ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

4 teens killed, one seriously injured and possible TikTok challenge, 16-year-old charged

Buffalo, NY – Four teenagers were killed, and one was seriously injured in a stolen Kia in Buffalo driven by a 16-year-old male. Authorities suspect the incident may be related to a trend on Tik-Tok called the Kia challenge. In that challenge, teens are encouraged to break into Kia vehicles and hotwire them using a USB cable and a screwdriver. According to the Buffalo police, the 16-year-old was driving the car, which was reported stolen earlier. He was driving inbound Kensington Expressway when the crash occurred near the entrance to the westbound Scajaquada Expressway. All five passengers were ejected from The post 4 teens killed, one seriously injured and possible TikTok challenge, 16-year-old charged appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Police Recover Meth, Cocaine, Fentanyl During Jamestown Traffic Stop

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Jamestown man was allegedly busted with meth, cocaine and fentanyl during a traffic stop overnight. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested Brandon Anderson following a traffic stop in the area of North Main and West 5th Streets just before 1 a.m. Friday.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Loved ones mourn victims of 198 crash, 16-year-old driver released from custody

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police continue to look into what may have caused a 16-year-old driver to crash an allegedly stolen car on the Kensington Expressway early Monday morning. As they investigate, Buffalo Police released the names of the teens killed in the crash: 19-year-old Marcus Webster 17-year-old Swazine Swindle 16-year-old Kevin Payne 14-year-old Ahjanae Harper […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Jamestown man arrested on drug, weapon charges

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is facing multiple drug and gun charges following a search on Friday. Jamestown police and Chautauqua County Sheriffs started the search at approximately 12:50 p.m. Friday at an apartment on Forest Avenue. Inside, they located 19-year-old Simeon Leeper as well as a quantity of crack cocaine, three large […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges for Jamestown Man

A traffic stop near downtown Jamestown early Friday resulted in the arrest of a city man on drug possession charges. Jamestown Police pulled over a vehicle in the area of North Main Street and West 5th Street just after 12:45 AM and found that the driver, 34-year-old Brandon Anderson, was allegedly in possession of 20.5 grams of methamphetamine, 1.4 grams of cocaine, 1.6 grams of fentanyl, and 2.5 grams of crack cocaine. Officers say Anderson was also found to have a suspended driver's license. He was taken into custody and transported to the Jamestown City Jail on one count of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and three counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was held pending arraignment.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arrested on gun charge following search

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing a gun charge following a search at an apartment on Fargo Street. Following an anonymous tip, police say they initiated an investigation into the activities of 33-year-old Gerard Gisendaner and conducted a search Wednesday. During the search, a loaded pistol was recovered. He was charged with […]
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Fiery tractor-trailer crash halts westbound traffic on Thruway

Pembroke, N.Y. — Police are investigating a crash involving two tractor-trailers on the New York State Thruway in Genesee County between Exit 48 and Exit 48A Thursday. According to New York State Police, an investigation determined that a westbound tractor-trailer in the right lane hit a second tractor-trailer that was partially on the right shoulder at a reduced speed.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy