$150 million development project in Millington celebrates groundbreaking
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - After two years of planning, another big development broke ground in Millington on Thursday. Astoria Square, the $150 million mixed-use project, will bring hundreds of new homes to northern Shelby County. With 65,000 square feet of commercial space, it’s expected to lead the city to a...
Shelby County leaders will gather to announce the support to repair the historic Beale Street Baptist Church.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beale Street Baptist Church is getting an historical upgrade. Shelby County Lee Harris along with county leaders and officials will celebrate alongside the church as they secure $150,000 for the restorations of the landmark building. They are hosting a historic preservation announcement and tour of Beale Street Baptist Church Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
D.A.: Shelby County voters claim they can't get proper access to paper ballots at multiple polling places
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, District Attorney Steve Mulroy, mayoral candidate Van Turner and Shelby County Commissioner Erika Sugarmon held a joint press conference after they say some voters reported having problems getting paper ballots. “It was uncomfortable and you should never feel uncomfortable going into a voting location,” says...
New Merry Maids residential cleaning service opens in Oxford
Owners Daniel Gravatt and Matt Copeland are pleased to announce the opening of their new residential cleaning services franchise, Merry Maids of North MS. From their Oxford location, they plan to serve the cleaning needs of Oxford and the surrounding areas including Water Valley, Batesville, New Albany, etc. Some of...
Holiday House Craft Fair to be held Nov. 4-5
The Lafayette Mississippi Homemakers Council and the Mississippi State Extension Service welcome YOU and your family to the annual Holiday House, that this year is co-sponsored by the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council and the Lafayette County Arena. The Holiday House Craft Fair will be held at the Lafayette County Arena, 70 FD Buddy East Parkway, Oxford, on November 4 (8:00 – 6:00 p.m.) and on November 5 (8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.)
Away games generate economic impact
The fall often has our community focused on football season. Game weekends seem to draw the attention as alumni, fans of visiting teams and the community turn out for the weekend full of activities. One thinks the away games will be result in less hustle and bustle. Yet, those few open weekends become busy. Open weekends are prime for local organizations to host events. Conferences fill the open weekends seeking to incorporate the town into visitor’s experience. Cultural groups try to offer a break from the pressure of tailgate preparations.
Why 'Keep Bartlett, Bartlett' campaign slogan for one local race is drawing strong reactions
BARTLETT, Tenn. — In Bartlett, the slogan of an election campaign is raising eyebrows and discussion on social media. Atop the sign for Bartlett alderman candidate Victor Read reads: "Remember Cordova? Keep Bartlett, Bartlett." So, ABC24 dug deeper into what the candidate meant and reaction from fellow candidates also...
25 Years & Growing: Blauer thanks employees for business success with anniversary celebration
Blauer Manufacturing hosted a 25th anniversary celebration for its Mississippi facility on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at their Batesville location on Crown Dr., in the Harmon Industrial Park. Employees and guests were treated to a catered lunch by Taylor Grocery and company CEO Michael Blauer came from his Boston headquarters to take part.
Huey’s announces opening date for Olive Branch location
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Good news for Olive Branch residents!. After it was first announced just over two months ago, Huey’s 10th restaurant is finally scheduled to open on Nov. 8, the popular Mid-South franchise announced on Thursday. This will be Huey’s second restaurant in Mississippi, with one...
Mississippi’s Education Achievement Council Report Card Posted for All State Universities
The University of Mississippi is once again making its Education Achievement Council report card available to the public. The document may be viewed at http://www.mississippi.edu/eac/downloads/2020-2021/um.pdf. To request a copy of the report, email umpr@olemiss.edu. Education Achievement Council report cards for all the state’s universities have been posted online at http://www.mississippi.edu/eac/....
Former director of Mississippi library accused of embezzling thousands from library
A former director of a Mississippi public library is accused of embezzling thousands from the library where she once worked. State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office served Amanda McDonald, a former library director, with an $8,174.86 demand letter in the case. Interest and recovery costs are included in the demand amounts.
NEMCC and Booneville physician collaborate on new health facility
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Students at Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC) will not have to travel far to get a check up. A new student health and wellness center will offer students primary care, immunizations, counseling and psychiatric services. "It [service] will first be filed under their [patients] insurance; and...
Opinion | Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is engaging in wishful thinking | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since becoming County Mayor, Lee Harris hasn't had a rosy relationship with the state legislature or with Gov. Bill Lee. That might sound surprising since Harris once served as a state senator - and despite being a progressive Democrat, got a lot of legislation passed. Now, as a mayor, he's asking lawmakers for things I believe have no chance. Not because they're unworthy initiatives, but because this legislature has been unreceptive to local leaders.
Pizza restaurant only C in recent inspections
The Mississippi Department of Health conducted almost 50 food service inspections, including initial permits, in Panola County between Aug.10 and Oct. 24 with all but one facility receiving grades of A or B. A Batesville pizza restaurant was the lone C grade during the period.. Restaurants and other food facilities...
14 people arrested for stealing COVID money in Mississippi, authorities say
OXFORD, Miss. — Fourteen people in Marshall and DeSoto counties were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing money aimed to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said. Those arrested were involved “in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses” through...
Central BBQ opens doors in Southaven
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The newest Central BBQ location has opened its doors. Their first location in Southaven opened Thursday at Silo Square off of Getwell Road. It’s their seventh location and first in Mississippi.
Interview: Oxford Police Department's annual haunted house raises money for domestic violence awareness
Captain Alan Ivy with the Oxford Police Department joined WTVA 9 News TODAY to talk about their annual haunted house. Some of this year's proceeds go to domestic violence awareness.
