Genesee County, MI

michiganradio.org

Genesee County Clerk retires as part of a plea agreement

Genesee County Clerk John Gleason is stepping down as part of a plea agreement. It all started with a wedding. Gleason performed the wedding in 2019 in Shiawassee County. But at the time, the couple did not have a marriage license. Prosecutors allege Gleason pressured clerk’s office employees to backdate...
The Oakland Press

Oakland County’s indigent defense changes affirmed

County efforts to even the field for people accused of crimes includes $14.4 million in grants and $1.9 million appropriated by county commissions to support an indigent defense program. On Thursday, the Boston-based 6th Amendment Center released a report praising the county’s reforms so far. The 6th Amendment Center exists...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Flint teen missing, police requesting information

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 16-year-old Flint boy is missing and police need your help. Marvin Darnell Walker III was last seen on Oct. 18 in the 1000 block of Edith Avenue about 2 p.m. Marvin is described as 6′ tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. He...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Flint PD searching for suspect in fatal stabbing

FLINT, MI — Flint police are asking the public for help locating a man accused of stabbing another man to death last week. The suspect, a 39-year-old who authorities said should be considered armed and dangerous, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and domestic violence, according to police. MLive-The...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

SAGINAW, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan real estate investor charged in $1.1M bankruptcy fraud scheme

DETROIT – A Michigan real estate investor has been charged in federal court with multiple counts of bankruptcy fraud totaling more than $1.1. million. Sean Phillip Tissue, 37, of Social Circle, Georgia, and formerly of Rochester is accused of multiple counts of concealment of assets, false oaths, false declarations and withholding recorded information as part of the scheme.
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA
MLive

Saginaw man charged with shooting another man while parked in car

SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man is facing nine felonies after allegedly shooting another man in his leg. Steven R. Adams, 60, on Thursday, Oct. 27, appeared Saginaw County District Judge M. Randall Jurrens for arraignment on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and four counts of felony firearm.
SAGINAW, MI
fox2detroit.com

Crumbley parents trial set for January as Ethan pleads guilty

OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trial for James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parent of Oxford High School shooter Ethan, will head to trial in January. On Monday, Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to all charges against him including four counts of murder, one count of terrorism, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Local and State leaders holding town hall in Flint on voter rights

FLINT, Mich. - State and local leaders alike will convene at the University of Michigan - Flint to provide information to voters at a town hall. The event will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27th at the University Center. The event aims to provide the public with...
FLINT, MI

