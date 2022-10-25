Read full article on original website
Northeastern Georgian
We can all do more
Good grief, these are frustrating times. And the self-centered, me-me-me attitude plaques way too many people. Unfortunately, these egotistical maniacs wear their feelings on their shoulders and are not shy about letting it all hang out no matter where or who is around. Thank goodness we call Habersham County home....
Northeastern Georgian
Help our kids be safe this Halloween
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is reminding parents and youngsters of some tips to make their Halloween celebrations go smoothly and safely. Parents should feed their children prior to embarking on the trick or treat trail. This will insure that the kids refrain from eating any of the candy...
Northeastern Georgian
Baldwin set to lease new police fleet
The City of Baldwin approved a plan Monday to lease a new set of police cruisers. Six Chevrolet Tahoes will take the place of worn-down police vehicles. These new police vehicles are a much-needed…
