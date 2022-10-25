ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

United Way of Southwest Virginia hosts annual Rural Summit

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Tackling important issues impacting our communities -- that was the goal of the United Way of Southwest Virginia's annual Rural Summit. "To be able to turn up every day and make a difference of someone's child, for their most prized possession, I think there's no greater opportunity."
VIRGINIA STATE
Community college programs helping students find new skills and trades

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin made a stop in Southwest Virginia earlier this week. He talked with community, business and education leaders at an event in Bristol. He says community colleges and corporate partners are investing in Virginians by providing training opportunities to help teach new skills...
BRISTOL, VA
Tennessee early voting turnout is down

Voter turnout is down across Tennessee compared to the election in 2018 when Governor Bill Lee won his first term. According to the Secretary of State's Office, it's down 54% in Sullivan County. In Washington County it's down 36%. It's down 48% in Carter County and down 32% in Greene...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee High School's Viking Academy opens doors to the public

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee High School's Viking Academy opened its doors for the public Wednesday. While the program is now in its second year the new building opened earlier this month. Seventy-six students attend the academy which is an off-site innovative learning program. It has three academic classrooms...
TENNESSEE STATE

