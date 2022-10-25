ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy Reynolds
3d ago

😥 Yet another shooting!! Very sad that there's shootings every day, every second in America!! We are quite literally exterminating ourselves!! Sad! Pathetic!! Rest in the peace of Christ to the deceased 29 year old woman. 🙏🙏

fox5ny.com

2 shot, 1 dead in shooting inside lobby of NYC housing complex

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a gunman who they say opened fire inside the lobby of the Campos Plaza NYCHA houses Thursday night in the East Village section of Manhattan. A 21-year-old man, identified as Jaden Stokes, was killed. A 24-year-old man was injured. Shell casings littered the floor after the shooting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC man stabbed in unprovoked Harlem subway attack says his attacker was urinating in station

A straphanger was stabbed in the back during an unprovoked attack at a Harlem subway station early Friday, police and the victim said. Taofeek Agisegiri, 54, was replacing his MetroCard while on a break from his job at a nearby city housing project at about 4:30 a.m. when he passed a man urinating at the A/B/C/D station at W. 125th St. and St. Nicholas Ave. As he passed, some of the liquid ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Former NYC Transit Boss Sucker Punched Near Subway Stop

The previous head of New York City Transit became the latest victim in the city's growing list of random attacks when a stranger sucker punched the woman last week, police said. According to the NYPD, the unprovoked assault occurred the afternoon of Oct. 20, at the intersection of Avenue of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYPD investigating murder-suicide in Brooklyn

A man fatally shot a woman sitting in a car a block from Brooklyn’s Prospect Park Friday, then turned his gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide, police said. Cops called to the corner of Crown St. and Franklin Ave. in Crown Heights at 5:15 a.m. found the unidentified woman, who believed to be 44, sitting in the passenger side of the parked car. She had been shot once in the head and ...
BROOKLYN, NY
BronxVoice

Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the Bronx

BRONX - Cops have identified the victim who was gunned down in front of a Bronx supermarket last week during an early morning shooting in Olinville. Now investigators are hoping they get the tips they need to catch the gunman and bring closure to the victim’s family.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Teen stabbed near East Harlem school: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A teen was stabbed outside a Manhattan school on Thursday, marking the third incident involving a student being wounded near a school this week, police said. The 15-year-old victim was stabbed in the left leg, an NYPD spokeswoman said. He was conscious and alert when police arrived. The teen was […]
MANHATTAN, NY
bkreader.com

Suspect Nabbed in Fatal Shooting of Teen Girl at Brooklyn House Party

A suspect cops say fired the shot that killed a 17-year-old girl at a Brooklyn house party has been nabbed, a police source said Wednesday. Javone Duncan, 22, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon Wednesday. The source said Duncan fired a single shot into the chest...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

High Anxiety: Subway Rider Stabbed in Back Marks Latest Unprovoked Transit Attack

Another day, another random attack in the New York City subway system. If it feels like deja vu, you're not alone. The seemingly daily series of unprovoked transit crimes continued Friday in Manhattan, where police say a 43-year-old rider was stabbed in the back at Harlem's 125th Street station for no apparent reason at all. The straphanger was attacked on the southbound A/B/C/D platform around 4:30 a.m. by a man in his 20s who ran off afterward.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

