ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Multiple hunting seasons to open in November

By Staff Writer
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20wKIo_0imFkXsb00

Canada goose season (first season split) is just one of many to open in November. (Getty Images)

Next month’s general firearm deer season, commonly known as the “November shotgun season,” will be open from Nov. 11 through Nov. 20.

That’s just one of many hunting seasons set to open next month, along with the special deer hunt open only to youth and non-ambulatory hunters on Saturday, Nov. 4 and Sunday, Nov. 6.

Duck, Canada goose, and other hunting seasons are to open later in the month.

Deer hunters are encouraged to harvest does (female deer) during deer hunting seasons to help manage the size and quality of Delaware’s deer population.

Deer hunting is allowed on all Sundays through Jan. 31, 2023, using only those hunting methods legal for the respective established deer hunting seasons, with additional information available at this link .

All harvested deer must be registered within 24 hours of harvest online at de.gov/digitaldnrec or by calling 855-DEL-HUNT (855-335-4868).

Successful deer hunters who wish to donate venison to those in need are encouraged to participate in the Delaware Hunters Against Hunger Program.

Field-dressed deer may be donated at participating butchers or self-serve, walk-in coolers maintained by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife, with additional information and participating butcher and cooler locations found online at this link .

All donated deer will be processed free of charge to the hunter, and the meat will be distributed to participating charitable organizations.

Last year, hunters donated over 24,000 pounds of processed venison that provided more than 97,000 meals to Delawareans in need.

RELATED: Delaware hunters harvest 15,000 deer, donate 100,000 meals

Sea duck hunters are advised that there is no longer a special sea duck zone with its own separate season dates or daily bag and possession limits. Season dates for sea ducks are now the same as the regular duck season, and the daily bag and possession limits for sea ducks are now included as part of the regular daily bag and possession limits for all ducks.

Refer to page 34 of the 2022/2023 Delaware Hunting and Trapping Guide for additional information about hunting sea ducks.

Hunting season dates for seasons opening in November:

  • Raccoon and opossum (hunt only): Nov. 1 through Feb. 28, 2023*
  • Red fox (hunt only): Nov. 1 through Feb. 28, 2023
  • Deer youth/non-ambulatory hunt: Nov. 5 and 6
  • Deer general firearm/shotgun: Nov. 11 through 20, including all Sundays
  • Tundra swan (by special permit ONLY): Nov. 11 through Jan. 31, 2023
  • Woodcock (first season split): Nov. 21 through 26
  • Ducks (including sea ducks), coots and mergansers (second season split): Nov. 21 through 26
  • Brant (first season split): Nov. 21 through 26
  • Bobwhite quail: Nov. 21 through Jan. 7, 2023
  • Mourning dove (second season split): Nov. 21 through Jan. 31, 2023
  • Ring-necked pheasant (male only): Nov. 21 through Feb. 4, 2023
  • Cottontail rabbit: Nov. 21 through Feb. 28, 2023
  • Canada goose (first season split): Nov. 23 through 26

Raccoon and opossum hunting seasons are closed during the November youth/non-ambulatory deer hunt and the November general firearm/shotgun deer season.

Special hunting hours for raccoon and opossum during the December antlerless, January handgun/straight-walled pistol-caliber rifle, January general firearm/shotgun and January muzzleloader deer seasons are 7 p.m. until midnight.

Continuing Delaware hunting seasons include:

  • Moorhen, gallinule, sora, Virginia rail, king rail and clapper rail: through Nov. 23
  • Common snipe: through Nov. 26
  • Deer archery and crossbow: through Jan. 31, 202 3, including all Sundays
  • Snow goose: through Jan. 31, 2023; Feb. 4, 2023
  • Gray squirrel: through Feb. 4, 2023 (closed during November general firearm/shotgun deer season)
  • Coyote (hunting): through Feb. 28, 2023
  • Crows: through March 25, 2023, June 22 through 24, 2023 and June 29 through 30, 2023 (Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays only)
  • Groundhog: through June 30, 2023

Wildlife area maps and rules are available at this link , with information specific to Sunday deer hunting on state wildlife areas available at this link .

A Delaware hunting license or License Exempt Number (LEN) is required to hunt, and most waterfowl hunters are required to purchase a Delaware waterfowl (duck) stamp and a Federal Duck Stamp.

Dove, goose and duck hunters also need a Federal Harvest Information Program (HIP) number, which can be obtained online at this link or by calling 855-DEL-HUNT (855-335-4868).

When using the online DNREC permitting system, hunters should either create a profile or use the “Quick Hunting Registration” option.

Registered motor vehicles used to access designated wildlife areas owned or managed by the Division of Fish and Wildlife are required to have and display a Conservation Access Pass (CAP).

Hunters can opt to receive one free annual CAP with the purchase of any Delaware hunting license.

To obtain a CAP, hunters will need the registration card for the vehicle to which the pass will be assigned, except for the Resident Senior Lifetime Conservation Access Pass available to Delaware residents aged 65 or older.

Delaware hunting licenses, Delaware waterfowl stamps and Conservation Access Passes can be purchased online at this link , at the license desk in DNREC’s Dover office at 89 Kings Highway, Dover, DE 19901 , or from hunting license agents statewide.

Hunters obtaining a LEN are reminded that they should create a profile using the Digital DNREC portal or obtain a LEN at a hunting license agent if they have not already done so.

Federal Duck Stamps are available for purchase at U.S. Post Offices, Bombay Hook and Prime Hook national wildlife refuges, and online at this link .

Comments / 0

Related
WBOC

Coyotes Cause Chaos in Delaware

DELAWARE- Coyotes have been causing some chaos in Delaware, and local farmers say the wild canines are showing up more than ever before. In 2014, Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control established a statewide hunting and trapping season for coyotes. A year-round depredation order allows landowners to hunt...
DELAWARE STATE
PhillyBite

The Best Thrift Shops in Delaware

- Whether you're in the mood to shop for vintage items or looking for an original piece of art, there are many places in Delaware where you can find a treasure trove of goods. Many of these stores accept donations and have extensive lists of hours and locations. Several have maps of their locations and a list of their daily hours.
DELAWARE STATE
delawaretoday.com

7 Record Stores in Delaware to Discover New Music

In a modern world where streaming has taken over the music scene, these record stores provide a taste of the golden age of listening. Most music lovers in 2022 choose to listen to their favorite songs with a streaming service like Spotify or Apple Music. However, there’s something to be said for listening to your favorite albums on vinyl. In an era obsessed with nostalgia, it’s safe to say vinyl records aren’t going anywhere any time soon. Spotify playlists are great, but there’s something special about browsing bins full of records and discovering new music through conversations with staff at the store. For music enthusiasts who love listening to records, Delaware has a great selection of record stores across the state.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Wegmans opens in Delaware

Delaware’s first Wegmans grocery store opened Wednesday. Before this week, Wegmans loyalists had to cross the state line to shop at the one on Route 202 in PA. Now they can buy baked goods, fresh fish, gourmet desserts, sushi made in-house, and more from Wegmans tax-free. One shopper Piepra...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware's official state dinosaur is signed into law

Delaware has a new state dinosaur, and it might be even scarier than a T-Rex. The state picked which prehistoric reptile got to hold the title of Official State Dinosaur by enlisting the help of middle schoolers. House Bill 390, which designates the Dryptosauridae as the state dinosaur, was drafted...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware DMV unveils lottery to win low-digit tags

On the first day of Christmas my true love gave to me… a low-digit Delaware license plate? The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles plans to issue the low-digit tags a bit differently this year.  Traditionally, the DMV releases unclaimed low-digit license plate numbers and makes them available on a first-come, first-serve basis.  This year, they’re introducing “12 Days of PLATE-mas,” ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Delaware to Hold High-capacity Magazine Buyback Events

DOVER, Del. - Gov. John Carney in June signed into law the Delaware Large Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022, which makes the possession of high-capacity magazines illegal in the state. In addition, the law authorizes the Department of Safety and Homeland Security to conduct a limited buyback program of high-capacity magazines, which gunmen have used in many recent massacres across the U.S.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Dump old, unused meds during Saturday’s Take Back Day

  Twenty-two Delaware sites will take expired or unused medications on Saturday, Oct. 29, as part of the National Drug Enforcement Administration Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Delaware locations will be open between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and include many police stations around the First State. To find a site near you, go here. The medications to be disposed ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | Delaware's state dinosaur is officially the Dryptosauridae - here's how it happened

Delaware now has a state dinosaur - the Dryptosauridae - following a student-led project to nominate, choose and defend their choice for this recognition. Shue Medill Middle School was approached about choosing a State Dinosaur by State Representative Paul Baumbach, D-Newark, who learned that Maryland had one. The process had to be incorporated into the curriculum, including a social studies component.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Who’s running? Nov. 8 Delaware general election

Jump to: Statewide candidates State Senate candidates State House candidates County candidates The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. The 151st General Assembly comes to an end the same day, meaning all 21 state Senate seats and 41 state House seats are up for grabs. The deadline to file for election has passed. Three of the state’s executive ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Fatality numbers on Delaware roads "headed in the wrong direction"

As of October 24, 2022, 125 people have lost their lives on Delaware roadways. The number is 12% higher than the same time last year. In 2021, the final fatality count was 139, the highest number in fifteen years. Delaware Department of Transportation Secretary Nicole Majeski says the carnage is...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Science and tech companies planting roots in Delaware, receive grants from Strategic Fund for R&D

Two science based companies are laying down deeper roots in New Castle County with multi-million dollar investments in research and development expansions. Vaccine design and development company UVAX has called Newark home since forming in 2018. Now, it’s investing $8 million to relocate to and renovate a new lab - a move that will allow the company to add 63 people to its 5 member staff.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Report: Delaware math, reading scores drop tops state lists

Delaware test scores have fallen to the bottom of the heap since 2019, with some worse than any other state, according to the Nation’s Report Card, which was released Monday.  From 2019 to 2022, the average scores for Delaware fourth-graders on the math assessment dropped by 14 points, the steepest of any state.  “In Delaware specifically, our scores were decimated,” ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Carney vetoes bill to clarify gun ownership rules for medical marijuana patients

Gov John Carney vetoes a bill that would have clarified that medical marijuana patients are allowed to possess firearms. The bill was an attempt to untangle a complicated knot of state and federal law: Delaware’s medical marijuana program is over a decade old, but federal firearms rules prohibit people who use marijuana from possessing a firearm.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware to add school libraries into statewide catalog

The Delaware Library Consortium announced Tuesday that it will spend $1 million to add school libraries into the statewide catalog. The goal is to broaden the First State’s library catalog and provide more students an opportunity to conduct research or read for pleasure. “Over the years it seems like everything around literacy has been tweaked except school libraries, until now,” ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington, DE
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
840K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news in the First State, Delaware.

 https://delawarelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy