Read full article on original website
Billy Reynolds
3d ago
😥 Yet another shooting!! Very sad that there's shootings every day, every second in America!! We are quite literally exterminating ourselves!! Sad! Pathetic!! Rest in the peace of Christ to the deceased 29 year old woman. 🙏🙏
Reply(2)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York has the largest population of homeless students in the countryVictorNew York City, NY
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Related
2 found dead next to Medgar Evers College; police probing as murder-suicide
Two people were fatally shot this morning in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide in Brooklyn.
NBC New York
NYC College Student Followed Out of Train, Suffers Head Injury in Another Random Transit Attack
Gustavo Velasques got a frantic phone call from his son Thursday, after the 18-year-old became yet another victim of random violence in the New York City subway system. Moments before the call, a stranger had followed the teen and delivered a devastating blow to the back of his head at the East 138th Street and Alexander subway station.
fox5ny.com
2 shot, 1 dead in shooting inside lobby of NYC housing complex
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a gunman who they say opened fire inside the lobby of the Campos Plaza NYCHA houses Thursday night in the East Village section of Manhattan. A 21-year-old man, identified as Jaden Stokes, was killed. A 24-year-old man was injured. Shell casings littered the floor after the shooting.
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting inside lobby of Manhattan NYCHA complex
One person was killed and another injured during a shooting in the lobby of a NYCHA building in Manhattan Thursday night.
Man, woman dead after Brooklyn shooting
A man and a woman were fatally shot on a street in Brooklyn on Friday morning, police said. The pair died at Crown Street and Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights. Police were investigating at the scene after 5 a.m.
NYC man stabbed in unprovoked Harlem subway attack says his attacker was urinating in station
A straphanger was stabbed in the back during an unprovoked attack at a Harlem subway station early Friday, police and the victim said. Taofeek Agisegiri, 54, was replacing his MetroCard while on a break from his job at a nearby city housing project at about 4:30 a.m. when he passed a man urinating at the A/B/C/D station at W. 125th St. and St. Nicholas Ave. As he passed, some of the liquid ...
NBC New York
Former NYC Transit Boss Sucker Punched Near Subway Stop
The previous head of New York City Transit became the latest victim in the city's growing list of random attacks when a stranger sucker punched the woman last week, police said. According to the NYPD, the unprovoked assault occurred the afternoon of Oct. 20, at the intersection of Avenue of...
Shooting at Brownsville restaurant leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded
It happened on Strauss Street just before 9 a.m.
NYPD investigating murder-suicide in Brooklyn
A man fatally shot a woman sitting in a car a block from Brooklyn’s Prospect Park Friday, then turned his gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide, police said. Cops called to the corner of Crown St. and Franklin Ave. in Crown Heights at 5:15 a.m. found the unidentified woman, who believed to be 44, sitting in the passenger side of the parked car. She had been shot once in the head and ...
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the Bronx
BRONX - Cops have identified the victim who was gunned down in front of a Bronx supermarket last week during an early morning shooting in Olinville. Now investigators are hoping they get the tips they need to catch the gunman and bring closure to the victim’s family.
Charges dropped against Harlem teen in fatal subway stabbing
Charges have been dropped against a Harlem teen in a fatal subway stabbing case that occurred last summer, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.
Police: Chocobar restaurant latest target in South Bronx burglary pattern
Police are searching for suspects believed to be involved in a string of South Bronx burglaries.
Teen stabbed near East Harlem school: NYPD
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A teen was stabbed outside a Manhattan school on Thursday, marking the third incident involving a student being wounded near a school this week, police said. The 15-year-old victim was stabbed in the left leg, an NYPD spokeswoman said. He was conscious and alert when police arrived. The teen was […]
bkreader.com
Suspect Nabbed in Fatal Shooting of Teen Girl at Brooklyn House Party
A suspect cops say fired the shot that killed a 17-year-old girl at a Brooklyn house party has been nabbed, a police source said Wednesday. Javone Duncan, 22, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon Wednesday. The source said Duncan fired a single shot into the chest...
NBC New York
Man Arrested in Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old Queens Girl in Vacant Brooklyn Apartment
A suspect believed to be responsible for the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl inside a vacant apartment of a sprawling Brooklyn complex has been arrested, according to police. Javone Duncan, who lives in the borough, was arrested and charged Wednesday with murder and weapon possession for the slaying of...
Suspect caught on video after shoving man onto Upper East Side subway tracks
Police released video of the latest subway shoving suspect, who pushed a man onto the tracks on the Upper East Side. The victim was luckily saved by bystanders.
Man arrested, charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl in Brooklyn apartment building
A man has been arrested for for allegedly shooting a 17-year-old girl inside an apartment building in Brooklyn.
Elderly man beaten on Upper West Side subway after asking suspects to turn their music down
Another subway crime broke out on the Upper West Side when a 78-year-old man was beaten for asking her attackers to turn their music down.
NBC New York
High Anxiety: Subway Rider Stabbed in Back Marks Latest Unprovoked Transit Attack
Another day, another random attack in the New York City subway system. If it feels like deja vu, you're not alone. The seemingly daily series of unprovoked transit crimes continued Friday in Manhattan, where police say a 43-year-old rider was stabbed in the back at Harlem's 125th Street station for no apparent reason at all. The straphanger was attacked on the southbound A/B/C/D platform around 4:30 a.m. by a man in his 20s who ran off afterward.
Woman badly injured after being thrown down stairs at Queens subway station
A 22-year-old woman was waiting for the 7 train at the 82nd Street-Jackson Heights subway station when a man grabbed her purse and threw it to the ground. The woman confronted the man and that's when he punched her in the face and pushed her down the stairs, according to police.
Comments / 6