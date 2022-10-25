A man fatally shot a woman sitting in a car a block from Brooklyn’s Prospect Park Friday, then turned his gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide, police said. Cops called to the corner of Crown St. and Franklin Ave. in Crown Heights at 5:15 a.m. found the unidentified woman, who believed to be 44, sitting in the passenger side of the parked car. She had been shot once in the head and ...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO