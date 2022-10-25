Read full article on original website
‘This isn’t a one-off and Western isn’t alone’ as bigotry rises on campus
WWU officials address hate speech, other incidents targeting minorities, disabled people.
Arlington woman's TikTok video about absentee ballot goes viral
ARLINGTON, Wash. — You may have seen a viral video making the rounds this week where an Arlington woman vents about not being able to send an absentee ballot request at her local post office. It has been viewed more than 4 million times, but there is more to...
thenorthernlight.com
Nunamaker resigns from school board
In an undated letter to the Blaine school board, district 1 board member Todd Nunamaker announced his immediate resignation from the board. Nunamaker cited “continued health challenges” as his reason. The resignation was announced at the board’s regular October meeting held October 24 in Point Roberts. District...
kpug1170.com
Election flyer causes rift on County Council
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A rift has formed in Whatcom County government over political activities during this campaign. County Council member Todd Donovan has declared that he won’t participate in any executive session with Sheriff Bill Elfo or members of his department because of Elfo’s political endorsements. Donovan...
lyndentribune.com
SPECIAL REPORT: HOMESTEAD LAWSUIT: Lynden mayor says local ownership is better
LYNDEN — Mayor Scott Korthuis values having a local owner of the Homestead golf course rather than an absentee one with no true connection to the community. “Anything that would get it more local would be better,” he said. Korthuis sees the 18-hole north Lynden golf course as “a huge asset” to the whole community worth preserving. “We don’t want to see it turned into anything other than a golf course,” Korthuis said.
whatcom-news.com
Man held on $10k bond after unusual bank robbery attempt
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police were dispatched to a bank branch in the 1500 block of Cornwall Avenue about 10:35am on October 21st due to a report of a bank robbery. According to an affidavit of probable cause for arrest submitted in Whatcom County Superior Court by prosecutors, officers were told a male had entered the branch and announced, “This is a bank robbery.” Employees immediately activated silent alarms and called 911. The man instructed a teller to make a photocopy of his identification.
kpug1170.com
BPD seeking suspect from Ferndale after wild RV chase
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police are looking for a Ferndale man who led officers on a wild chase in an RV Wednesday night, October 26th. Police Lt. Claudia Murphy says patrol officers noticed an RV belonging to 37-year-old Marcos Salinas parked at some gas pumps in the 4200 block of Meridian Street just after 10 p.m.
Man drops ID info after allegedly trying to rob Bellingham bank
A bank employee said the man walked into the bank and announced, “This is a bank robbery,” according to police.
After 50 years of shooting, Plantation Rifle Range will remove 3-6 tons of lead
The range, at 5102 Samish Way in Bellingham, is one of only two public gun ranges in the state of Washington.
whatcomtalk.com
Comcast Announces Network Construction in Whatcom County
Comcast has begun construction in the public rights of way to expand service to hundreds of homes in the City of Sumas, investing more than $4.2 million to bring the entire suite of Xfinity and Comcast Business services to the citizens and businesses in the rural community of Whatcom County. The company has created an online resource for local residents seeking information about the network construction in their neighborhood, including answers to frequently asked questions and product and service details at: https://washington.comcast.com/network-expansion/.
Whatcom girl escapes kidnap attempt, and parents got key details to help arrest a suspect
License plate number and a Facebook post allow deputies to piece together a case.
Bellingham Police arrest man suspected of giving drugs to and raping a child known to him
Police were first contacted Sept. 29, according to the probable cause statement.
whatcom-news.com
Different outcomes for 2 men arrested in Bellingham strong-arm robbery
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — 1 man has pled guilty and another has an active warrant for his arrest after failing to appear in court following their arrests related to a March strong-arm robbery in Bellingham. Nicholas Kent Robert Miller, age 39, pled guilty to a charge of 2nd degree theft...
610KONA
Hot Sauce Made in Washington Crowned Best in the World
A company based in Washington State was just crowned the Grand World Champion at a worldwide hot sauce competition. Are you brave enough to sample it for yourself?. What Washington Hot Sauce Company Was Just Crowned Best in the World?. The company is based out of Bellingham and is named...
q13fox.com
Bellingham Police looking for dangerous man on the run
The Bellingham Police Department is searching for a man they say is dangerous. Marco Salinas is wanted and on the run.
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale man pleads guilty to second-degree murder and other charges
FERNDALE, Wash. — Miguel Angel Miranda, age 24, submitted a plea of guilty in Whatcom County Superior Court earlier this month to charges of 2nd degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and witness tampering. The charges followed a shooting in Ferndale back in January. Prosecutors are asking that...
Virus surge hits Whatcom County, here’s how to protect children from the respiratory virus
The surge in respiratory syncytial virus has made its way to Whatcom County. How to know if your child has the virus and how to help them.
whatcom-news.com
First Whatcom County flu death reported during 2022-23 season
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The Whatcom County Health Department announced today, October 28th, that Whatcom County recorded its first influenza (flu) death of the 2022-2023 flu season last week. “Looking at countries in the southern hemisphere that just had their winter flu season during our summer suggests that we...
These Pacific Northwest towns are among the most beautiful in the U.S.: Report
Interior design and landscaping magazine Architectural Digest compiled a list of The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
Bellingham travelers can soon fly direct to new destination on Southwest
The direct flight will be offered on a seasonal basis.
