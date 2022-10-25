ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

Virginia is accelerating social worker licensing process

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since the pandemic, Family Service of Roanoke Valley has stayed busy. More than 40 people are on the waitlist for counseling. “I think one of the beautiful things that had come out of the COVID pandemic is that people, the stigma around mental health is decreased,” said Family Service of Roanoke Valley Clinical Director Sarah Harig.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia State Police facing dispatcher staffing shortages

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police are looking to fill open dispatcher positions for its headquarters based in Salem. It comes as staffing shortages are continuing to affect industries all across the Commonwealth. Holly Finney has been a dispatcher with the Virginia State Police for years. She explained...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

VDH, VCU launch opioid cost calculator

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health has partnered with Virginia Commonwealth University to launch an opioid cost calculator. “It looks at various costs of the opioid epidemic such as loss of labor costs, crime education, child-family assistance costs, state and local government costs as well as health care costs,” Lauren Yerkes, injury and violence prevention senior epidemiologist at the Virginia Department of Health said.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

New tech business opens in Tazewell County

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new, futuristic business has opened shop in Springville, Va. Blackstone Data Services, LLC is a data center hosting service and cryptocurrency mining business. Seth White, CEO of Blackstone Data Services says, “We live here, we work here and we want to do business here. One...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia’s individual income tax filing extension deadline looming

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Tax Release) - Virginia Tax is reminding taxpayers of the upcoming deadline for those who haven’t filed individual income taxes for 2021. The department says taxpayers must file by the November 1 deadline to be eligible for the one-time income rebates of up to either $250 for single filers and $500 for married couples filing jointly.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia 5th District Candidates Bob Good And Josh Throneburg Met For Debate

According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for “offering financial management in an expedient and cost-effective manner as a working partner throughout state government on matters.” This year, two candidates are vying for the office, incumbent Republican Josh Haeder and Democrat challenger John Cunningham. The early evening news on KEVN.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each

(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy