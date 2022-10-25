ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

thenorthernlight.com

Nunamaker resigns from school board

In an undated letter to the Blaine school board, district 1 board member Todd Nunamaker announced his immediate resignation from the board. Nunamaker cited “continued health challenges” as his reason. The resignation was announced at the board’s regular October meeting held October 24 in Point Roberts. District...
BLAINE, WA
kpug1170.com

Election flyer causes rift on County Council

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A rift has formed in Whatcom County government over political activities during this campaign. County Council member Todd Donovan has declared that he won’t participate in any executive session with Sheriff Bill Elfo or members of his department because of Elfo’s political endorsements. Donovan...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
lyndentribune.com

SPECIAL REPORT: HOMESTEAD LAWSUIT: Lynden mayor says local ownership is better

LYNDEN — Mayor Scott Korthuis values having a local owner of the Homestead golf course rather than an absentee one with no true connection to the community. “Anything that would get it more local would be better,” he said. Korthuis sees the 18-hole north Lynden golf course as “a huge asset” to the whole community worth preserving. “We don’t want to see it turned into anything other than a golf course,” Korthuis said.
LYNDEN, WA
whatcom-news.com

Man held on $10k bond after unusual bank robbery attempt

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police were dispatched to a bank branch in the 1500 block of Cornwall Avenue about 10:35am on October 21st due to a report of a bank robbery. According to an affidavit of probable cause for arrest submitted in Whatcom County Superior Court by prosecutors, officers were told a male had entered the branch and announced, “This is a bank robbery.” Employees immediately activated silent alarms and called 911. The man instructed a teller to make a photocopy of his identification.
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

BPD seeking suspect from Ferndale after wild RV chase

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police are looking for a Ferndale man who led officers on a wild chase in an RV Wednesday night, October 26th. Police Lt. Claudia Murphy says patrol officers noticed an RV belonging to 37-year-old Marcos Salinas parked at some gas pumps in the 4200 block of Meridian Street just after 10 p.m.
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Comcast Announces Network Construction in Whatcom County

Comcast has begun construction in the public rights of way to expand service to hundreds of homes in the City of Sumas, investing more than $4.2 million to bring the entire suite of Xfinity and Comcast Business services to the citizens and businesses in the rural community of Whatcom County. The company has created an online resource for local residents seeking information about the network construction in their neighborhood, including answers to frequently asked questions and product and service details at: https://washington.comcast.com/network-expansion/.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
610KONA

Hot Sauce Made in Washington Crowned Best in the World

A company based in Washington State was just crowned the Grand World Champion at a worldwide hot sauce competition. Are you brave enough to sample it for yourself?. What Washington Hot Sauce Company Was Just Crowned Best in the World?. The company is based out of Bellingham and is named...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Ferndale man pleads guilty to second-degree murder and other charges

FERNDALE, Wash. — Miguel Angel Miranda, age 24, submitted a plea of guilty in Whatcom County Superior Court earlier this month to charges of 2nd degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and witness tampering. The charges followed a shooting in Ferndale back in January. Prosecutors are asking that...
FERNDALE, WA
whatcom-news.com

First Whatcom County flu death reported during 2022-23 season

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The Whatcom County Health Department announced today, October 28th, that Whatcom County recorded its first influenza (flu) death of the 2022-2023 flu season last week. “Looking at countries in the southern hemisphere that just had their winter flu season during our summer suggests that we...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

