surprise — about 84% of Americans say they are big fans of 'spooky season.'. As Halloween creeps closer, Floridians have been bewitched by one decoration in particular. A recent report from Lombardo Living found that Floridians are under the spell of witches...
Email insights: Florida Democrats claim Ron DeSantis is ‘terrified’ of Donald Trump

Democrats spotlight DeSantis' debate dodge. With less than two weeks until votes are counted, the Florida Democrats have their eye on 2024. A new email from the party Thursday, framed as a reaction to this week’s gubernatorial debate, contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis is “terrified” of former President Donald Trump, amid new suggestions that tensions continue between Trump and his endorsed candidate four years ago.
