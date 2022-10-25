Read full article on original website
Accused shoplifter arrested after chase where Collierville Police said he attempted to ram squad car
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested and charged after Collierville Police said a shoplifting incident turned into a chase where the suspect attempted to ram a squad car. Kirk Sandifer, 39, is in custody, charged with theft, aggravated assault, felony evading arrest, and reckless driving. According...
Birthday breakup leads to roadway shooting: Police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a Memphis man rammed the back of his girlfriend’s car and tried to shoot her when she broke up with him on her birthday. It happened last month, but Demarcus Hughes was booked in the Shelby County Jail on Thursday on a charge of assault. The victim said she got […]
Collierville liquor store theft leads to crash, chase, arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police say a man carrying bottles stolen from a liquor store tried to ram an officer with his car in a getaway attempt, then wrecked his car and led officers on a chase Friday. Officers were called to Cheer’s Wine and Spirits on New Byhalia Road about 2:15 p.m. Madyson Durand […]
Man shot during carjacking at East Memphis car wash
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was shot during a carjacking in East Memphis Thursday afternoon. Crime scene investigators were seen rolling into the 3-Minute Carwash after a carjacking and shooting at the express wash. Around 2:41 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Getwell Road and Rhodes Avenue. Investigators said a 24-year-old man […]
Memphis Police car appears to be doing donuts in parking lot in viral video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is under fire after a video of an officer doing what appears to be donuts went viral. We know all too well the issue of reckless driving and the need for police to fight it, but was this officer doing it himself?
actionnews5.com
2 Memphis police officers crash into abandoned vehicle in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Memphis police officers were taken to the hospital after a crash overnight Friday in Whitehaven. Memphis Police Department says two officers hit an abandoned car on E Mitchell Road and S. Third Street around 2:30 a.m. The two officers were taken to Regional One Hospital...
Community mourns woman shot, killed in West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– Community members are left mourning the loss of another woman to gun violence in West Memphis two weeks after the death of a 19-year-old woman. 28-year-old Christian Hammock, a mother of four, was found shot to death inside a vehicle Sunday near the intersection of West Broadway and South Avalon. It has left loved […]
actionnews5.com
Neighbors shocked by new details in death of missing neighbor found buried in flowerbed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details have come to light in the death investigation of a Memphis woman from earlier this year following a horrifying discovery in a Crosstown backyard. The body of 83-year-old Rebecca Seay was found buried in a shallow grave beneath her flower bed. The discovery was...
actionnews5.com
MPD releases photo of man accused of grabbing nurse leaving Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has released a picture of the man accused of grabbing a nurse as she left work at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital earlier this week. Investigators say the shirtless man repeatedly grabbed the victim as she walked to her car after working at...
Man found in burning car in Millington identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man who was found dead inside a burning car in Millington last month was identified Wednesday. On September, 29, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said fire crews found the victim inside a burning car at the dead end of Pilot Road at 8:30 a.m. SCSO said the victim was identified by the […]
Burglar in stolen Infiniti uses sledgehammer to try and break into liquor store, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man in a stolen Infiniti used a sledgehammer to try to break into a Memphis liquor store early Monday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said two black Infinitis pulled up to a liquor store on Getwell around 1:30 a.m. on October...
Home ablaze in east Shelby County, fire department says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The garage leading up to the 2nd floor was in flames. On Oct. 27 at approximately 6:10 PM, the Shelby County Fire Department responded to a fire on Bradfield Run, just off East Shelby Drive. When the fire department arrived, the garage was engulfed in flames,...
Over 200 pounds of weed found in duffle bags during I-40 traffic stop
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A traffic stop on I-40 ended with authorities finding more than 200 pounds of marijuana, according to the West Tennessee Drug Task Force. The Drug Task Force said a car was pulled over on I-40 in Brownsville, Tennessee Wednesday afternoon. Agents let a canine sniff around...
Memphis Police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run
A manhunt is on for a driver who killed a man in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night in Memphis, police said. Officers arrived just after 7 p.m. Thursday to Thomas Street near Marsh Avenue and found a man had been struck by a car that left the scene. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
actionnews5.com
Mother furious after videos surface of an adult fighting her daughter
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A DeSoto County Schools mother is still coming to grips with a situation from last week that has since gone viral on social media. Shemeka Stringer’s daughter, Sparkle, was involved in a fight outside Lake Cormorant High School, which included other students and another DeSoto County parent. The fight happened on Oct. 19.
Man forges another man’s personal information, attempts to steal $26K from bank, MPD says
Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a forgery of identity at a bank. On Sep. 20 at approximately 11:55 AM, Memphis Police responded to a forgery at First Horizon Bank on Summer Avenue. A man was contacted by his bank, that an unknown man attempted...
Burglars take cabinets, countertop from house being remodeled
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a pair of thieves tried to clean a house under renovation in Southwest Memphis Tuesday night. Albert Jones, 67, was taken into custody after police said they found a countertop, cabinets, and paint cans inside his vehicle parked outside the house on Charlotte Drive. Police said they got a […]
MPD searching for missing 24-year-old woman| Have you seen her?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department is searching for a 24-year-old woman who has been missing for three days. According to MPD, Breyanna Warran left a family member’s home after a dispute, and returned to her home located in the 3000 block on Thomas St. MPD said no one has seen or heard from her since.
Woman loose after mistaken release from Lauderdale County jail
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who they say pretended to be another inmate and was mistakenly released from jail Friday. Tabitha Chilcutt was being held in the Lauderdale County Jail on misdemeanor drug charges but could not make a bond. Chief Deputy Garrison Taylor said while another […]
$30K in liquor stolen from Memphis store in 6 minutes, owner says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the second time in six months, the owner of a local liquor store is out thousands after thieves smashed their way into the store and took off with cases of stolen alcohol. The owner of the Stellar Cellar Wine & Spirits in Cordova told FOX13...
