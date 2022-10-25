ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette County, MS

actionnews5.com

$150 million development project in Millington celebrates groundbreaking

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - After two years of planning, another big development broke ground in Millington on Thursday. Astoria Square, the $150 million mixed-use project, will bring hundreds of new homes to northern Shelby County. With 65,000 square feet of commercial space, it’s expected to lead the city to a...
MILLINGTON, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Shelby County leaders will gather to announce the support to repair the historic Beale Street Baptist Church.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beale Street Baptist Church is getting an historical upgrade. Shelby County Lee Harris along with county leaders and officials will celebrate alongside the church as they secure $150,000 for the restorations of the landmark building. They are hosting a historic preservation announcement and tour of Beale Street Baptist Church Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

D.A.: Shelby County voters claim they can't get proper access to paper ballots at multiple polling places

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, District Attorney Steve Mulroy, mayoral candidate Van Turner and Shelby County Commissioner Erika Sugarmon held a joint press conference after they say some voters reported having problems getting paper ballots. “It was uncomfortable and you should never feel uncomfortable going into a voting location,” says...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Oxford Eagle

New Merry Maids residential cleaning service opens in Oxford

Owners Daniel Gravatt and Matt Copeland are pleased to announce the opening of their new residential cleaning services franchise, Merry Maids of North MS. From their Oxford location, they plan to serve the cleaning needs of Oxford and the surrounding areas including Water Valley, Batesville, New Albany, etc. Some of...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Holiday House Craft Fair to be held Nov. 4-5

The Lafayette Mississippi Homemakers Council and the Mississippi State Extension Service welcome YOU and your family to the annual Holiday House, that this year is co-sponsored by the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council and the Lafayette County Arena. The Holiday House Craft Fair will be held at the Lafayette County Arena, 70 FD Buddy East Parkway, Oxford, on November 4 (8:00 – 6:00 p.m.) and on November 5 (8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.)
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Away games generate economic impact

The fall often has our community focused on football season. Game weekends seem to draw the attention as alumni, fans of visiting teams and the community turn out for the weekend full of activities. One thinks the away games will be result in less hustle and bustle. Yet, those few open weekends become busy. Open weekends are prime for local organizations to host events. Conferences fill the open weekends seeking to incorporate the town into visitor’s experience. Cultural groups try to offer a break from the pressure of tailgate preparations.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Huey’s announces opening date for Olive Branch location

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Good news for Olive Branch residents!. After it was first announced just over two months ago, Huey’s 10th restaurant is finally scheduled to open on Nov. 8, the popular Mid-South franchise announced on Thursday. This will be Huey’s second restaurant in Mississippi, with one...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
Oxford Eagle

Marshall and DeSoto County residents arrested for payroll protection fraud

Fourteen Marshall and DeSoto County residents were arrested today on criminal charges related to their involvement in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the COVD pandemic through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration. According to court documents,...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Mississippi’s Education Achievement Council Report Card Posted for All State Universities

The University of Mississippi is once again making its Education Achievement Council report card available to the public. The document may be viewed at http://www.mississippi.edu/eac/downloads/2020-2021/um.pdf. To request a copy of the report, email umpr@olemiss.edu. Education Achievement Council report cards for all the state’s universities have been posted online at http://www.mississippi.edu/eac/....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

NEMCC and Booneville physician collaborate on new health facility

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Students at Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC) will not have to travel far to get a check up. A new student health and wellness center will offer students primary care, immunizations, counseling and psychiatric services. "It [service] will first be filed under their [patients] insurance; and...
BOONEVILLE, MS
localmemphis.com

Opinion | Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is engaging in wishful thinking | Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since becoming County Mayor, Lee Harris hasn't had a rosy relationship with the state legislature or with Gov. Bill Lee. That might sound surprising since Harris once served as a state senator - and despite being a progressive Democrat, got a lot of legislation passed. Now, as a mayor, he's asking lawmakers for things I believe have no chance. Not because they're unworthy initiatives, but because this legislature has been unreceptive to local leaders.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
panolian.com

Pizza restaurant only C in recent inspections

The Mississippi Department of Health conducted almost 50 food service inspections, including initial permits, in Panola County between Aug.10 and Oct. 24 with all but one facility receiving grades of A or B. A Batesville pizza restaurant was the lone C grade during the period.. Restaurants and other food facilities...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Central BBQ opens doors in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The newest Central BBQ location has opened its doors. Their first location in Southaven opened Thursday at Silo Square off of Getwell Road. It’s their seventh location and first in Mississippi.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

