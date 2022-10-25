Read full article on original website
4 teens killed, one seriously injured and possible TikTok challenge, 16-year-old charged
Buffalo, NY – Four teenagers were killed, and one was seriously injured in a stolen Kia in Buffalo driven by a 16-year-old male. Authorities suspect the incident may be related to a trend on Tik-Tok called the Kia challenge. In that challenge, teens are encouraged to break into Kia vehicles and hotwire them using a USB cable and a screwdriver. According to the Buffalo police, the 16-year-old was driving the car, which was reported stolen earlier. He was driving inbound Kensington Expressway when the crash occurred near the entrance to the westbound Scajaquada Expressway. All five passengers were ejected from The post 4 teens killed, one seriously injured and possible TikTok challenge, 16-year-old charged appeared first on Shore News Network.
82-year-old dies after dump truck goes into pond
After being taken to a local hospital, he was pronounced dead.
Police Recover Meth, Cocaine, Fentanyl During Jamestown Traffic Stop
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Jamestown man was allegedly busted with meth, cocaine and fentanyl during a traffic stop overnight. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested Brandon Anderson following a traffic stop in the area of North Main and West 5th Streets just before 1 a.m. Friday.
16-year-old pleads guilty for bringing loaded gun inside school
The district attorney's office said on December 16, 2021, Buffalo police responded to the Bennett Community School Campus on Main Street to investigate the report of a gun inside the school.
Jamestown man arrested on drug, weapon charges
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is facing multiple drug and gun charges following a search on Friday. Jamestown police and Chautauqua County Sheriffs started the search at approximately 12:50 p.m. Friday at an apartment on Forest Avenue. Inside, they located 19-year-old Simeon Leeper as well as a quantity of crack cocaine, three large […]
Four Niagara Falls residents charged in alleged narcotics conspiracy
Michael Pryor, 25, Shawn Pryor, 31, and Ahmadja Greene, 28, all of whom live in the Falls, were identified as either members or associates of the Crips, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges for Jamestown Man
A traffic stop near downtown Jamestown early Friday resulted in the arrest of a city man on drug possession charges. Jamestown Police pulled over a vehicle in the area of North Main Street and West 5th Street just after 12:45 AM and found that the driver, 34-year-old Brandon Anderson, was allegedly in possession of 20.5 grams of methamphetamine, 1.4 grams of cocaine, 1.6 grams of fentanyl, and 2.5 grams of crack cocaine. Officers say Anderson was also found to have a suspended driver's license. He was taken into custody and transported to the Jamestown City Jail on one count of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and three counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was held pending arraignment.
16-year-old teen missing from Town of Warsaw
Deputies encourage anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Niagara Falls woman arrested for allegedly stealing truck, car chase in Monroe County
A Niagara County woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing a truck last week. Alicia Carrier, 27, of Niagara Falls was arrested after allegedly stealing a truck from a landscaping company on October 22. The next day, troopers say they received multiple calls about an erratic vehicle going eastbound on...
Batavia man accused of burglary, attacking woman, threatening kids
A Batavia man was arraigned on multiple charges after unlawfully entering a home, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
Chautauqua County man killed in dump truck accident in Stockton
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office announced a man was killed in a dump truck accident in Stockton on Thursday.
Man Drowns After Crashing Dump Truck Into Chautauqua County Pond
STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) – An 83-year-old man drowned after crashing his dump truck into a pond in Chautauqua County. The accident happened in the 3900 block of Waterman Road in the Town of Stockton on Thursday evening. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports that William Rossow was...
Buffalo man arrested on gun charge following search
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing a gun charge following a search at an apartment on Fargo Street. Following an anonymous tip, police say they initiated an investigation into the activities of 33-year-old Gerard Gisendaner and conducted a search Wednesday. During the search, a loaded pistol was recovered. He was charged with […]
West Seneca man sentenced in connection to stealing from home improvement stores
The district attorney's office announced a West Seneca man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge in connection to stealing from home improvement stores.
Fiery tractor-trailer crash halts westbound traffic on Thruway
Pembroke, N.Y. — Police are investigating a crash involving two tractor-trailers on the New York State Thruway in Genesee County between Exit 48 and Exit 48A Thursday. According to New York State Police, an investigation determined that a westbound tractor-trailer in the right lane hit a second tractor-trailer that was partially on the right shoulder at a reduced speed.
