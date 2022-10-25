Read full article on original website
Genesee County Jail pretrial detainees hear from Flint mayoral, school board candidates
FLINT, MI – One mayoral candidate and four school board candidates visited the Genesee County Jail Wednesday morning to make their pitch to more than 20 pretrial detainees. The pretrial detainees, all registered voters, received an opportunity to hear from candidates in the Flint mayoral and school board races.
Genesee County Clerk retires as part of a plea agreement
Genesee County Clerk John Gleason is stepping down as part of a plea agreement. It all started with a wedding. Gleason performed the wedding in 2019 in Shiawassee County. But at the time, the couple did not have a marriage license. Prosecutors allege Gleason pressured clerk’s office employees to backdate...
Oakland County’s indigent defense changes affirmed
County efforts to even the field for people accused of crimes includes $14.4 million in grants and $1.9 million appropriated by county commissions to support an indigent defense program. On Thursday, the Boston-based 6th Amendment Center released a report praising the county’s reforms so far. The 6th Amendment Center exists...
Former Wayne County employee accused of working with supervisor to steal more than $1.7 million
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A former Wayne County Roads Division employee is accused of stealing more than $1.7 million by selling illegally acquired generators. John L. Gibson, 54, of Detroit with one count of conspiring to embezzle county funds, and three counts of stealing county funds. Authorities say...
Michigan Republican Party files suit against City of Flint regarding election inspectors
FLINT, Mich - The Michigan Republican Party has filed a lawsuit against the City of Flint Clerk's office alleging they failed to appoint an equal number of Republican election inspectors as required by Michigan law. “We’re going to continue fighting to protect the integrity of our elections in Michigan,” said...
Gleason to retire as part of plea deal in witness intimidation case
Genesee County judge to decide if Snyder’s criminal Flint water charges get dropped
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Genesee Circuit Judge F. Kay Behm may be headed to a new position as a federal judge, but before she goes, she’s expected to decide whether criminal charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder are dropped. Behm heard oral arguments on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from Flint...
Ingham County Sheriff opens tip line for information regarding former area youth sports referee
The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has opened a tip line for possible victims of a long-time Lansing-area youth sports referee. That’s after the man was arrested on multiple child sex abuse charges. Gerald Allen Sutter has worked as a sports official in mid-Michigan for nearly 50 years. On...
Flint teen missing, police requesting information
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 16-year-old Flint boy is missing and police need your help. Marvin Darnell Walker III was last seen on Oct. 18 in the 1000 block of Edith Avenue about 2 p.m. Marvin is described as 6′ tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. He...
Crime Stoppers searching for accused murderer considered ‘armed and dangerous’
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is on the lookout for a man considered armed and dangerous. Authorities say 39-year-old Charles Crutcher has several warrants out for his arrest, including first degree premeditated murder for a homicide that occurred on October 19. Police described Crutcher as 6′1″ weighing 175 pounds....
Flint PD searching for suspect in fatal stabbing
Saginaw man facing nine felony charges
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw man is facing nine felonies after shooting another man in his leg, Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office says. On Thursday, Oct. 27, Steven R. Adams, 60, appeared before Judge M. Randall Jurrens, the Saginaw County District Judge, for arraignment on his felony charges. He was charged with assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder, single counts of possessing a firearm as a felon, possessing ammunition as a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and assault with a dangerous weapon, and four counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony-second offense, the Prosecutor’s Office said.
Crumbley parents in court • Special needs student dropped at wrong bus stop • Person of Interest in Roseville
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - James and Jennifer Crumbley's trial is set and their son has pled guilty - but the parents of the convicted mass shooter still have more hearings in court before they will be tried for involuntary manslaughter. The parents of the 16-year-old mass shooter will be in...
$12,000 worth of meth and cocaine seized in joint operation between MSP and Macomb County investigators
A suspect was arrested and more than a pound of crystal meth and cocaine were seized in a recent narcotics investigation conducted in Detroit.
Michigan real estate investor charged in $1.1M bankruptcy fraud scheme
DETROIT – A Michigan real estate investor has been charged in federal court with multiple counts of bankruptcy fraud totaling more than $1.1. million. Sean Phillip Tissue, 37, of Social Circle, Georgia, and formerly of Rochester is accused of multiple counts of concealment of assets, false oaths, false declarations and withholding recorded information as part of the scheme.
Saginaw man charged with shooting another man while parked in car
Crumbley parents trial set for January as Ethan pleads guilty
Family planning walk in downtown Flint to honor woman killed, others lost to domestic violence
FLINT, MI – The sister of a woman shot and killed earlier this year is planning an event she hopes will honor the memory of her lost loved one as well as others who have been victims of domestic violence. Alicia Jackson-Skaggs was 20 years old when she was...
‘Wait until I get back,’ woman accused in Flint Family Dollar murder case told victim, witness testifies
FLINT, MI – A woman shopping at the Flint Family Dollar store where a security guard was shot and killed in May 2020 testified Tuesday, Oct. 25, that she remembered one of the defendants in the case giving the victim a chilling warning about 20 minutes prior to his death.
Local and State leaders holding town hall in Flint on voter rights
FLINT, Mich. - State and local leaders alike will convene at the University of Michigan - Flint to provide information to voters at a town hall. The event will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27th at the University Center. The event aims to provide the public with...
