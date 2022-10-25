The fall often has our community focused on football season. Game weekends seem to draw the attention as alumni, fans of visiting teams and the community turn out for the weekend full of activities. One thinks the away games will be result in less hustle and bustle. Yet, those few open weekends become busy. Open weekends are prime for local organizations to host events. Conferences fill the open weekends seeking to incorporate the town into visitor’s experience. Cultural groups try to offer a break from the pressure of tailgate preparations.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS ・ 22 HOURS AGO