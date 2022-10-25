Read full article on original website
Virginia is accelerating social worker licensing process
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since the pandemic, Family Service of Roanoke Valley has stayed busy. More than 40 people are on the waitlist for counseling. “I think one of the beautiful things that had come out of the COVID pandemic is that people, the stigma around mental health is decreased,” said Family Service of Roanoke Valley Clinical Director Sarah Harig.
Virginia State Police facing dispatcher staffing shortages
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police are looking to fill open dispatcher positions for its headquarters based in Salem. It comes as staffing shortages are continuing to affect industries all across the Commonwealth. Holly Finney has been a dispatcher with the Virginia State Police for years. She explained...
American Red Cross of Virginia asking for public’s help with blood donations
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The American Red Cross is reminding our hometowns to donate blood, in hopes of preventing a blood shortage as the holiday season approaches. Data from the Red Cross show more than 28,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S. Officials are...
VDH, VCU launch opioid cost calculator
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health has partnered with Virginia Commonwealth University to launch an opioid cost calculator. “It looks at various costs of the opioid epidemic such as loss of labor costs, crime education, child-family assistance costs, state and local government costs as well as health care costs,” Lauren Yerkes, injury and violence prevention senior epidemiologist at the Virginia Department of Health said.
Piedmont region receives $1 million to expand treatment and prevention for Substance Use Disorder
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Rural Health Association (VRHA) has received $1 million in funding to expand treatment and prevention services for substance use disorders in the City of Martinsville and Franklin, Henry and Patrick counties. VRHA plans to use this funding to establish the Virginia Piedmont Harm Reduction...
Institute for Advanced Learning and Research holds first Controlled Environment Agriculture Summit
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The CEA Summit East is the first of its kind on the east coast, bringing together hundreds of indoor farmers from all over the country. The CEA Summit East took place at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research Tuesday and Wednesday. Over 200 members of...
Public comment period ends for proposed transgender youth policies in Virginia schools
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday was the last day to submit public comment on Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposed model policies for transgender youth in schools. Once the public comment period ended, the Virginia Department of Education will review the comments and could make changes before the state superintendent finalizes it.
New tech business opens in Tazewell County
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new, futuristic business has opened shop in Springville, Va. Blackstone Data Services, LLC is a data center hosting service and cryptocurrency mining business. Seth White, CEO of Blackstone Data Services says, “We live here, we work here and we want to do business here. One...
Virginia’s individual income tax filing extension deadline looming
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Tax Release) - Virginia Tax is reminding taxpayers of the upcoming deadline for those who haven’t filed individual income taxes for 2021. The department says taxpayers must file by the November 1 deadline to be eligible for the one-time income rebates of up to either $250 for single filers and $500 for married couples filing jointly.
Virginia 5th District Candidates Bob Good And Josh Throneburg Met For Debate
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
Virginia man accused of causing destruction during Capitol insurrection enters guilty plea
Need for Foster Parents is Crucial in SW Virginia
