ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Birthday breakup leads to roadway shooting: Police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a Memphis man rammed the back of his girlfriend’s car and tried to shoot her when she broke up with him on her birthday. It happened last month, but Demarcus Hughes was booked in the Shelby County Jail on Thursday on a charge of assault. The victim said she got […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Collierville liquor store theft leads to crash, chase, arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police say a man carrying bottles stolen from a liquor store tried to ram an officer with his car in a getaway attempt, then wrecked his car and led officers on a chase Friday. Officers were called to Cheer’s Wine and Spirits on New Byhalia Road about 2:15 p.m. Madyson Durand […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Man shot during carjacking at East Memphis car wash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was shot during a carjacking in East Memphis Thursday afternoon. Crime scene investigators were seen rolling into the 3-Minute Carwash after a carjacking and shooting at the express wash. Around 2:41 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Getwell Road and Rhodes Avenue. Investigators said a 24-year-old man […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 Memphis police officers crash into abandoned vehicle in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Memphis police officers were taken to the hospital after a crash overnight Friday in Whitehaven. Memphis Police Department says two officers hit an abandoned car on E Mitchell Road and S. Third Street around 2:30 a.m. The two officers were taken to Regional One Hospital...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Community mourns woman shot, killed in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– Community members are left mourning the loss of another woman to gun violence in West Memphis two weeks after the death of a 19-year-old woman. 28-year-old Christian Hammock, a mother of four, was found shot to death inside a vehicle Sunday near the intersection of West Broadway and South Avalon. It has left loved […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Man found in burning car in Millington identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man who was found dead inside a burning car in Millington last month was identified Wednesday. On September, 29, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said fire crews found the victim inside a burning car at the dead end of Pilot Road at 8:30 a.m. SCSO said the victim was identified by the […]
MILLINGTON, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis Police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run

A manhunt is on for a driver who killed a man in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night in Memphis, police said. Officers arrived just after 7 p.m. Thursday to Thomas Street near Marsh Avenue and found a man had been struck by a car that left the scene. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Mother furious after videos surface of an adult fighting her daughter

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A DeSoto County Schools mother is still coming to grips with a situation from last week that has since gone viral on social media. Shemeka Stringer’s daughter, Sparkle, was involved in a fight outside Lake Cormorant High School, which included other students and another DeSoto County parent. The fight happened on Oct. 19.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Burglars take cabinets, countertop from house being remodeled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a pair of thieves tried to clean a house under renovation in Southwest Memphis Tuesday night. Albert Jones, 67, was taken into custody after police said they found a countertop, cabinets, and paint cans inside his vehicle parked outside the house on Charlotte Drive. Police said they got a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman loose after mistaken release from Lauderdale County jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who they say pretended to be another inmate and was mistakenly released from jail Friday. Tabitha Chilcutt was being held in the Lauderdale County Jail on misdemeanor drug charges but could not make a bond. Chief Deputy Garrison Taylor said while another […]
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy