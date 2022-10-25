Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
4-year-old and woman killed in Meade County crash
BRANDENBURG, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a woman and child were killed in a crash in Meade County Thursday evening. Officials said that 38-year-old Krisitn Sowder of Brandenburg was traveling south on KY-79 when she crossed the centerline of the road and into the path of a truck. Police said that Sowder's vehicle left the roadway and turned over.
WBKO
KSP investigating fatal crash in Meade County that left 2 dead
Brandenburg, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Meade County. The Kentucky State Police Commercial Enforcement Division was requested by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a two-vehicle fatal collision on KY 79 near KY 313 in Brandenburg. The beginning investigation shows a...
wxbc1043.com
Man Killed Friday Afternoon Wreck On South 259
WESTVIEW (10/28/22) – A one-vehicle accident near Westview just after four Friday afternoon left one man dead. According to the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office, an SUV headed southbound on Kentucky 259 in the seven-thousand block suffered a tire malfunction, causing the vehicle to run off the road and overturned several times, causing 63-year-old Nathan Wright of Westview to be ejected from the vehicle.
quicksie983.com
Fatal Grayson County Car Accident
A fatal single vehicle car accident occurred in Grayson County on Sunday. Around 8pm Grayson County dispatch received a call of a single vehicle crash. A deputy arrived and discovered forty-three-year-old Nicholas Mudd of Caneyville underneath the vehicle. Sheriff Norman Chaffins stated, “It appears from the evidence on the roadway and the damage to the vehicle, that the vehicle was southbound on Shrewsbury Road. When, for unknown reasons it kind of left the roadway on the right side of the road, the occupant over corrected and when he did, he lost control of the vehicle and started skidding across both lanes of the highway, struck a utility pole and the driver was ejected. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Grayson County Coroner’s Office.” He was not wearing a seat belt and speed appeared to be a factor. The investigation is ongoing.
wxbc1043.com
Two Killed In Wreck Near Brandenburg
BRANDENBURG (10/28/22) – Kentucky State Police said two people were killed in an accident near Brandenburg around 3:45 Eastern time Friday afternoon. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2002 Mazda driven by 38-year-old Kristin Sowder of Brandenburg was traveling south on Kentucky 79 near the intersection with Kentucky 313 when it crossed the centerline and collided with a Mack truck driven by 49-year-old Robert Stidham of Mauckport, Indiana. Sowder’s vehicle then left the roadway and overturned. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Meade County Coroner. A 4-year-old passenger in her vehicle died later at Kosair Children’s Hospital in Louisville. The accident remains under investigation.
k105.com
Caneyville man wanted in Ohio Co. arrested by Grayson Co. deputy
A Caneyville man wanted in Ohio County has been arrested by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office. Grayson County Deputy Nick Pruitt arrested 29-year-old David S. Walling on Friday night on a failure to appear warrant from Ohio County. According to Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, Walling was in a...
k105.com
Teen son of Casey Co. sheriff dies in accident on private property
The Casey County sheriff’s teenage son has been killed in a single-vehicle accident. Dalton Weddle, 18, the son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle, died early Saturday morning in a crash that occurred on private property in the Knifley community in Taylor County. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office told...
k105.com
Caneyville man perishes in Shrewsbury Road crash
A Caneyville man has died in a rollover crash on Shrewsbury Road (Hwy 187). Sunday night at approximately 8:30, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt and Wally Ritter, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the crash in the 3300 block of Shrewsbury Road. According to police, a Nissan Altima,...
wevv.com
Semi overturns in Perry County
Developing news out of Perry County, Indiana Thursday morning. The Perry County Sheriff's Office said the entrance ramp to I-64 Eastbound at State Road 37 was closed around 4 a.m. due to an overturned semi. After about three hours, the sheriff's office said the wreck had been cleaned up and...
k105.com
2 people, including woman with over 2 dozen arrests since 2013, found with drugs, infant in Cave City motel room
Two people, including a female that has been jailed over two dozen times in the last nine years, have been arrested in Barren County after being found with methamphetamine in a motel room with an infant. The Cave Cite Police Department responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at...
k105.com
Man wanted in Grayson Co. on theft, persistent felony offender charges arrested
A man who has made multiple appearances on the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office list of Most Wanted suspects has been indicted and arrested in another county. Brandon Shane Zabala, 33, of Cloverport, was indicted by a Grayson County Grand Jury for receiving stolen property, destruction of a VIN number and being a persistent felony offender.
wevv.com
Person seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Owensboro
Police in Owensboro, Kentucky, are providing an update on a crash that happened Monday morning. As previously reported, officials with the Owensboro Police Department said that the intersection of West 2nd Street and Carter Road was shut down after a crash that happened around 6:30 a.m. Police now tell us...
k105.com
Wanted man facing drug charges in Ohio Co.
A man with a warrant has been arrested on drug charges by Ohio County deputies and drug task force members. According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, deputies and members of the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force “explored Leroy Lane,” just off Taffy Road about eight miles north of Hartford.
quicksie983.com
Semi Rollover in Larue County
A semi oil tanker flipped over in Larue County yesterday. Larue County Sheriff Russell McCoy stated, “We received a call of a possible injury accident on Highway 61 between Buffalo and Mount Sherman area. Upon arrival we discovered a tanker truck trailer had run off the side of the roadway and flipped upside down in a ditch and actually the tractor became dislodged from the trailer.” The tanker was carrying about 5500 gallons of oil that is used in laying black top. The wreck caused some of the oil to spill out onto the surrounding area. A hazmat situation was declared causing the roadway to be completely shut down and traffic diverted during the cleanup process. The driver was not injured and there were no other injuries reported.
wevv.com
18-year-old accused of trying to sell fentanyl pills at Madisonville gas station
A Hopkins County, Kentucky man is facing multiple charges including fentanyl trafficking after an incident that happened at a local gas station. The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to the Stop N' Go gas station on East Center Street around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday to check on a man who reportedly appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
whopam.com
Elkton man arrested following Christian Co. pursuit
An Elkton man was arrested Monday morning following a vehicle pursuit in Christian County. According to a news release from the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Josh Stallons was patrolling in the area of Madisonville Road and Lake Blythe Road when he observed a vehicle operated by 23-year-old Eddie Juckett of Elkton, who he knew to have a suspended driver’s license. Deputy Stallons attempted to do a traffic stop, but Juckett allegedly refused to stop and led deputies on a chase through northern Christian County.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes intersection of Second St. and Carter Rd. in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Emergency crews in Owensboro are on the scene of a crash at the intersection of West Second St. and Carter Rd. Officials at the Owensboro Police Department say that the intersection will be closed for at least the next couple of hours. No other information is being released at this time. […]
OPD reconstructing accident where pedestrian was hit
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of West 2nd Street and Carter Road. OPD says on October 24, at 6:37 a.m., police responded to the intersection of West 2nd Street and Carter Road for a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. Police say the […]
k105.com
Local fire departments battle multiple woods-grass fires over weekend. Major fire near Center St. in Caneyville destroys mobile homes, burns 10 acres.
Fire departments in Grayson County over the weekend worked multiple woods and grass fires as the lack of rain turned the area into a tinder box, complicated by windy conditions. Sunday afternoon at approximately 12:30, the Caneyville and Leitchfield Fire Departments responded to Center Street in Caneyville and found a...
Bulldozer douses flames outside Muhlenberg County home
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Fire Department says a homeowner was able to stop a fire after it was ignited from a semi truck crash. Early Friday evening, fire officials say they were called out to Whitson Lane for a single vehicle accident that involved a fire and live wires. Detectives revealed that […]
